Say what you will about the Kardashian-Jenner clain, but their fashion game cannot be ignored, especially on Halloween. Here are the best Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costumes through the years.

We all know that most Hollywood stars are Halloween enthusiasts, and one of the families that does it best is the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Whether it’s a cute family costume or a jaw-dropping solo costume, these folks will spare no expense to have some fun on this particular holiday — even if they’re pregnant. So, let’s revisit some of the best Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costumes through the years in case you need some inspiration for 31 October.

The best Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costumes through the years

Kris Jenner as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and Kim, Khloé and Kourtney as the animals

Although this may not be the best costume in terms of detail, it is a cute throwback. Having Kris as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and all her children as animals is pretty hilarious.

Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera in 2016

Let’s take a trip back to memory lane as we visit the ‘King Kylie’ era. The chokehold of Kylie’s influence in 2016 was insane, and her Christina Aguilera “Dirrty” costume was one of her key looks. Many people tried to recreate this fit. Christina Aguilera even reached out to Kylie, inviting her to the singer’s 36th birthday bash. The makeup guru pulled up to the party in the yellow version of her vintage Xtina look.

Khloé Kardashian as Daenerys Targaryen from Games of Thrones in 2017

The Mother of Dragons conquered LA in 2017, and it wasn’t Emilia Clarke. Khloé Kardashian went all out for All Hallow’s Eve 2017, showing off her baby bump in a Daenerys Targaryen costume alongside her now-ex Tristan. With the sexy silver armour, high-waisted brown skirt, furry boots, and a blonde wig, Khloé was a very convincing Khaleesi.

The 5 Kardashian-Jenner sisters as Victoria’s Secret Angels in 2018

Nothing says sisterhood like matching Halloween costumes, and this one was spectacular. We all know this clan likes to go big, and they did. Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie were seen in lingerie wearing the actual Victoria’s Secret wings from previous shows.

Kendall Jenner as a forest fairy in 2019

Another iconic look many individuals recreated was Kendall Jenner’s golden forest fairy costume, designed by Yousef Al Jasmi. From the golden feathering details on the dress, to her crown and fairy wings, it’s easy to see why this was so popular.

Kourtney Kardashian as a cowgirl in 2019

Kourt’s sassy cowgirl costume was a whole look back in 2019. The glossy pink shirt and silver shorts, both with a metallic silver fringe, brought a lot of bling to this look. Paired it with those white cowboy boots, the whole costume really came together.

Khloé Kardashian as Cleopatra with her daughter True as Royal Highness in 2020

We know Khloé loves matching with True when Halloween comes around, and their 2020 all-gold costumes looked really shimmered.

Kylie Jenner as Ariel from The Little Mermaid in 2019

As Kylie and her friends dressed up as Disney princesses, this beauty star appeared as Princess Ariel. Her ensemble included a pearl seashell strapless bra and a sequined green skirt with a thigh-high slit. She’s also wearing some netting, a long red wig, and blue contact lenses to complete her sexy take on Ariel. What we love most about her red hot look is the Flounder purse.

Kendall Jenner as a ’90s alien in 2021

In 2021, Kendall Jenner posted her ’90s alien-inspired look with the caption, “Nice planet, we’ll take it.” The exaggerated updo and the bodycon red swirl pattern dress made this alien look one-of-a-kind.

Kim Kardashian as Mystique from X-Men in 2022

This has to be the coolest Halloween costume Kim has ever done. Her accurate recreation of the X-men mutant last October, Mystique, was incredible. Whether it was the yellow eyes, slicked-back red hair, or the perfectly executed blue-textured skin, the attention to detail was spot-on.

Kourtney Kardashian as Kim Kardashian during her Met Gala debut in 2023

For 2023’s best Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costume so far, we have to give it up to Kourtney. To fill you in with a little context, Kim actually wore this floral dress at her Met Gala debut in 2013. The Givenchy gown received lots of mixed reviews and some criticism. Thereby, Kourtney didn’t pick just any look, but arguably the most mocked look by Kim Kardashian. Especially when Kim famously thinks Kourt always copies her, it’s proof of the Kardashian’s real sense of humour.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy Instagram @kimkardashian /@kourtneykardash