The best karaoke places in Hong Kong to sing your heart out

Are you looking to spice up your after-work and weekend celebrations? It’s never a bad idea to head to a karaoke bar in Hong Kong and belt out a tune. Karaoke is perfect for relieving stress, making great memories, and simply having a ball. Not sure where to go for karaoke in Hong Kong? See our top picks!
Karaoke has been a thing in the city since the 90s. It’s not surprising given that Cantopop reached the height of its popularity between the 80s and 90s. There’s certainly no shortage of places to enjoy some good music in Hong Kong, whether it’s live music bars or concerts. But it’s still a unique experience when you’re singing. Sure, Hongkongers can be a shy bunch, but there’s no room for sheepishness when it comes to karaoke. Anyone willing to have a go is greeted with cheers and applause. After all, it’s not a singing contest but a bonding activity. And who doesn’t love a singing party, right?
While Red Mr and Neway are certainly known karaoke places, other lesser-known purveyors in town deserve some love. Read our list of bars and cafes to find out where to go for your next karaoke session!
So, get ready to sing a song like you mean it!
The best places for karaoke in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
When it comes to karaoke in Hong Kong, nothing beats Red Mr. One of the biggest players in the city, this karaoke bar has branches in Kwun Tong, Mong Kok, Tsim Sha Tsui, and Causeway Bay. It’s been the go-to spot for friends and family looking to sing their hearts out. After all, you can pick from a wide variety of songs including Cantopop, K-pop, and English pop. The food menu is as you’d expect from a karaoke bar—typical comfort food. Think bolognese, steak, and fried chicken which all go great with a refreshing cold drink. We also love that Red Mr can accommodate as many as 30 people. Now, that’s a party!
2 /7
What sets Neway apart from other karaoke joints in Hong Kong is its selection of the latest tracks. While we don’t doubt their English picks, we’re sure about Korean, Cantonese, and Taiwanese songs given Neway’s licensing contract with record labels in the region. Here, you don’t have to settle for weird video backgrounds when singing at the top of your lungs. This Hong Kong-style karaoke also has multiple branches across the city, so there’s no excuse not to spend an evening (or day) with your friends and family. Don’t forget to munch on snacks like chicken wings and sushi while you’re at it.
3 /7
Wait, a karaoke lounge that moonlights as a cafe? Cosmos bills itself as the city’s first-ever karaoke place, serving as a cafe. Rather than the dingy, dark-coloured interior that most places offer, Cosmos has beautifully designed rooms. It’s complete with bright colours and ample natural light so you can sing like a diva all day! Being a cafe, you can chow down on Instagrammable dishes like Japanese curry pork chop, ramen, rib eye steak, and more!
Image credit: cosmos.hk/Instagram
4 /7
I don’t know about you but there’s a running joke that Filipinos eat microphones for breakfast because of their excellent singing skills. But the (not-so) secret is really the fact that Filipinos love karaoke! So, it’s not surprising that the Filipino restaurant Junels Restobar is a full-blown karaoke restaurant complete with Tagalog tunes. You read that right—this neighbourhood favourite has an open bar so everyone can sing along. While it may sound intimidating, that’s the spirit of the Filipino karaoke experience. While you’re at it, make sure to dig into the selection of great comfort Filipino food.
Image credit: junelsrestobar/Facebook
5 /7
From Hong Kong-style to Filipino-style karaoke places, let’s move to a Japanese-style spot. Music Box may just have the largest collection of songs in its catalogue—a whopping 240,000 songs to choose from in Japanese, English, Korean, and Chinese. Since Music Box only accepts reservations, you’ll come knowing that you don’t have to wait. Take advantage of the happy hour (1 to 7 pm) offer which costs just HKD 300 for three hours and includes a drink.
6 /7
Chrono is a one-stop spot for all things entertainment. In addition to its private karaoke rooms, you also have beer pong tables and other games. While the Lan Kwai Fong location is more accessible, especially after a drink or two around the area, the Wong Chuk Hang spaces offer more privacy. It has a fully equipped kitchen, pool table, and other entertainment equipment.
Image credit: chrono.lkf/Facebook
7 /7
For the most exclusive experience, head over to Club String. It’s a members’ only private club for karaoke and drinking! Complete with two VIP suites, one of which has a pool table, the other an electronic dart game, you’re guaranteed to have a good time. Thanks to its recent refurbishment, they also have a bar and lounge with live music. The karaoke system here not only has its own catalogue, but you can also select songs from your own phone. Need some inspiration? There’s a live music band every Thursday night!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Karaoke is gained popularity in the 90s and continues to be a popular activity between friends and families.
Answer: People go to karaoke bars for many reasons. It can be a way to relieve stress, spend time with friends and family, or to simply pass the time.
Answer: It varies depending on the place's karaoke system but generally, all you have to go is select a song from a catalogue and input the number on the system.