10 shows you can’t miss on Netflix Hong Kong this December

Happy December! Netflix is ending the year with a bang with a new slate of shows to keep viewers entertained during the holiday season. Whether you’re looking for a fresh series or waiting for the return of beloved titles, these are the best shows on Netflix this December.

The festive year-end season is here! And Netflix is back with another selection of shows to cap off the year. From the final season of The Crown to the highly-anticipated return of Sweet Home, you’ll find one to your liking. The range of shows transverse across regions including titles from Spain, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. In case you did not catch up with the latest titles, you still have time to check out what came out last month.

But if you’re looking to add to your watchlist this month, check out our list of the most unmissable shows on Netflix in December.

The best shows on Netflix Hong Kong this December 2023

1. Sweet Home 2

Sweet Home is back for another season after three years! The survivors of Green Home and Hyun-su venture into the outside world and must fight to remain alive. At the same time, new monstrous beings and mysterious phenomena emerge. The stakes are even higher this time and nobody is safe from the infection.

Showing on December 1

2. Blood Coast

This French series follows a group of policemen who use particular methods of tracking down dangerous criminals. They will be using the same tactics to hunt down a wanted man to prevent Marseille from a bloodbath.

Showing on December 6

3. Analog Squad

This Thai series transports viewers back to 1999, narrating the story of a middle-aged man who assembles a makeshift family who can spend time with him at his estranged father’s deathbed. He wants to make his dying father proud for the final time. But along the way, he learns what it means to be family.

Showing on December 7

4. Single’s Inferno Season 3

Popular dating reality show Single’s Inferno returns for another season. A new set of singles look to find their partner on a remote island. They navigate drama, passion, and everything in between for a chance to spend a night in paradise.

Showing on December 12

5. The Crown Season 6 Part 2

The Crown continues with its final season. Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy as the Commonwealth irrevocably changes. At the same time, she starts paving the way for her successors, Charles and William.

Showing on December 14

6. Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho is a live-action adaptation of the popular manga and anime series. It follows teen delinquent Yusuke Urameshi who does a selfless act that costs him his life. He is chosen to become a Spirit Detective and starts to investigate cases involving rogue yokai (supernatural entities and spirits).

Showing on December 14

7. Yoh’s Christmas

Thando is 30. And single. Plus she’s under pressure from her family about her future. So, she lies and pretends that she has a boyfriend. Now, she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Will she be able to do it?

Showing on December 15

8. Gyeongseong Creature Part 1

This month’s Korean drama offering is Gyeongseong Creature starring Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon. It takes place in Gyeongseong during a grim era under colonial rule. An entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival. But they must also work together to face a monster born out of human greed.

Showing on December 22

9. Pokémon Concierge

Pokémon Concierge is a new stop-motion animation series that centres around Haru who learns how to take care of the Pokémon guests at a resort. Beloved Pokémon such as Psyduck, Pikachu, Eevee, Dragonite, and Magikarp are all making appearances.

Showing on December 28

10. Berlin

Your favourite character from Money Heist finally gets his standalone series. It follows Berlin during his “golden age” before the events of Money Heist. The titular character and a masterful gang gather in Paris to take on one of his most ambitious robberies.

Showing on December 29