9 shows you can’t miss on Netflix Hong Kong this January

Happy new year! With 2024 upon us, it’s time to get excited about all the new titles that Netflix has in store for us. Expect a new slate of shows to keep you entertained as you usher in the new year. So, whether you need an edge-of-your-seat thriller or a heart-fluttering watch, don’t miss these new shows on Netflix.

Are you still recovering from post-travel blues? Finished binge-watching all the festive Netflix titles in December? Well, the streaming giant is offering new and returning titles this month. Michelle Yeoh starrer The Brothers Sun is the perfect watch to kick off the year. Gyeongseong Creature returns for its second part after leaving viewers on a cliffhanger last month. The creators of the Narcos series are also back with a new offering, Griselda. And we can go on and on… Find out what the best shows on Netflix are this January.

The best shows on Netflix Hong Kong this January 2024

1. Fool Me Once

Maya Stern is still trying to come to terms with the murder of her husband, Joe. But when she installs a nanny cam to keep an eye on her young father, she recognises the man in her house—her husband, who was supposedly dead.

Now Showing

2. The Brothers Sun

This family drama follows legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun, his mother Eileen, and his younger brother, Bruce. When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is killed by a mysterious assassin, Charles heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother and brother. However, Bruce has been sheltered from the truth of his family—until now. The trio must not only navigate the deadly figures after them but also heal the wounds caused by separation and secrets. Along the way, they learn what brotherhood and family truly means.

Showing on January 4

3. Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

The second part of K-drama Gyeongseong Creature is out this month. The story picks up where the first part left off, as Tae-sang and Chae-ok encounter a monster born from human greed. Will they make it out alive?

Showing on January 5

4. Boy Swallows Universe

Adapted from Trent Dalton’s novel of the same name, the series is set in 1980s Brisbane. The coming-of-age story blends the magic and innocence of youth with the harsh reality of the adult world. Viewers follow a lost father, a mute brother, a recovering addict mum, a heroin dealer for a stepfather, and a notorious criminal for a babysitter. In the face of it, Eli Bell is just trying to be a good man, but life keeps throwing obstacles his way.

Showing on January 11

5. The Bequeathed

Yoon Seo-ha is a college lecturer who hopes to be appointed as a professor. One day, her long-forgotten uncle died, leaving her as the sole heir to her family’s burial ground. Since then, a series of ominous events begin to unfold, and she finds herself in the centre of a string of murders and dark secrets.

Showing on January 19

6. Love Deadline

Who doesn’t love another dating reality show? Love Deadline follows a group of singles looking for life partners in Japan as they travel to various destinations across the country. The women must snatch up the chance to choose their partners before an impending random deadline. With time running out and only one chance at proposing, will any of the couples get their happily ever after?

Showing on January 23

7. Griselda

Loved Narcos and Narcos: Mexico? Well, the team behind these dramatic series are the co-creators of Griselda, a fictionalised dramatisation inspired by the life of Griselda Bianco. She created one of the most powerful cartels in history. Set in the 1970s and 1980s Miami, the series follows Griselda as she uses her savagery and charm to navigate business and family to become “the Godmother”.

Showing on January 25

8. Doctor Slump

Former school rivals Yeo Jeong-woo and Nam Ha-neul meet again as they both work in the medical field. Jeong-woo is a plastic surgeon while Ha-neul is an anesthesiologist. Fate brings them together at the lowest points of their lives. The two find comfort in each other and their hatred slowly blossoms into romance.

Showing on January 27

9. Baby Bandito

Baby Bandito is inspired by the heist that took place in Chile in 2014. It narrates the story of Kevin, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a privileged young woman, Genesis. Determined to risk it all for love, he devises a plan to steal a detailed blueprint from a group of gangsters known as the Butchers. Kevin and Genesis’ love story interweaves with danger that culminates in a thrilling journey to Rome.

Showing on January 31

Which of these new Netflix shows will you be watching?