10 best shows on Netflix Hong Kong you can’t miss this November

Hello, November! Besides all the new restaurants, bars, cafes, and movies to check out this month, there are plenty of new shows waiting for you on Netflix. From romantic comedies to exciting reality series, see our top picks of shows releasing on Netflix this November that are absolutely worth your time.

It’s almost the year-end crunch. This month, a mixture of shows in various genres and languages will be available on Netflix. For instance, The Crown will be back for its final season. Italian series Suburræterna will also be gracing the screens again. On the K-drama front, you can’t miss the feel-good series Daily Dose of Sunshine. The Squid Game-inspired reality show, Squid Game: The Challenge will also air this month.

Below are our shortlisted picks of the most unmissable Netflix shows in November.

The best shows on Netflix Hong Kong this November 2023

1. All the Light We Cannot See

This series is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. It tells the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who fled German-occupied Paris. The two find refuge in a seaside city with a reclusive man who transmits radio broadcasts as part of the resistance. There, Marie-Laure meets Werner, a teenager tasked to track down illegal broadcasts but instead, forms a connection with her.

Showing on November 2

2. Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai is a visually stunning cinematic series set during the Edo period in Japan. It follows Mizu, a mixed-race samurai who lives a life in disguise as he seeks revenge.

Showing on November 3

3. Daily Dose of Sunshine

Park Bo-young stars in this Korean drama as a kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry. She goes above and beyond to be a source of hope and happiness for those under her care, despite her own struggles.

Showing on November 3

4. At the Moment

At the Moment is an anthology series set during the pandemic and follows 10 unique love stories about passion and heartache.

Showing on November 10

5. Criminal Code

Criminal Code is Netflix’s first Brazilian police action series inspired by real crimes. After a robbery in a private security firm in Paraguay takes place, federal agents from the Foz do Iguaçu launch an investigation. They follow the trail of DNA samples and discover a connection in a neighbouring country plagued with recent crimes.

Showing on November 14

6. Suburræterna

The famed Italian series, Suburræterna makes an epic return this month. Cinaglia has taken on Samurai’s legacy and oversees all the criminal activity in Rome. But not everyone can accept this order of things. So, new key players emerge. With that, Spadino returns home to prevent his own family from being eradicated.

Showing on November 14

7. The Crown Final Season (Part 1)

The Crown’s final season follows the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before their fateful car accident. Then, Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton following his mother’s death. The Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy following the marriage of Charles and Camilla as well as that of William and Kate.

Showing on November 16

8. Squid Game: The Challenge

Following the worldwide success of Squid Game, this reality show sees 465 real players enter a real competition to win $4.56 million. Participants must compete through a series of games inspired by the original show with new surprising additions.

Showing on November 22

9. My Demon

My Demon revolves around a demon-like heiress, Do Do-hee. She meets Jung Gu-won, a demon who lost his powers. In order to retrieve it, he enters into a fake marriage with Do-hee. The two later realise that they’re a match made in hell.

Showing on November 24

10. Love Like a K-Drama

Can people really fall in love if they act like they’re in a romantic Korean drama? This is what this reality show looks to explore as it follows eight male and female actors from Japan and South Korea. They live together and pair up to land lead roles in six mini K-dramas—and to see if they will fall in love.

Showing on November 28

All images credit: Netflix