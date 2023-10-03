8 best shows on Netflix Hong Kong you can’t miss this October

New month, new shows to watch on Netflix. It’s become a monthly routine to check out what new shows are worth watching on the streaming platform. And there are plenty to choose from! To help narrow down your choices, we’ve listed the best ones. So, see our top picks of the best shows on Netflix Hong Kong in October.

Since it’s October, you can expect some thriller and horror shows to go with the occasion. A must-watch is Mike Flanagan’s new series, The Fall of the House of Usher. He’s the person behind hit horror shows such as The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. Meanwhile, Bodies puts a sci-fi (or fantasy) twist to the horror genre. On the lighter side, make sure to tune in to K-dramas, Strong Girl Nam-soon and Doona. For something exciting, the third season of Lupin is back this month. Below are some incredible new Netflix shows you can’t miss in October.

The best shows on Netflix Hong Kong this October 2023

1. Lupin Part 3

Assane is back in the third season of Lupin. Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. But because of the suffering his family has endured, Assane proposes to leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of his past catch up to him, including an unexpected return that will turn his plans upside down.

Showing on October 5

2. Strong Girl Nam-soon

Strong Girl Nam-soon, a spin-off of the K-drama Strong Girl Bong-soon, follows Bong-soon’s cousin, Kang Nam-soon. She, too, has superhuman strength. When she was young, she went missing in Mongolia. As an adult, she comes to South Korea to find her parents. Soon, the family becomes involved in a drug case. Detective Kang Hee-sik starts working with them to solve it. As time passes, Nam-soon finds herself attracted to the detective.

Showing on October 7

3. The Fall of the House of Usher

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass comes another wicked horror series. Based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher follows ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher. They’ve built their Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire. But secrets come to the surface and heirs to their fortune start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their past.

Showing on October 12

4. Bodies

This series is based on the graphic novel by Si Spencer revolving around four detectives, four timelines, and one body in a police procedure thriller with a twist. When a body—the same body—is found in London’s East End in 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate. They try to make connections across the decades and soon discover that their investigations are linked to a political leader, Elias Mannix. To solve the mystery, the four detectives must work together to uncover the conspiracy, despite different timelines.

Showing on October 19

5. Neon

Neon centres around three friends who hustle their way to make it big in the world of reggaeton. The series captures their larger-than-life dreams but also the harsh realities of surviving in the music industry.

Showing on October 19

6. Doona

Netflix’s K-drama offering this month is the coming-of-age romance, Doona. It stars Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong, in his first project following mandatory military service. The story follows college student Won-jun who becomes roommates with Doo-na, a retired K-pop idol.

Showing on October 20

7. Creature

This epic story takes place in the final era of the Ottoman Empire. It narrates the story of Ziya, an adventurous, rebellious yet smart medical student. She hopes to become a physician to find a cure for an infectious disease. She crosses paths with medical doctor Ihsan, who is balancing the line between genius and insanity. One is ambitious and the other mad, together, they will pay the price for their forbidden experiment.

Showing on October 20

8. Surviving Paradise

Twelve contestants think they’re about to have the best summer of their lives. But what they don’t know is that they’ll have to start with nothing: living in the woods without any lavish amenities. They have to fight their way through an oceanside villa on a clifftop. Plus, a chance at the USD 100,000 grand prize.

Showing on October 20

