Best shows on Netflix to wrap up in a day

The last quarter of the year marks the beginning of the festive season, which means lots of long weekends and breaks from work. And these short breaks call for some good binge-watching sessions. Thankfully, some of the best shows on Netflix are created in such a manner that you can finish them in a day, and move on to something new quickly. If you are looking for such shows to add to your list, then you have landed on the right page.
The best part about these shows is the fact that they allow you to immerse yourself in a story or a world for an extended period, and you do not have to go through thousands of episodes or wait for several weeks to understand if your favourite character ends up in the right place or not. It also provides an opportunity to quickly engage with a compelling narrative, characters, and settings, which creates a healthy form of escapism.
Another interesting part about these Netflix TV shows is that you get the best of all genres. One day, you can be binge-watching a horror show, and on another day, you could switch to something totally different. Also since you are finishing shows in almost a day, you don’t have to remember plot details from previous episodes over long breaks. Some of the many good shows on Netflix are created in this format and it helps in keeping the continuity of the story and your emotional connection to the characters intact till the end.
If you are looking to add such new TV shows that are available on Netflix, we have curated a list of 10 shows that fit the bill. Check out the list and tick off these shows one weekend at a time.
Best shows on Netflix that will not take more than a day to complete
1 /10
Directed by: George Kane
Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jonathan Bailey, Julie Dray, Louise Ford, Damien Molony, Adrian Scarborough, Amit Shah
Release date: 11 January 2016
No. of episodes: 6
Running time: 23 minutes
Synopsis: The show follows the lives of six young adults who are in their twenties. They live together in a disused hospital as property guardians, keeping the building safe in exchange for cheaper rent and a strict set of rules. Troubles arrive when personal connections start to coincide, and the group navigates sexual tension and personal baggage before they are evicted from the property.
2 /10
Directed by: Maclain Way, Chapman Way
Cast: Rajneesh, Ma Anand Sheela, Jane Stork, Philip Toelkes, Laura Eisen
Release date: 16 March 2018
No. of episodes: 6
Running time: 64-71 minutes
Synopsis: This documentary series explores the rise and fall of the Rajneesh movement, led by the charismatic guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (also known as Osho). The series delves into the controversial events that occurred in the early 1980s when the movement established a commune in rural Oregon, USA, with the intention of creating a utopian society. The show highlights the tensions that arose between the followers of the Rajneesh movement, the local residents, and the government. It covers a wide range of topics, including the community’s efforts to build their own city, Rajneeshpuram, and their conflicts with the local community, government agencies, and law enforcement. The series also sheds light on the darker aspects of the movement, including allegations of criminal activities, power struggles, and the eventual downfall of the commune.
Directed by: Mike Flanagan
Cast: Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Timothy Hutton
Release date: 12 October 2018
No. of episodes: 10
Running time: 42-71 minutes
Synopsis: The horror-drama series centres around the Crain family and their experiences living in the ominous Hill House. The story alternates between two timelines: one depicting the family’s traumatic experiences in the haunted mansion during their childhood, and another showcasing their fractured adult lives, still haunted by the events of the past.
4 /10
Directed by: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris
Cast: Paul Rudd, Aisling Bea, Alia Shawka, Desmin Borges, Zoë Chao
Release date: 18 October 2019
No. of episodes: 8
Running time: 21–35 minutes
Synopsis: The comedy-drama series revolves around a man named Miles Elliot, who is unhappy with his life and seeks a way to improve himself. He undergoes a mysterious and experimental spa treatment he believes will make him a better person. However, the treatment doesn’t go as expected, and Miles discovers that he has been cloned. The cloned version of Miles is a better, more successful version of himself. The series explores the challenges and complexities of having two versions of the same person existing in the same world.
Directed by: J.J. Adler, Ryan Anthony Martin, Daniel Powell
Cast: Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, Keisha Zollar
Release date: 6 December 2019
No. of episodes: 6
Running time: 18-23 minutes
Synopsis: Created by the Upright Citizens Brigade’s first all-black sketch team, Astronomy Club, the comedy series features a collection of humorous sketches that tackle a wide range of topics, often highlighting social and cultural issues from a fresh and comedic perspective.
6 /10
Directed by: Jonathan Entwistle
Cast: Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins
Release date: 26 February 2020
No. of episodes: 7
Running time: 19-28 minutes
Synopsis: The story follows a teenage girl named Sydney, who is dealing with the challenges of high school life, her complicated family situation, and her growing awareness of mysterious telekinetic abilities. As Sydney navigates through the ups and downs of adolescence, she struggles to control her newfound powers while keeping them hidden from those around her.
7 /10
Created by: Nick Antosca, Lenore Zion
Cast: Rosa Salazar, Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Manny Jacinto, Jeff Ward
Release date: 14 August 2021
No. of episodes: 8
Running time: 36-52 minutes
Synopsis: Based on the novel of the same name by Todd Grimson, the series follows Lisa Nova, a young filmmaker who arrives in 1990s Los Angeles with dreams of making her first movie. However, her journey takes a dark and twisted turn when she encounters a manipulative and enigmatic producer named Lou Burke.
8 /10
Created by: Martin Gero, Brendan Gall
Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jeff Wilbusch, Florencia Lozano, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Austin Stowell, Getenesh Berhe
Release date: 28 July 2022
No. of episodes: 6
Running time: 31-40 minutes
Synopsis: The story revolves around Liv, a sharp attorney who crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness. With no means to escape, Liv is forced to battle the odds to survive.
9 /10
Directed by: Lee Sung Jin
Cast: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake
Release date: 6 April 2023
No. of episodes: 10
Running time: 30-39 minutes
Synopsis: The comedy-drama follows the story of Danny Cho and Amy Lau after their world collides due to a road rage incident. Danny is a failing contractor, who gets in a feud with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur. The fight unravels dark secrets about their lives and relationships, making them become less of a stranger to each other.
10 /10
Created by: Debora Cahn
Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear
Release date: 20 April 2023
No. of episodes: 8
Running time: 44-56 minutes
Synopsis: The show follows the life of Kate Wyler, a newly appointed United States ambassador to the United Kingdom. The story chronicles her quest to subdue international crises by forging strategic alliances as she accommodates to the new position, while also trying to make her deteriorating marriage to fellow career diplomat, Hal Wyler, work.
