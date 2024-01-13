‘Icarus’ and 12 best true crime movies on Netflix, based on IMDb ratings above 7

Crime thriller films and true crime documentaries have always held a special place among cinephiles. The thrill of witnessing a true story chronicling the events that led to the heinous incidents and the minds that committed them has given rise to an array of best true crime movies on Netflix with high IMDb ratings.
In 2023, Killers of the Flower Moon became one of the most noted films in this genre, helmed by Martin Scorsese. The cast included Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser, and the title was based on the brutal killings of the Osage Nation that shook the core of US laws.
While fans await its arrival on the OTT behemoth, several noted true crime films have already made the platform a one-stop destination for all crime movie lovers. From The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo (2020) to Talvar (2015) and Snowden (2016), the Netflix library offers the ultimate dose of such films.
Best crime movies and docuseries on Netflix
Not just the ones based on true events, but the movie library comprises other well-known fictional titles that are a must-watch.
If Walter White and Gustav Fring gave you the chills in the Breaking Bad (2008-2013) series, then you must have El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019) on your watchlist. Directed by Vince Gilligan, it traces Jesse Pinkman’s (played by Aaron Paul) escape from prison and how he traces his past to make a future for himself.
A riveting true crime documentary series on Netflix, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (2020) is another must-watch for crime lovers. It highlights survivors’ accounts and sheds light on how the notorious sex offender used his money and fame to perpetrate crime.
Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is a 2023 crime series which delves into the life and works of financier Bernie Madoff (Joseph Scotto) who created one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in the history of Wall Street. He devised a method to lure investors to invest their money, which is then used to pay off previous investors.
The Gray Man (2022) featuring Ryan Gosling, Lost Girls (2020), starring Amy Ryan and Thomasin McKenzie, and Who Killed Malcolm X (2020) are other crime drama films and real-life docuseries on Netflix that will keep you hooked on the screens.
Some of the best true crime movies with high IMDb ratings to add to your Netflix watchlist
- The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo (2020)
- Talvar (2015)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Icarus (2017)
- Take Care of Maya (2023)
- The Irishman (2019)
- Athlete A (2020)
- Snowden (2016)
- American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020)
- No One Killed Jessica (2015)
- Girl in the Picture (2022)
- The Tinder Swindler (2022)
- American Made (2017)
IMDb rating: 8.2
Directed by: Carlos Perez Osorio
Cast: Juan Manuel Fraire Escobedo, Alejandro Fraire, Blanca Escobedo, Patricia González
Synopsis: In 2008, Marisela Escobedo Ortiz’s 16-year-old daughter Rubi Frayre goes missing, and the following year, her body is found in a trash bin in Ciudad Juárez, Texas. Both Escobedo and her husband alleged that Rubi’s boyfriend Sergio Rafael Barraza Bocanegra killed her. Sergio is arrested but soon gets acquitted for lack of evidence. Marisela protests against this and on an evening in 2010, she is shot in the head by masked men. While the police present a culprit, Marisela’s son Juan refuses to accept this.
About the series: One of the best non-English true crime documentaries, it highlights the police’s inefficiency. The fast-paced narrative and condensation of details leave room for more.
IMDb rating: 8.1
Directed by: Meghna Gulzar
Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi, Irrfan Khan, Gajraj Rao, Ayesha Parveen, Sumit Gulati
Synopsis: The dual murders of 14-year-old Shruti Tandon (Parveen) and the family’s domestic help Khempal shook the nation. Initially, one block of Central Department of Investigation (CDI) officers, led by joint director Ashwin Kumar (Khan), made the Tandons’ assistant, Kanhaiya (Gulati), their prime suspect. However, further findings by a newly appointed CDI block nullified the previous team’s investigation. Shruti’s parents Ramesh (Kabi) and Nupur (Sen Sharma) are now the prime suspects. After a slew of botched-up investigations and media pressure, the parents are sentenced to life imprisonment, though the truth remains unanswered.
About the film: Talvar is based on the 2008 real-life whodunnit Noida’s Arushi Talvar double murder case. The stellar performances by the cast and Gulzar’s attempt to depict various angles of the horrific homicide have made it one of the highly recommended films on Netflix.
Awards won: Vishal Bharadwaj won the 2016 National Awards for Best Screenplay (Adapted) and Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist). Khan won Performer of the Year (Male) at the 2016 Stardust Awards.
IMDb rating: 8.1
Directed by: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Amy Adams, Christopher Walken
Synopsis: Frank Abagnale Jr. (DiCaprio) has posed as a doctor, a lawyer and a co-pilot for Pan Am, all before turning 19. The deception genius is also a skilled forger who has successfully executed bank robberies in the US, scamming millions. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty (Hanks) takes it upon himself to capture the brilliant scammer.
About the film: The New York Post states that the semi-autobiographical film is based on Abagnale’s best-selling memoir from the 1980s.
Awards won: Catch Me If You Can was nominated for two Oscars, and Walken won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2003 BAFTA Awards.
IMDb rating: 7.9
Directed by: Bryan Fogel
Cast: Bryan Fogel, Grigory Rodchenkov, Dave Zabriskie, Don Catlin
Synopsis: When filmmaker Bryan Fogel set out to expose Russia’s state-sponsored doping programme, he met Grigory Rodchenkov, the director of Moscow’s Anti-Doping Centre. What started as a personal experiment and sting operation to unearth how athletes evade the urine tests ahead of the Olympic cycling competition, snowballed in no time. Grigory helped Bryan evade dope tests and even admitted on camera that such methods were used ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Later, when the World Doping Association (Wada) released a report about the Russian doping scandal and Grigory’s involvement in it, the scientist fled to the US and turned into a whistleblower who even named Vladimir Putin as one of the key perpetrators.
Awards won: Fogel won the 2018 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.
IMDb rating: 7.8
Directed by: Henry Roosevelt
Cast: Maya Kowalski, Jack Kowalski
Synopsis: In 2015, a young Maya Kowalski was experiencing blurred vision and excruciating pain in her feet. Her mother Beata, despite being a nurse, was unable to interpret her daughter’s symptoms. After a consultation with Dr. Anthony Kirkpatrick, Maya was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). He prescribed ketamine treatment which proved highly effective. However, things went south in 2016 when a 10-year-old Maya had to be rushed to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. Despite Beata urging the doctors to give ketamine, they refused and even became suspicious of the frantic mother. Dr Sally Smith, a child abuse paediatrician, accused her of abuse by Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Eventually, the child was placed in state custody and barred from meeting her mother. Beata’s mental condition deteriorated, and after 84 days of not seeing her daughter, she committed suicide. What follows next is the family’s struggle to sue the hospital and its staff.
About the film: A gut-wrenching true story, Maya Kowalski and her father Jack Kowalski narrate their own life stories. The movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, in June 2023.
IMDb rating: 7.8
Directed by: Martin Scorsese
Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci
Synopsis: Frank Sheeran (De Niro) is a skilled hitman who learned to kill during World War II. In the 1950s, he becomes a truck driver who crosses paths with Russell Bufalino (Pesci) and gets involved with his criminal family. As he climbs the rank, Frank befriends Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino) who is linked with organised crime. The film explores Frank’s later days and his hand in the disappearance and death of Jimmy.
About the film: The Irishman is based on Charles Brandt’s 2004 book I Heard You Paint Houses.
Awards won: It was nominated for 10 Oscars and 10 BAFTA Awards in 2020.
IMDb rating: 7.5
Directed by: Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk
Cast: Maggie Nichols, Gina Nichols, John Nichols, Jennifer Sey, Marisa Kwiatkowski, Mark Alesia
Synopsis: Marisa Kwiatkowski, a reporter at The Indianapolis Star, was tipped off to investigate the story of women gymnasts being abused by Dr Larry Nassar at the USA Gymnastics (USAG), the national governing body for the sport. Gymnast Maggie Nichols, who is referred to as Athlete A, raised her voice against the abuse in 2015 and was dropped off the 2016 Olympic team. Marisa, along with fellow reporters Mark Alesia and Tim Evans, started investigating the matter in 2016 and uncovered heinous crimes. Gymnasts Jessica Howard, Rachael Denhollander and Jamie Dantzscher later got in touch with the publication and shared their side of the story.
Awards won: One of the best crime movies with a high IMDb rating, Athlete A won the 2021 News & Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Investigative Documentary.
Image: Courtesy Athlete A/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 7.3
Directed by: Oliver Stone
Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Tom Wilkinson, Zachary Quinto, Melissa Leo
Synopsis: Based on the true story of top contractor Edward Snowden (Gordon-Levitt), the film is narrated in flashbacks of Snowden’s interview with The Guardian journalists Ewen MacAskill (Wilkinson), Glenn Greenwald (Quinto) and Laura Poitras (Leo). When Snowden is left out of the military on medical grounds, he joins the intelligence-building programme with the CIA and uses counter-cyberwarfare against foreign powers and spies on every US and its allied country’s citizen. On encountering the CIA’s unethical ways, he decides to leak a mountain of data. This makes Snowden a hero for some, a traitor for many and a law fugitive for others.
Image: Courtesy Snowden/ Photo by JÃ¼rgen Olczyk – © JÃ¼rgen Olczyk/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 7.2
Directed by: Jenny Popplewell
Cast: Shannon Watts, Chris Watts, Nickole Atkinson
Synopsis: Told via phone calls, archival footage and social media posts, the true crime film probes into the 2018 murder of Shannan Watts and her two young daughters. Soon after Shannon revealed her third pregnancy to her husband Chris in May 2018, the couple hit a rough patch. When Shannan goes on a long vacation with her daughters Bella and Celeste in June, she becomes suspicious of Chris, who did not join them. They have a family ruction which worsens the situation. Later in August, after Shannan returns from a work trip, her friend Nickole is unable to reach her. Since then, she and her two daughters go missing and are later found dead. Who killed them, what was the motive, and the trial make this true crime movie a must-watch.
IMDb rating: 7.2
Directed by: Raj Kumar Gupta
Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Myra Karn, Rajesh Sharma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Neil Bhoopalam
Synopsis: On the fateful night of 29 April 1999, when Jessica Lall (Karn) refuses to serve drinks after the last call to Manish Bharadwaj (Ayyub), he shoots her. Jessica’s sister Sabira Lall (Balan) relentlessly tries to collect evidence and gather eyewitnesses to testify against Manish, who is the son of a political leader. But all her efforts go in vain when Manish’s father bribes the witnesses. Corruption, police inefficiency and political influence botch the investigation, and Sabrina loses all hope. Here is when journalist Meera Gaiti (Mukerji) takes the case into her own hands and fights till the end.
Awards won: Mukerji won Best Supporting Actress at the 2012 Filmfare Awards.
IMDb rating: 7.2
Directed by: Skye Borgman
Cast: Karen Parsley, Charles Engles, Merle Bean, Ernest Bean
Synopsis: Girl In The Picture is based on a true story from 1990 USA. A young woman is found dying on a roadside in, what appears to be, a typical hit-and-run case. She was identified as an Oklahoma native named Tonya Hughes, a mother of one, who worked as a stripper at a nightclub. Although a man named Clarence Marcus Hughes claims to be her husband when Tonya dies in the hospital, he gives up their son to state custody and flees. This is followed by an in-depth investigation that unearths the circumstances of the death and the actual identity of the man. With a heinous psychotic mind at play, the death and countless other crimes of abuse were discovered.
IMDb rating: 7.1
Directed by: Felicity Morris
Cast: Simon Leviev, Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjöholm, Ayleen Charlotte, Karan Pugal
Synopsis: In 2018, Simon Leviev meets girls on the online dating app Tinder and goes on dates with them. His swanky lifestyle, impersonation as the son of a rich Israeli diamond magnate and lavish gifts impress the girls. Little do they know that all that is a trap. Simon swindles them into sending cash and credits in a supposed situation of emergency. Although he promises to repay them, the cheques always bounce and credits never go through. Three of his many victims, Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjöholm and Ayleen Charlotte, share their stories in the crime documentary.
Image: Courtesy The Tinder Swindler/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 7.1
Directed by: Doug Liman
Cast: Tom Cruise, Sarah Wright, Jesse Plemons
Synopsis: Barry Seal (Cruise) is a regular pilot who worked for Trans World Airlines (TWA) before being recruited by the CIA in 1978. In his new job, he carries out strategic military observations to curb the growth of communism in Central America. However, his work is noticed by the Medellin drug cartel, linked with Pablo Escobar. Barry begins drug trafficking and weapon smuggling that almost collapses the White House.
(Hero image: Courtesy Talvar/ IMDb; feature: Image: Courtesy The Irishman/ IMDb)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What to watch for true crime on Netflix?
Some of the most gripping true crime movies on Netflix include Talvar, Take Care Maya, The Irishman, The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo and Icarus.
– Is True Crime on Netflix based on a true story?
True Crime (1999), directed by Clint Eastwood, starring Isaiah Washinton, Francesca Eastwood and Denis Leary, is based on Andrew Klavan’s 1995 novel of the same name. However, is not available on Netflix India.
– Does Netflix have a selection of true crime films and series?
Netflix has a massive library of true crime content, including documentaries, fictional movies and series.