‘Black Mirror’ season 7: Everything we know so far

Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror has reportedly been renewed for season 7 by Netflix, with production starting later this year.

Season 6 of the Netflix show aired earlier this year, returning to screens after four years with an all-star cast including the likes of Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Paapa Essiedu and Michael Cera.

Variety reports that the series will now return for a seventh season, with Brooker, Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhodes returning as executive producers.

The report further adds that casting has not been confirmed and that plot details and episode numbers are being kept under wraps.

Season 6 of the Netflix series consisted of five parts, including commentary on true crime with Loch Henry, a foray into horror with Mazey Day, and an embrace of the surreal with Demon 79.

The latest season also introduced the Red Mirror label for the first time – a shift in focus for certain episodes, which don’t focus on tech at all.

Previously chatting about the potential for more episodes, Brooker said we could “possibly” see more episodes under the label.

“It depends (on) what people make of it and how it gets received and this, that and the other,” he added.

“It was really really useful as a sort of refresh – a reset. When Black Mirror started, it was 2011 and, at the time, there weren’t many shows that looked like it or there weren’t many shows where someone looked at a smartphone, frankly, let alone obsessed over one and sat there staring at it until it ruined them. It felt like there are quite a few shows with dystopian sci-fi technical themes.

“So, partly what I was doing, I was setting myself a task of, ‘What if I think of some storylines that aren’t to do with technology and are to do with horror or set in the past?’ It was partly doing that and then, through doing that, we got an episode – Demon 79, which is set in 1979 and is almost like a companion piece to Black Mirror.

“Hopefully, psychologically, it still feels like a Black Mirror episode. What that also did was, the process of thinking of things in that way, then unlocked things like Beyond the Sea where, when I’d first thought of that idea, I thought of it as a near-future story that would’ve been set in 2045 or whenever.

“But as soon as you think, ‘Well, what if I set it in the past?’ it becomes a different story and the characters in it are behaving differently. So it was just very interesting. Again, it’s a long-winded answer – but the answer is maybe.”

(Hero and feature image credits: IMDb)

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.