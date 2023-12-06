‘Blue Exorcist’ season 3: Potential plot, cast, release date and trailer

Fans of the Blue Exorcist anime, it’s time to rejoice! The action-packed fantasy series adapted from Kazue Katō’s manga is making a comeback with season 3 after a six-year hiatus. Interestingly, this is not the first time the series has taken such a lengthy break. The anime’s first season premiered in 2011, with the second season, known as the Kyoto Saga, not arriving until 2017.

TV Anime “Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga” (Season 3) is set to begin its broadcast on January 6, 2024.

Given the extended wait, it’s no wonder that fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Rin and company from True Cross Academy. The details about the upcoming season aka the Shimane Illuminati Saga were unveiled during the 2023 AniPlex Online Fest. So, if you are curious to know about the potential plot, cast, release date and trailer of Blue Exorcist season 3, we have got you covered!

What is the potential plot of ‘Blue Exorcist’ season 3?

Blue Exorcist‘s highly anticipated third season will draw inspiration from volumes 10 to 15 of the original manga, famously referred to as the Shimane Illuminati arc and spanning chapters 50 to 64.

This arc is renowned for its intricate plot developments, featuring surprising twists and revelations. Additionally, the arc also looks into the dynamics of Rin and Yukio’s relationship.

For those who are unaware of the plot of the anime/manga series, Blue Exorcist tells the story of Rin Okumura. While Rin is brought up by his father Fujimoto, a renowned exorcist, he is unaware of his true parentage. However, a pivotal confrontation with his father reveals a harrowing reality — Rin is descended from the demon lord Satan. Determined to defeat Satan, Rin enrols in the enigmatic True Cross Academy, training to become an exorcist.

Meet the cast of ‘Blue Exorcist’ season 3

Under the direction of Daisuke Yoshida, we can, once again, expect the voice cast from the previous seasons to get behind the microphones for season 3. Although it has not been officially confirmed yet, the expected lineup includes:

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Rin Okumura

Jun Fukuyama as Yukio Okumura

Kana Hanazawa as Shiemi Moriyama

Kazuya Nakai as Ryuji Suguro

Kōji Yusa as Renzo Shima

Hiroshi Kamiya as Mephisto Pheles

Keiji Fujiwara as Satan

When will ‘Blue Exorcist’ season 3 be released?

Blue Exorcist season 3 is set to premiere on 6 January 2024 and will be available for streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Check out the trailer below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb and Crunchyroll/Blue Exorcist)

