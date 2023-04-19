Bob Dylan biopic: Timothée Chalamet to croon the singer’s iconic songs

While you may already know that Timothée Chalamet is all set to play the legendary role of musician Bob Dylan, the actor will also lend his vocals to the upcoming musical biopic. Yes, that’s right! Timmy will be crooning some of Bob Dylan’s most iconic songs.

The biopic, titled A Complete Unknown, will be directed by James Mangold. In a new interview with Collider during the Star Wars Celebration in London, the director was asked if Chalamet would sing in the biopic. His answer? “Of course!”

What will be the plot of the Bob Dylan biopic?

The plot of the Bob Dylan biopic will focus on Dylan’s transition from folk music to rock and roll in the mid-1960s. Speaking about the plot, director Mangold explained how Dylan’s story is an interesting part of American culture. He explained: “It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob — a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years.” He also added that other musicians such as Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and Joan Baez will also be featured in the movie.

The film will be produced by Dylan’s longtime manager Jeff Rosen, Veritas Entertainment Group’s Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, Automatik’s Fred Berger, The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman, and director James Mangold. Dylan will serve as Executive Producer along with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Andrew Rona.

Who is in the cast of the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic?

In 2020, it was confirmed that Chalamet will be playing the role of Dylan. When this was announced, it wasn’t confirmed if the actor would be singing Bob Dylan’s songs as well, though it was revealed that he had started taking guitar lessons to prepare for the role. As of now, no other cast members have been announced.

Currently, the actor has two massive films due for release in 2023, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two and Wonka, the musical fantasy film by Paul King where he will be playing Willy Wonka.

When will the Bob Dylan biopic come out?

The filming of the musical biopic will begin in August 2023. We can expect the movie to release sometime in late 2024.

