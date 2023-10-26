Is ‘Bodies’ season 2 coming to Netflix? Here’s what we know

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s gripping new limited-series Bodies, it is quite likely that you must have already indulged in a binge-watching session and are now eagerly awaiting news of a possible second season.

For the uninitiated, Bodies is a thriller that follows the lives of four detectives in different periods – 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053 – who stumble upon the same deceased body. This event sets off a gripping mystery that spans decades as the four detectives work to unravel the identity of the mysterious killer. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Hint: Think of Netflix’s Dark but make it entirely about crime!

I was already thinking that #Bodies (Netflix) was feeling like #Dark (Netflix), then I saw the mysterious dude in a yellow raincoat so yeah. pic.twitter.com/sZheKoe6M8 — Melanie🌹Merritt | 👩🏻‍💻Media Maven (@MediaMelanie) October 21, 2023

With the first season’s conclusion, the burning question on everyone’s mind is simple – will there be a follow-up season? To satisfy your curiosity, here is everything we know about Netflix’s Bodies season 2, including its likely cast, plot and other insights from series creator Paul Tomalin.

Is ‘Bodies’ returning for season 2?

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely.

As Bodies has been classified as a limited series on Netflix, we might not be getting any new episodes. However, fans and crime-thriller enthusiasts can still hope for the series to continue if the streaming giant chooses to renew it for another season as the first season concluded with an open ending.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, series creator Tomalin gave more insight into the first season’s ending by saying, “The characters were brought to an end. But that being said, if it’s a ridiculous hit and people are storming Netflix for more, we left that ellipsis just in case, with a very exciting idea that does justice to the set-up and develops it further.”

Not to mention, there is always the possibility of the show returning as an anthology series, just like American Crime Story, Fargo or Black Mirror.

So, there are reasons to be (cautiously) optimistic.

What will be the potential plot of ‘Bodies’ season 2?

Based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Si Spencer, the plot of Bodies centres around four detectives, each in different time periods, in London. Things take a truly unusual turn when the four are drawn into an investigation revolving around the same murder. In the first season, we saw the detectives uncovering connections that span across decades and realising that the separate investigations are a lot more intertwined. In case the show gets renewed for another season, we might expect a continuation of the story or a plot set in an entirely different timeline.

What about the cast of ‘Bodies’ season 2?

Stephen Graham ✅

Crime drama ✅

Very weird timelines shenanigans ✅ All 8 episodes of the mind-breaking BODIES are now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/dLxrBzWuh4 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 19, 2023

The core ensemble for the first season of the crime series included Amaka Okafor as Shahara Hasan, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Charles Whiteman, Shira Haas as Iris Maplewood, Kyle Soller as Alfred Hillinghead, Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix/Julian Harker and Tom Mothersdale as Gabriel Defoe.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the cast of Bodies season 2 since the show hasn’t been renewed yet. However, if the series does get renewed, the primary cast from the first season will probably return to spearhead season 2, except for one character…

Spoiler ahead: For those who have watched the show, it is worth pointing out that the character of Elias Mannix ceases to exist when Shahara travels back in time to prevent the explosion.

What is the potential release date for Netflix’s ‘Bodies’ season 2?

If a second season of Bodies becomes a reality, fans and audiences will have to wait for a while to stream it. Since the second season hasn’t even been greenlit yet, you shouldn’t expect any new episodes till 2025.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Bodies)

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When will Bodies season 2 be released?

If the show gets renewed for season 2, we can anticipate a release date in early 2025.

– Is Bodies season 2 confirmed?

As of October 2023, Bodies has not been renewed for season 2.



– What will be the plot of Bodies season 2?

Bodies season 2’s plot might be a continuation of the first season. It could also be set in a different timeline or another universe if it returns as an anthology series.