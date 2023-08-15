Bruce Lee is finally getting his own anime series

On the 50-year anniversary of Enter The Dragon, legendary martial artist Bruce Lee is getting his first anime series, House of Lee.

The project is led by Bruce’s daughter Shannon Lee and directed by Emily Yang who’s credited for visual effects in Star Trek Beyond and Wonder Woman. After making cameo appearances across countless films over the decades, the first official anime series dedicated to Lee is set to premiere on Web3 video platform Shibuya in 2024.

“Anime is an amazing medium for telling a truly creative story where Bruce Lee can be Bruce Lee,” said Shannon Lee. “I’m so excited for the possibilities for action, fantasy, history, culture, and creativity within this medium.”

The first trailer for House of Lee was shown as part of the Enter the Dragon 4k re-release which debuted in 650 theatres across the U.S. on August 13 with another showing planned for the 16th. Inspired by the quote, “Those who are unaware they are walking in darkness will never seek the light,” the show is said to be an an action/fantasy series which sees Bruce Lee assemble a team of Dragon Warriors to prevent the world from falling into the shadows.