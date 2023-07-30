Adele’s net worth: Album earnings, music tours and the expensive things she owns

Wowing the audience with hypnotic music and poignant lyrics, Adele has been a consistent chart-topper across countries. The famed British singer has sold over 100 million album copies, received several accolades, hosted sold-out concerts and even eschewed the limelight for six years. However, the growth in Adele’s net worth has shown no sign of slowing down.

Known worldwide by the mononym stage name Adele, the “Chasing Pavements” singer was born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins on 5 May 1988 in London. She was raised by her mother Penny Adkins, as her father left them when Adele was just two. In 2006, after graduating from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology in Croydon, Adele posted a three-song demo on Myspace which went insanely viral and paved the way for an iconic musical journey.

What is Adele’s net worth?

Since Adele released her debut studio album 19 in 2008, her net worth has only been on the rise. According to Marca, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer had a fortune of USD 20 million by 2011. It reached USD 50 million in the following two years.

In 2017, Forbes stated Adele’s net worth to be USD 69 million and ranked her 18th on the list of the highest-paid celebrities in the world. Six years later, Celebrity Net Worth quotes her estimated net worth to have reached a staggering USD 220 million.

Here’s more about how Adele makes and spends her millions

Adele’s earnings from music

Adele’s career in music has seen an enormous 100 million record sales. Her debut album opened to a spectacular response and reached the number one spot in the UK as well as soared to number four on the US Billboard Top 200 albums chart. The album also earned Adele her first Grammy Award.

In 2011, Adele released her sophomore album 21 for which she bagged six Grammy Awards, and it added significantly to her net worth. According to the Hello! magazine, Adele made a handsome USD 15 million around the same time. Considered to have propelled Adele to become one of the world’s biggest celebrities, 21 has an impressive chart record and is her best-selling album of all time.

It hit number one on the US Billboard Top 200 chart and the Billboard Top 200 charts in Europe, Canada and Australia. 21 held onto the chart for seven years and clinched a place in the Top 35 for the first two years. Selling over 30 million copies, it pooled a cool USD 67 million in profits, states Rolling Stone. Although her share is unknown, it is safe to deduce the amount to be hefty.

In 2015, the “One And Only” singer dropped her third studio album, 25. It topped the Billboard Top 200 chart in the US, Europe, Canada and Australia and sold 3.6 million copies in the first week in the US alone. The earnings may not be publicly known, but it is assumed that Adele’s net worth would have risen significantly even after she shared the profits with her record label.

Cementing her position with some of the world’s best-selling albums of the time, Adele took a gap of six years and returned to the shelves with 30 in 2021. The album consists of some of her biggest hit tracks such as “Strangers By Nature”, “Easy On Me” and “Wild Wild West.” Besides topping charts across Europe, Canada and Australia, it was also the first album of 2021 to cross the one million mark in album sales in the USA.

Reports suggest, combining the figures of all four studio albums, Adele has netted a staggering USD 31 million from album sales and USD 34 million in digital sales.

Earnings from concert tours

Besides album sales, extensive concert tours, too, have contributed to Adele’s net worth. Forbes even mentioned “consistent touring” in 2017, while stating her USD 69 million fortune. She started with the An Evening With Adele tour in North America in 2008-2009 and collected over USD 775,000.

The “Someone Like You” star doubled it to a jaw-dropping USD 2 million with her 2016-2017 tour Adele Live. However, it was her last tour Adele Live 2016, in support of 25, that raked in a massive USD 252 million in ticket and merch sales.

According to The Sun, Remedy Touring, the company which manages Adele’s concerts and where she serves as the only director, pocketed USD 128 million in profits. It left the chanteur with a solid USD 74 million. Hence, Adele’s net worth soared and placed her on par with the likes of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and George Waters.

A glittering Las Vegas Residency

Adele’s ongoing Las Vegas residency shows, Weekends With Adele, are massive crowd-pullers plumping up her net worth. It was initially announced that two shows would be hosted every weekend at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from January to April 2022. Although the COVID-19 pandemic and technical hiccups derailed the concerts, it was back on track in November 2022.

The New York Post states that once the 34 new dates were added to the shows, the “Hello” singer would be expected to clock in USD 2 million a night, after all the expenses. Over the 60-show run in Sin City, of which the first 26 concerts ended in April 2023, she will make USD 105 million.

The second leg of the Las Vegas residency began in June 2023 and is expected to continue through November.

Awards and movie credits

According to Parade, Adele has 135 awards for albums and a James Bond movie credit to her name. The English singer has won 16 Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album in 2012 and 2017, and Best Pop Solo Performance in 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2023.

In 2013, Adele won a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award for the theme song for Skyfall (2012). Parade also states that the year the film rolled out, Adele added over USD 19 million to her net worth, though it is unclear how much of it was solely from the film.

Her shelves carry five American Music Awards and seven Brit Awards as well.

Divorce settlement

Adele’s personal life has also majorly affected her fortune. After dating for five years and welcoming their son Angelo in 2012, Adele and Simon Konecki got hitched in 2016. However, the two called it quits in 2019.

Although the details of the divorce settlement are not revealed, media reports suggest both spousal and business supports are off the table, but the two continue to co-parent their son. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the singer said, “I take marriage very seriously. It seems like—I don’t know, almost like I disrespected it by getting married and divorced so quickly. I’m just embarrassed that I didn’t make my marriage work… I’m still not fully over it; me choosing to dismantle my child’s life for my own makes me very uncomfortable.”

Things started brewing between the “Love In The Dark” singer and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, with whom she shares lavish properties, too.

Adele’s real estate portfolio

Reportedly, among her first real estate investments was a USD 3.4 million Sussex mansion. Purchased in 2012 and named the Lock House, it had 10 bedrooms, five reception rooms, two studies and even a helipad.

Her real estate investments in London included a gorgeous Art Deco house on the beachfront in Hove, outside of Brighton. Hello! reports the singer sold it in 2012 for GBP 2.85 million (over USD 3.6 million).

She owns properties in Kensington as well. According to a 2021 Hello! report, the “Set Fire To The Rain” star shelled out a colossal GBP 11 million (over USD 14 million) for two adjacent houses, and GBP 2 million (around USD 3 million) on renovation combined the two.

In 2016, she expanded into the US market and lapped up a Beverly Hills home for USD 9.5 million. The stunning mansion makes her neighbours with Hollywood A-listers like Penelope Cruz, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie. According to Dirt, the mansion belonged to 13-time Emmy-winning producer Don Mischer and features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, fireplaces, a library loft, a gazebo, a swimming pool and a tree house.

Her Beverly Hills streak doesn’t end here. Adele bought another house right next to her ex-husband’s in the upscale neighbourhood worth USD 10.65 million to co-parent their son. In 2022, she made another luxury purchase by buying Sylvester Stallone’s mansion for a smooth USD 58 million with Paul. TMZ reports the property has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, a sauna and steam, an infinity pool, a cigar room, a screening room, a custom bar, an art studio and a two-storey guest house.

Adele’s cars

The singer’s garage is lined with a number of classic luxury cars that reflect her colossal net worth. It might be difficult to say exactly how many such machines she owns as the singer is seldom spotted cruising around town in them or talking about them.

Reports suggest there she owns a 2021 Porsche Macan S. The high-speed SUV has a starting price of USD 72,000. It is reportedly equipped with a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine that yields a power of 370 hp. The mighty beast can reach a speed of 96 km/h in just 6.2 seconds.

A 2020 Cadillac Escalade, worth around USD 88,000, is also reported to be a part of her lavish fleet. The car boasts a 420 hp V8 motor that can accelerate to a speed of 96 km/h in 6.7 seconds. Given its bulky size, this powerful SUV can tow over 3,700 kg.

Reports also suggest Adele owns some celebrity staples such as a Mercedes Maybach, a Range Rover Vogue and a Bentley Continental GT.

Designer fashion items

The “Love In The Dark” singer has often flaunted a number of designer garments and accessories on many occasions. Besides her concert costumes and red-carpet outfits, Adele has a wardrobe full of luxe fashion items.

Linda Farrow sunglasses, worth around USD 500, Christian Louboutin heels costing about USD 700 and Chanel and Burberry bags, which can cost around USD 4,000, are commonly seen on her. Adele also has celebrity stylists Gaelle Paul and Lino Carbosiero on her trusted team for any makeover.

The latter was responsible for Adele’s unique 2014 look and reportedly charges USD 200 for a trim.

(Hero and feature image credit: Adele/ Instagram)