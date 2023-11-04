Diamonds, drama, and debutantes: All you need to know about the cast of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 13

The highly anticipated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 is currently streaming, bringing a dose of glitzy gossip and an abundance of dramatic moments right into our living rooms. Fans tuned in with bated breath as the last-standing OG star, Kyle Richards, and her real-estate mogul husband Mauricio Umansky took centre stage, both levelling infidelity charges. Though their conversations may be real, when they are broadcast to a legion of reality TV enthusiasts, they become the most engaging and entertaining content!

This season, the RHOBH cast is a dynamic mix of personalities. Erika Girardi, better known as Erika Jayne (Season 6), Dorit Kemsley (Season 7), Garcelle Beauvais (Season 10), Sutton Stracke (Season 11, though she appeared as a “friend” in Season 10), and Crystal Kung Minkoff (Season 11) are back in the limelight, promising a spectacular season. Annemarie Wiley (Season 13) joins the cast as a friend of Richards, adding an exciting new dimension to the mix. The absence of Lisa Rinna has paved the way for the return of Denise Richards, making for an intriguing reunion.

As if the returning stars weren’t enough, the show is spicing things up with guest appearances from former controversial RHOBH stars Camille Grammer and Kim Richards, alongside Faye Resnick. Cynthia Bailey, a Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, and Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami promise to amplify the glamour and gossip. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 premiered on Wednesday, October 25 on Bravo, with episodes available to Peacock subscribers the following day. Brace yourselves as we delve into the glitzy world of 90210’s most captivating housewives.

Where did The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 leave off?

Since RHOBH 13 just dropped, it’s only fitting to reflect on where the previous season left us hanging. Just a few months after the intense season 12 reunion in October 2022, longtime housewife Lisa Rinna dropped a bombshell by announcing her departure from the reality series in January, earlier this year, after eight seasons. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly. “It has been a fun 8-year run, and I am excited for what is to come,” she added.

Not long after sharing news of her exit, the actress opened up about her not-so-great experience filming her final season of the show. “I f–king hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she told Interview magazine. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How about that?”

In addition to the death of her mother, Lois Rinna, at the age of 93 in November 2021, Lisa found herself tangled up in drama with costar Kathy Hilton following the group’s season 12 trip to Aspen, Colorado. Following a night out at a club, Lisa accused Hilton of insulting several cast members — including her sister Kyle Richards — while having a meltdown back at their hotel.

“It was unfortunate that there weren’t cameras in Aspen,” the Days of Our Lives alum added. “It was something that happened so spontaneously. At the moment, I didn’t think to turn on my voice memos. When somebody’s having a nuclear breakdown, you don’t think, ‘Oh, I should be filming this.’ That doesn’t come across your mind.”

Lisa isn’t the only cast member who bid farewell to Bravo ahead of season 13. Diana Jenkins, who was pregnant, earlier this year (she’s delivered her baby in August 2023) said that she would not be returning after season 12.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13: Meet the cast

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is giving top-tier diamond-encrusted drama this season. Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Annemarie Wiley will navigate evolving dynamics and embrace fresh drama in this brand-new iteration. We take a closer look at the cast of RHOBH season 13.

Kyle Richards

Richards, 54, is no stranger to the luxe life — a big portion of which, unsurprisingly, is on full display in season 13 of RHOBH. This mother of four and savvy entrepreneur stands as the sole original Beverly Hills cast member since the inception of the Bravo show in 2010. Her adventures have seen her embarking on extravagant getaways, indulging in shopping sprees, and hosting the most exclusive Hollywood soirées.

In addition to her thriving acting and television career, Kyle represents the crème de la crème of Hollywood royalty, with ties to Kim Richards from the 1975 film Escape to Witch Mountain and Kathy Hilton — making her an aunt to the illustrious Paris and Nicky Hilton. Yet, her foray into the Real Housewives universe 12 years ago marked a transition that took time to settle into. “I’ve had some difficult times on the show, but I wouldn’t have done it any other way,” she reflects. “It’s opened so many doors, and my family has been so supported,” she conveyed to Vogue UK.

With her circle of friends shifting nearly as often as her wardrobe choices, Kyle has kept her audience entertained with her signature hair flips, comical impressions, and drama-infused dinner parties. In July this year, the spotlight shifted to her personal life when rumors of a separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, star of Buying Beverly Hills, surfaced. The ensuing speculation of a blossoming friendship with the well-known country singer, Morgan Wade, added another layer of drama to her story. As her 27-year marriage wavered and her relationship with her sister hung in the balance, Kyle found herself pushed to her limits by tabloid scrutiny and the questioning gaze of those closest to her.

Net worth: USD 100 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

2. Sutton Stracke

Stracke, hailing from Augusta, Georgia, made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during season 10, initially in a recurring role but was later promoted to a full-time cast member from season 11 onwards. Prior to her RHOBH stint in 2021, and even throughout her tenure, Sutton has always displayed an entrepreneurial spirit, launching ventures such as party planning and her art and fashion label, The Sutton Concept. But that’s not all. Following her 2012 separation from her ex-husband Christian, she secured a substantial settlement comprising cash and assets.

Sutton’s early aspirations revolved around professional ballet, which she pursued in New York post-college. She also served as the Associate Director of the Cunningham Dance Foundation and held the role of Executive Director at the Augusta Ballet. Her Bravo bio underscores her ballet background. A seasoned party planner for A-listers in the entertainment industry, Sutton earned recognition as the 39th top host by The Salonniere.

In the current season, this Southern socialite, determined to regain the self-confidence she lost during her marriage, takes the reins of her professional life. However, she finds herself in need of dating guidance and seeks help from a top Beverly Hills dating coach to unravel her one-date woes. When Sutton confronts Kyle about their friendship’s setbacks, tensions within the group take a tumultuous turn.

Net worth: USD 50 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

3. Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, made her entrance into the world of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in its sixth season, initially as a friend of Yolanda Foster. Prior to her RHOBH journey, her on-screen career had just kickstarted with a few roles to her credit. She played a murder victim in the legal drama series Law & Orderand starred in independent films like Alchemy in 1995 and Lowball in 1996.

In January 2000, she tied the knot with Thomas Girardi, a prominent attorney in Los Angeles, whom she had met in 1998. However, their marital bliss took a turn, leading to a separation announcement in November 2020, followed by a divorce filing. The couple faced legal woes when they were accused of embezzling funds intended for the families of the victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash, sparking speculation about the divorce’s authenticity as an asset-hiding tactic.

December 2020 marked another plot twist in the tale as a Chicago-based law firm sought to halt Jayne from selling designer clothing online, as part of efforts to recover USD 2 million in missing funds owed to various parties. The Los Angeles Times exposed allegations of Jayne “stealing millions of dollars from vulnerable clients” and channeling over USD 20 million of victims’ compensation to EJ Global, a company established to support her entertainment and singing career.

A documentary titled The Housewife and the Hustler delved into the couple’s high-profile legal troubles. In August 2023, Jayne was faced with yet another legal battle after her former costume designer filed a lawsuit alleging she conspired with American Express and the Secret Service to have him falsely charged with credit card fraud.

In the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, Erika Jayne shifts her focus toward a career comeback and endeavors to rebuild her life, all while grappling with the ongoing legal challenges stemming from her estranged ex-husband. A glimmer of hope shines through as she secures a hard-earned Las Vegas residency, yet lingering self-doubt due to a four-year performance hiatus raises questions about her ability to deliver.

Net worth: USD 5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

4. Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais, the Haitian-American actress and first Black housewife, joined the reality TV world as a main cast member of RHOBH during season 10. She is best known for her standout roles in the sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show and the crime drama series NYPD Blue, as well as her significant contributions to the big screen, including appearances in films like Coming to America (1988), its 2021 sequel, White House Down (2013), and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). She also co-hosted the daytime talk show The Real alongside Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai from 2020 to 2022, concluding with its final two seasons.

Beyond her professional journey, Beauvais has navigated several personal challenges, including her tumultuous marriage history. She tied the knot with producer Daniel Saunders, and they share a son, Oliver Saunders, born in 1991. Beauvais later tied the knot with Mike Nilon, a talent agent with Creative Artists Agency, in May 2001, leading to the birth of their twin sons, Jax Joseph, and Jaid Thomas Nilon, in 2007. Their journey to parenthood involved five years of infertility treatment. However, in April 2010, Beauvais publicly accused Nilon of infidelity, sharing her heartache in an email in which she wrote, “What do they have in common … I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some slut in Chicago. I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don’t deserve this!” Beauvais filed for divorce on May 10, 2010, seeking joint custody of their sons.

In The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, while her professional life in Hollywood reaches new heights with her starring role in the film Black Girl Missing, which she also executive produces for the first time, Beauvais faces a unique parenting challenge. A heartfelt confrontation with one of her teenage boys prompts her to question her parenting style, leading her into uncharted territory. As she ponders if she’s got it all wrong, she embarks on a journey to adjust her approach with both her sons, highlighting the multi-faceted nature of reality TV stardom.

Net worth: USD 4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

5. Dorit Kemsley

Hailing from Connecticut, Dorit Kemsley, one of the seasoned cast members of RHOBH, made her grand entrance in 2016. She has graced the series in a main capacity for a staggering seven seasons, proving her staying power in the gruelling world of reality TV. In 2019, Kemsley was featured on an episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, making a guest appearance alongside her husband.

Dorit’s significant other, Paul Kemsley, is a notable British property developer and former Vice-Chairman of Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur. He also wears the hat of Boy George‘s manager and handles the career of soccer legend Pele. While the duo have often indulged in lovey exchanges on social media, rumours about their impending split took centrestage in the months leading up to season 13.

In the intriguing world of RHOBH, the Kemsleys, in a statement to People, assured that their eight-year marriage remains unwavering. Though they’ve navigated challenging times, they openly discuss their journey in season 13 of the Bravo series. The couple emphasizes their commitment to working through these issues as a united front for their family, dispelling any rumors of separation and reaffirming their dedication to healing and making necessary changes.

While Dorit Kemsley has held her own in the RHOBH universe, her verbosity has sometimes garnered criticism for overshadowing the central storylines. Season 11 saw her embroiled in a mini-feud with Garcelle, which spilled over into the reunion. While maintaining a cordial front through most of season 12, Dorit exhibited a peculiar way of expressing her appreciation for Garcelle. She remained silent during an encounter where Erika flirted with Garcelle’s eldest son and exchanged harsh words with her 14-year-old son. Subsequently, Dorit was caught on camera sharing a laugh about the situation with Kyle Richards and their respective husbands, adding an unhinged side to her character. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 looks more promising than ever in the drama department, doesn’t it?

Net worth: USD 50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

6. Crystal Kung Minkoff

A Southern Californian hailing from Northridge, Minkoff boasts an impressive academic portfolio with university degrees spanning biology and history from the University of California, Irvine. With a formal culinary education under her belt, she’s the resident chef in the Real Housewives universe and the first Chinese-American to grace the show. Fans knew she was stepping into some big shoes following a tumultuous season 10 and the departures of Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

An accomplished entrepreneur, Crystal is also the 76th generational descendant of Confucius. Her company, Real Coco, offers a range of coconut products, including milk, water, coffee creamer, and chips. She’s married filmmaker Rob Minkoff, who is 22 years her senior. Their 13th wedding anniversary in September 2020 marked a significant milestone in their journey. Notably, Rob directed the original Lion King movie, adding a touch of cinematic royalty to their story.

Crystal’s candidness extends beyond her professional life, as she’s openly discussed her struggles with eating disorders and body dysmorphia. Advocating for increased awareness and highlighting her commitment to healing, she shared on the show, “I’m a recovering bulimic.”

Upon joining the RHOBH franchise, Minkoff received predominantly positive reviews from fans and fellow cast members. Kyle Richards, an RHOBH veteran, expressed her admiration, commending Crystal’s outgoing, confident, and smart personality. Embracing her outspoken and opinionated nature, Kyle welcomed her as a strong addition to the show. This season, Crystal continues to evolve within the group, finding her voice, but not without facing challenges. Her need for control puts her relationship with her brother to the test, illustrating the multi-faceted nature of her character.

Net worth: USD 30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

7. Annamarie Wiley

Annamarie Wiley steps onto the RHOBH scene as the sole debutante this season, marking the second Black housewife in the franchise’s history. Born in Vancouver, she was adopted shortly after her birth, bringing a unique life journey to the mix. As an adult, Annemarie embraces her “self-professed Type A personality” who is “always on the go.”Introduced to the group through Kyle Richards as her friend and neighbour, Annemarie’s presence promises to stir the pot with her issues targeting Stracke and Minkoff, as per Bravo’s preview.

Beyond her role in RHOBH season 13, Annemarie holds the title of a certified registered nurse and anesthetist. Her Instagram feed predominantly showcases her commitment to fitness, with most of her posts showing the 40-year-old hitting the gym. In her personal life, she shares the spotlight with her husband, former NFL player Marcellus Wiley, who played for the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Annemarie and Marcellus have a family that includes three children—two daughters and a son, along with Marcellus’ daughter from a previous relationship.

Net worth: USD 2 million according to Right Rasta.

You can catch the new season, here.

Which of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 cast are you rooting for?

