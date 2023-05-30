Louis Vuitton and 5 other biggest Jackson Wang brand collaborations to date

From Dior to Armani Beauty — luxury fashion houses are steadily embracing Asian celebrities to usher in inclusivity while cashing in on their rising global popularity. South Korean rapper Jackson Wang, who has been roped in by multiple brands in the recent past, is a case in point. Here’s taking a look at some of the biggest brand collaborations of the K-pop artist.

A member of K-pop group GOT7, Jackson Wang is a multifaceted personality, who has been building his legacy in the entertainment world since his debut in January 2014. From entering the Billboard 200 list at no.15 with his album Magic Man (2022) to becoming the face of high-end brands like Fendi and Cartier, Wang’s accomplishments span diverse genres.

With the most recent addition of Louis Vuitton to the K-pop idol’s portfolio of lucrative endorsement deals — on 21 January 2023 — Wang’s tryst with the fashion industry continues to scale new heights.

Here are the most iconic Jackson Wang brand collaborations

Louis Vuitton

Following Wang’s appearance at the 2023 Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter show in Paris, the luxury fashion house appointed the Hong Kong-born singer as the latest brand ambassador. Wang is considered Louis Vuitton‘s most popular Chinese ambassador after Kris Wu.

Louis Vuitton made the news public on Instagram, saying, “The maison is pleased to announce that the world-renowned singer will be joining as new house ambassador.”

Since his collaboration, Wang has been a part of various campaigns by the brand, including the Horizons Never End collection. It featured him endorsing various Horizon luggage pieces like the classic LV trunk.

Cartier

From being their global ambassador to attending the 2023 Met Gala clad in Cartier, Wang can’t seem to get enough of the French luxury house.

It was in 2019 that the brand announced Wang as the “Face of Cartier Global”. As a part of his collaboration, Wang has modelled for the brand’s Juste un Clou and Pasha de Cartier campaigns.

Complete with a Cartier Tank Cintrée Skeleton watch, Juste un Clou earrings and a Panthère de Cartier ring set studded with 242 brilliant-cut diamonds, his Met Gala ensemble made him the poster boy for the brand.

MAC Cosmetics

Another luxury brand in Wang’s growing list of fashion endorsements is the famed MAC Cosmetics.

On 18 August 2022, he was hailed as the new global ambassador by MAC Cosmetics. The brand made the announcement for the same in a heartwarming post that read, “Singer, producer, designer, director…and now M·A·C Ambassador. Please join us in welcoming @JacksonWang852 to the M·A·C family! We can’t wait for you to see what the future will bring.” The post featured the singer posing with the brand’s Studio Fix Fluid Foundation.

Besides Wang, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is another K-pop idol on MAC’s list of global ambassadors.

Fendi

Image credit: Jackson Wang/Twitter

Wang’s fashion label, Team Wang has been in a long association with the Italian fashion brand, Fendi. And it all started when Fendi invited Wang to the 2017 preview of their opening reception of the China Peekaboo Project in Beijing.

In 2019, the brand appointed Wang as its brand ambassador in China. As a part of the collaboration, Fendi also launched the Jackson Wang x Fendi capsule collection the same year.

Following this, the South Korean rapper was announced as the spokesperson of the Fendi men’s collection in the Greater China area in 2021.

Wang displayed his love for the brand by releasing a music video titled “Fendiman”. He shot the hit 2018 single at Fendi’s headquarters in Rome Palazzo Della Civiltà Italiana. It also ranked #1 on two iTunes charts.

Armani Beauty

Image credit: Jackson Wang/Twitter

Wang became a house representative for Armani Beauty in 2019.

As the beauty brand’s Asia-Pacific ambassador, Jackson Wang is the face of its ‘Si’ perfume line.

Wang was also a part of Armani Beauty’s ARMANI/PRIVÉ campaign alongside popular celebrities like Elaine Zhong.

Ray-Ban

One of the world’s most popular eyewear brands, Ray-Ban roped in Wang in 2019.

Tough Asia quoted the artiste saying, “I am very proud to partner Ray-Ban, a brand that never conforms to so-called fashion trends but has been pioneering with counterculture stylishness and technical innovation.”

As the face of Ray-Ban, the musician also featured in the brand’s #ProudToBelong campaign that celebrated vulnerability, empathy, passion and confidence.

