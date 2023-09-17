The biggest celebrity divorces of 2023 that shocked the fans

Just like their weddings, the biggest celebrity divorces tend to make headlines as well. And, 2023 has seen many such high-profile splits that drew quite some attention for being dramatic or messy.

From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, some of the biggest celebrity divorces garnered much speculation. While some separated couples decided to cut ties with each other, many continue to be good friends and remain loving parents to their children.

Besides high-profile divorces, the year has also witnessed some messy celebrity breakups. From Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn splitting in April after six years of dating to Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix parting ways after nine years of togetherness in early March, and Elle Fanning calling herself a “hopeless romantic” after ending a long relationship in the public eye with Max Minghella — the list is a long one.

Some of the biggest celebrity divorces of 2023 that shook the fans

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Jonas and Turner said “I do” in 2019 and welcomed two daughters — Willa, born in 2020, and a younger daughter who goes by the initials D.J., as revealed by court documents obtained by E! News, in 2022. The former couple sparked divorce rumours in September 2023 on the grounds of irreconcilable differences and issued a joint statement on Instagram stating that after being together for “four wonderful years” their decision to end the marriage is an amicable and mutual one.

The two began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. Two years later, their Las Vegas marriage was followed by another celebrity wedding ceremony in Paris.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Pop icon Britney Spears and Sam Asghari sparked dating rumours when he starred as her love interest in her 2016 music video “Slumber Party”. It was followed by a whirlwind romance replete with a lot of picturesque trips and mushy Instagram posts. Fans even saw the Iranian emigreé model as a pillar of support for Spears during her conservatorship battle. Their grand celebrity wedding was a star-studded affair at her home on 9 June 2022.

In March 2023, months before their marriage crumbled, Spears wished Asghari on his birthday with a romantic photograph. However, things weren’t reportedly as smooth underneath the surface. A TMZ report claimed, her behaviour and luxury tastes began to affect them and in August 2023, he filed for divorce after 14 months of married life.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Hollywood actor Natalie Portman and French choreographer Benjamin Millepied called it quits after being married 11 years in August 2023. According to US Weekly, rumours about their rocky relationship began brewing in June when reports of Millepied having an affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne surfaced. The outlet said, Portman remained committed to her wedlock and gave a chance to rebuild it.

However, the estranged couple, who share two children Aleph and Amalia, fuelled fresh speculations days ahead of their 11th wedding anniversary when the Black Swan (2010) actor was spotted without a wedding ring.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

One Tree Hill (2003-2012) actor Sophia Bush and her entrepreneur husband Grant Hughes filed for divorce in August 2023, weeks after celebrating their first wedding anniversary. She had even wished Hughes on the day with a photo captioned, “365 days of calling you ‘husband.’ Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite [sic]. Happy Anniversary.”

A simple celebrity wedding, the marriage ceremony took place in June 2022 at the City County Clerk’s Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma almost a year after the news of their engagement broke. According to PEOPLE, they have been friends for nearly a decade and had bonded during COVID-19 over their shared interest in community service. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends,” said the publication.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Among all the celebrity breakups, the Canadian prime minister’s divorce in August 2023 gained significant attention. The PM’s office issued a statement saying PM Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau had gone through legal proceedings to end their marriage of 18 years.

The former couple share three children — Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien — and will be focused on raising them with love and care. The statement added that the family was to go on a vacation a week after the announcement was made. PM Trudeau also shared a similar message on his social media page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau)

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef)

Recording artist Ricky Martin and artist Jwan Yosef announced their divorce via an Instagram post in July 2023, after six years of married life. The former couple got hitched in 2017.

The heartfelt message read, “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring [sic] what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.” “Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered [sic] on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other,” it added.

They share two children — daughter Lucia and son Renn.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

After seven years of being wedded, actors Vergara and Manganiello announced their divorce in July 2023. In a statement to Page Six, the former couple said, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Divorce conjectures were doing the rounds for a long time when the Modern Family (2009-2020) star was seen letting her hair down in Italy with friends without her husband or her wedding ring. However, their celebrity wedding was a lavish Palm Beach affair in November 2015.

Billy Porter and Adam Smith

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith shared their “sad decision” to separate in July 2023 after six years of marriage. Talking to PEOPLE, Porter’s representative Simon Halls said, “The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter.”

“There will be no further comment from either parties [sic] and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected,” Halls added.

The duo met in 2009 and broke up within a year, before giving the relationship a second chance in 2016. Shortly after, Porter proposed to Smith and the two had a celebrity wedding in January 2017.

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson

American singer-songwriter Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles filed for divorce from her second husband, actor Richard Lawson in July 2023, on grounds of “irreconcilable differences”. While details are sparse, Page Six states, the couple had known each other for a long time before they started dating in 2013.

They got hitched in 2015 and called it quits after seven years. Previously, she was married to Mathew Knowles, with whom she shares daughters Beyoncé and Solange.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Hollywood actor Kevin Costner and designer Christine Baumgartner pulled the plug on their 18-year marriage in May 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences”. The rest of the details are not clear.

The couple share three children, reports TMZ.

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aja Volkman (@ajavolkman)

After announcing their separation in September 2022, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his estranged wife Aja Volkman, lead singer of Nico Vega, joined the list of celebrity divorces in April 2023. According to TMZ, the “Demons” crooner and Volkman filed for legal dissolution in Los Angeles, putting an end to their 10-year-long marriage.

They had initially thought of calling it quits in 2018 but had reconciled a year later. Addressing the “big transition” in their lives, Volkman wrote in an Instagram post, “Navigating being in a public space while going through all of the things we have been through this year has been hard for Dan and I.” She added, “However, I’ve never spoken about the details of our marriage or separation or divorce. I don’t intend to.”

The former couple share four children — daughters Arrow, Gia and Coco, and son Valentine.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

After 11 years of marriage, Academy Award-winning actor Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth announced their divorce via a joint statement on Instagram in March 2023. The news broke just two days ahead of their 12th wedding anniversary.

The statement read, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.” Witherspoon added that their biggest priority would be their young son Tennessee as well as their “entire family as we navigate this next chapter”.

Kellyanne Conway and George Conway

After 22 years of marriage, this unlikely political duo announced their divorce in early March 2023. Their followers first got a hint of a rift when conservative lawyer George T. Conway III became a fierce critic of former US President Donald J. Trump, to whom Kellyanne was a senior counsellor. During the four years of Trump’s presidency, the former couple would engage in public debates, which, according to The New York Times, were not limited to professional disagreements.

Mr Conway was a Trump supporter during his installation as the President in 2016 but changed sides after the latter took office, while his wife worked as a Republican strategist. However, the two continue to remain involved with the upbringing of their four children.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Another high-profile celebrity divorce of 2023 was the separation of singer Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The “Into You” singer gave rise to speculations when she appeared without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon tournament.

According to Page Six, the couple separated in January. “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends,” the publication said. Entertainment Tonight said, “Ariana and Dalton tried to make things work, but ultimately they were just not a good fit.”

(Hero image: Courtesy Sophie Turner/ @sophiet/ Instagram; Feature Image: Courtesy Sam Asghari/ Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which celebrity is getting a divorce in 2023?

Several celebrities like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, and Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, got divorced in 2023.

-Which Hollywood couple split after 18 years?

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years in May 2023.

-Which celebrity couple had the quickest divorce?

Britney Spears and her ex, Jason Alexander had one of the quickest divorces. Their marriage lasted only 55 hours.

-Which Bollywood celebrity couple has the longest wedding?

Bollywood A-list couples like Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, married for 50 years, Dileep Kumar and Saira Banu, married for 55 years, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, married for 32 years, and Ajay Devgn and Kajol, married for 24 years have some with the longest lasting celebrity weddings.