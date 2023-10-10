Mirror’s Edan Lui: Checkout some interesting facts about the Cantopop heartthrob

If you don’t know Hong Kong’s OG Cantopop boy band Mirror, you’re probably living under a rock! The boy band frenzy echoes across the city, and you’ll find legions of fans excitedly chanting and screaming their chart-topping songs. For Hongkongers, Mirror is their local pride and happy escape. While as a band, Mirror enjoys popularity globally, each of the 12 members also has a dedicated fanbase. One such member who has made waves in the Hong Kong entertainment scene is Edan Lui. One of the most influential celebrities in the city, Lui hasn’t only captivated our interest because of his musical talents, but also his incredible acting chops in Ossan’s Love, Chilli Laugh Story and more. Want to know more about this powerhouse of talent?

Born in January 1997 in Hong Kong, Lui was always an academically bright student who went on to study business administration at the University of Hong Kong. However, the musical nerd in him drew him towards auditioning for ViuTV’s reality talent competition Good Night Show – King Maker, which led to the formation of Mirror. Finishing the competition in 8th place, Edan Lui bagged a place in the group and the rest is history! If you want to get an up, close and personal account of Edan Lui, here are some lesser-known facts about the Cantopop prodigy you have to know!

Fascinating facts about Mirror heartthrob Edan Lui

1. His debut single bagged multiple awards and topped musical charts

Edan made his solo debut in 2019, only a year after his debut with Mirror. His first single, Mr. E’s Series of Unfortunate Events, bagged peak positions on the Metro Radio Madden Song Chart, Chill Club charts as well as topped JOOX Hong Kong’s Best-Selling Song Chart of Mid-2021.

The same year, he cemented his position as a soloist by further releasing tracks like Little Comedian and My Apple Pie, both of which were well received by the audiences. These musical performances bagged him a Metro Radio Hit Award, an Ultimate Song Chart Award and a Chill Club Chart Award in 2021.

From flaunting his rapping skills in his first dance single, Elevator, to collaborating with musicians like Leo Ku and Kenny Khoo on tracks like Floating Classroom and Talents respectively – Edan has diversified his discography with some amazing offerings.

2. He played fellow Mirror member Anson Lo’s love interest in Ossan’s Love

While Edan made his acting debut in 2019 with Showman’s Show, his acting breakthrough came with his leading role in Ossan’s Love, one of the first mainstream television dramas in Hong Kong to feature gay romance at its centre. The show, which comes as an adaptation of a Japanese TV drama of the same name, stars Edan in the lead role. It chronicles the tale of a young man who’s caught in a love triangle between his boss and his roommate.

The show also stars Anson Lo as Edan’s flatmate who falls in love with him. Apart from the duo, actors like Kenny Wong, Rachel Kan and Mirror’s Stanley Yau also appear in pivotal roles. The 15-part series received generally positive reviews from fans.

3. Edan Lui attended 18 screenings of his film in a day to greet his fans

Mirror members enjoy unparalleled popularity because they never fail to oblige their fans with love and adulation! To promote his superhit 2022 film, Hong Kong Family, Edan attended 18 screenings in a day only to meet his fans and even crooned the film’s theme song at some of the screenings. The movie, which collected more than HKD 10 million in just the first week of its release, stars Lui in the main role alongside Teresa Mo Shun-kwan. It follows the story of a dysfunctional family whose vices and fallacies unfurl at a reunion dinner. The movie also earned Lui the ‘Best New Performer’ nomination at the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards.

4. Andy Lau and Jay Chou are his inspirations

While Lui himself has become a beacon of inspiration for many youngsters, the singer revealed he looks up to trailblazers like Andy Lau and Jay Chou as role models. In a conversation with The Star, Edan mentioned he hopes to emulate Andy Lau’s career as his legacy is one people respect the most. “Maybe someday when you become older, you can offer something back to this industry or you can help artists of the new generation. So, I think he is one of my role models,” the singer added. In the same conversation, the Mirror star stated that Jay Chou was his musical hero while growing up.

5. His music video garnered one million views in less than three days

Lui is the sixth Mirror member to make his solo debut, enjoying equal popularity and fanfare in his solo outings as well. Did you know that one of his early singles, the 2021 chart-breaking track Little Comedian, is to date his most loved work? The music of Little Comedian garnered more than one million views in less than three days of landing on the streaming platform, making him the first member to have amassed the highest views in the shortest time.

6. Edan Lui has multiple luxury ambassadorship deals to his name

Luxury fashion houses are cashing in on Mirror’s massive influence on the masses by cementing fancy deals with them. Lui has a number of luxury ambassadorship deals in his kitty, including names like Gucci, Bvlgari, Samsung, Shiseido and more. One look at his Instagram gallery, and you’ll fall in love with the star’s stylish avatars as he graces these brands’ fashion shows, pop-ups and more. He has fronted campaigns for Bvlgari and attended various Gucci launches in his ambassadorship roles, and we can’t wait to see his exquisite sartorial choices in the future as well!

7. He held his first solo concert as a part of Mirror’s ‘In My Sight’ concert series

Mirror sent all Hongkongers into a frenzy by announcing their ‘In My Sight’ concert series in 2023, wherein Jer Lau, Anson Lo, Keung To, and Edan Lui conducted solo performances across July and August. It kicked off with Jer Lau’s shows at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Lui’s concerts, which rounded up the series, opened up to massive fanfare at the Asia World-Arena.

8. Lui credits his success to his persistence as a student

Lui excelled at academics and went on to attend the acclaimed Ho Fung College. He even further studied business administration at the University of Hong Kong in 2018, only to build a career in showbiz! While Lui didn’t end up in the business world, he still credits his overall success to the lessons he learned during his formative years as a student. In a 2020 interview with the Chinese media, Lui mentioned that the greatest takeaway from his student days was the persistence he put in his studies, and it’s the same quality that helped him catapult to success.

