Facts you should know about the genre-bending musician Post Malone

If music is the pursuit of infinite imagination and bold innovation, Post Malone stands out as a shining example of individuality. He has engraved his place in the pages of current music history with a genre-defying sound, an unexpected style fusion, and a magnetising persona. Beyond his chart-topping tunes and distinctive tattoos, there is a dynamic artist who has sparked a self-made revolution. Today, we will unravel some facts about Post Malone you might not have known before.

With his eagerly anticipated Singapore concert approaching on September 16, we’ve curated a selection of his most-streamed songs. And now, join us as we travel through Post Malone’s universe, traversing the unknown facts, the ups and downs of his career, the symphony of his songs, and the intricacies of his identity. We urge you to discover the true essence of the man behind the music — an artist who boldly confronts norms, reshapes genres, and leaves an indelible impact on the tapestry of contemporary culture.

Facts about Post Malone you might not have known before

His real name is Austin Richard Post

Contrary to his well-known stage name, Post Malone’s true identity is rooted in the moniker Austin Richard Post. He created his stage name in his teenage years, using an online rap name generator. Interestingly, the “Malone” part of his name is entirely fictitious, adding another layer of mystery to his artistic identity.

A star was born on the 4th of July

In a curious alignment of fate, Post Malone’s arrival into this world coincided with one of America’s most celebrated days — July 4. Born on July 4, 1995, he celebrates his birthday with the nation’s annual Independence Day celebration. This date, seemingly picked by fate, adds another layer of significance to Post Malone’s journey, establishing him not just as an artist but also as a symbol of freedom and self-expression.

Post Malone was destined for the spotlight

The seeds of fame seemingly found their place in Post Malone’s story during his high school years. As a senior, he was named “Most Likely to Become Famous” by his peers, a foreshadowing of the path that lay ahead. Surprisingly, his popularity coincided with his entry into the field of music, which he began at the age of 16. Little do we know, Post Malone’s classmates’ assessment of his potential was clearly correct, as he rose to prominence.

He made his first mixtape on Audacity at 16

Post began his musical career at the age of 16. His debut mixtape, titled ‘Young and After Them, Riches,’ was lovingly made using Audacity — an easy-to-use audio editor. Audacity, known for its open-source nature, became his creative playground. Surprisingly, this initial endeavour received widespread recognition, setting the groundwork for what was to come.

He worked at Chicken Express

Post worked at the popular American restaurant Chicken Express during his high school years. In an interview, he admitted that he once spent all of his savings on a pair of lavish USD 800 Versace loafers. As per various sources, he now owns a full collection of different expensive loafers. Dreams really do come true, don’t they?

Post Malone is a college dropout

Malone initially enrolled at Tarrant County College; however, after a brief three-month stint, he chose to abandon his studies in favour of a musical path. Following his departure from college, Post Malone made the adventurous move to Los Angeles, California, with his friend Jason Probst, a skilled professional game streamer. Fortunately, he has demonstrated that dedication and talent can go a long way towards achieving success.

He doesn’t like his first album

Despite the commercial success and recognition brought by his debut album, he doesn’t like listening to it. In fact, Post Malone has openly expressed dissatisfaction with it. Hits like “White Iverson” and “Congratulations” propelled his fame, but the album did not align with his intended artistic expression.

He was on his way to become a professional metal guitarist

Prior to his present stature as a global music phenomenon, Post Malone’s artistic path took an unusual turn. He was on the verge of becoming a professional metal guitarist through his formative years. His path even prompted him to apply for Crown the Empire, a metalcore band. However, fate intervened. During his audition — his guitar strings snapped, altering the course of his pursuit.

Post Malone suffers from anxiety

Post Malone has been candid about his anxiety difficulties, offering his experiences and insights into how it affects him. He confessed in an interview that he has been anxious and sad all the time since the beginning of middle school. In an interview, he mentioned, “I was smoking weed one time and just felt like I was dying. Ever since then I’ve always felt that my heart is always going fast and I’m just generally more super jittery and shake all the time now.”

Post loves Postmates

Post Malone’s fondness for modern technology extends beyond his artistic endeavours. Notably, he has acquired the nickname “Postmates Malone” as the most frequent customer of the popular US food delivery service Postmates.

Postmates, known for its quick and efficient meal delivery services, has found a committed and enthusiastic customer in him. The artist’s reportedly spent over USD 40,000 on the app in a year. This demonstrates his preference for the seamless experience of having his favourite meals delivered to his home.

He started playing the guitar because of Guitar Hero

Post Malone’s artistic career took an unusual turn, thanks in part to the influential Guitar Hero video game franchise. These games, known for their deep guitar-playing simulation, were instrumental in sparking his interest in playing the real thing and diving into musicianship.

His first single hit a million streams within a month

“White Iverson,” the breakthrough single in Post Malone’s career, went from creation to viral phenomenon in a flash. It all started after Post Malone recorded the song and uploaded it to the platform SoundCloud. Surprisingly, the track received an astounding million streams within a month of its release, bringing Post Malone into the spotlight and launching his spectacular climb in the music industry.

Post Malone used to be a wedding DJ

Before achieving fame, Post Malone DJ-ed at weddings, creating memorable moments for couples. This college side hustle provided insight into evolving music trends as guests kept him updated. This experience honed his ability to navigate genres, curate exceptional sounds, and laid the foundation for his diverse musical journey.

His first TV appearance was on Jimmy Kimmel

Post Malone made his debut national television appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He performed “Go Flex” live for the audience. This was a significant milestone in his developing career, as he established himself on a prestigious television platform.

Post Malone is friends with Bieber

Post Malone and pop sensation Justin Bieber forged a friendship that can be traced back to their collaboration on the single “Deja Vu,” featured on Malone’s debut album Stoney in 2016. This musical collaboration served as the foundation for their camaraderie.

Their friendship grew stronger when Post Malone opened for Justin Bieber on his “Purpose” world tour in the same year. This collaborative project not only cemented their friendship but also revealed their mutual respect and regard for each other’s artistic abilities. They collaborated again on the song “Forever” for Bieber’s R&B album Chances.

He broke one of MJ’s records

In August 2018, Post Malone made history by inscribing his name in the archives of music history. His 2016 album, Stoney, achieved an unusual accomplishment by spending 77 weeks in the top 10 of Billboard’s R&B and hip-hop albums list. This incredible endurance broke the previous record held by Michael Jackson’s classic album Thriller, which spent 76 weeks on the same list in the 1980s.

He has a gun collection

Malone has exhibited an interest in firearms and is known to have an extensive collection. His photographs on social media indicate his participation in shooting activities and his hobbies and admiration for firearms. It’s a fact that Post Malone has a significant gun collection. According to SCMP, it includes an M14 rifle, a Walther PPK handgun, a.44 Desert Eagle hand cannon, an M1911 pistol, a Cobalt AR-15 rifle, an FN Five-Seven pistol, a Mossberg shotgun, and a Glock 19 pistol. His interest extends to the virtual world too — Malone actively participates in battles on Call of Duty.

Post Malone performed at Kylie Jenner’s Bday party

He found himself performing at Kylie Jenner’s opulent 18th birthday celebration the very same month he signed a record deal with Republic Records. During the festivities, Post Malone ran into none other than the influential Kanye West. This seemingly coincidental meeting created a creative spark that led to an extraordinary collaboration in the form of “Fade,” a single that appeared on Kanye West’s album The Life of Pablo.

He has a daughter with his fiancée

Post Malone has joyfully embraced fatherhood with the arrival of his first child, a daughter, alongside his fiancée, who has chosen to remain away from the public eye. This big life milestone was announced in May 2022. In an interview with TMZ, he emphasised his excitement for the next chapter in his life. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.” The proud dad has also inked his face with her initials ‘DDP’.

He has over 70 tattoos

The fact that Post Malone is obsessed with tattoos is well known. Since 2015, he has amassed over 70 tattooed designs on his body. Among these are his daughter’s initials ‘DDP’ on his face, a barbed wire design on his forehead, ‘Always Tired’ beneath his eye, and ‘Stoney’ on his lower chin, which refers to his debut album.

Among his tattoos is a remarkable profile of Johnny Cash that appears on his left shoulder. Post Malone has covered his body with homage to Nirvana and Kurt Cobain, including the words “Nevermind” and “Whatever” inked onto his hands, a photo of Cobain on one arm, and the classic “Stay Away” script.

His arms also carry tattooed depictions of music giants Bob Dylan and Bob Marley, and a portrayal of the late President JFK. Post Malone’s huge collection displays his deep gratitude for both his musical influences and his life path.

