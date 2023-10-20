Love SEVENTEEN? Here are some fun facts about the K-pop band you ought to know!

Carats, it’s time to get up close and personal with your favourite idols, SEVENTEEN! In less than a decade since their 2015 debut, the 13-member boy band has become one of the most popular K-pop groups internationally – proving that they’re the leaders in the game. Whether it’s their album sales and success, sold-out world tours or an enviable legion of fans that worship them – it seems like SEVENTEEN is ready to dethrone prodigies BTS and BLACKPINK with their signature musical offerings. Each member has had quite an eventful journey to stardom, braving through the highs and lows to rise through the ranks in the global music industry. If you’re new to SEVENTEEN’s fandom, let’s take you through some interesting facts about the band that’ll make you an official Carat!

While the boys are churning out their commercial hot streak, one musical hit after the other, it took a while for them to achieve mainstream success. Their debut EP, 17 Carat, did perform well on global music charts, but it took almost two years for them to really make a breakthrough with the iconic track, Don’t Wanna Cry. The band has since climbed only higher. Here’s a cheat sheet of the hottest boy band on the block, SEVENTEEN!

Here’s everything to know about K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN

1. SEVENTEEN is divided into three sub-groups, headed by one leader each

If you aren’t familiar with the band, you might think SEVENTEEN has the eponymous number of members. But that’s not true. Despite what the name may suggest, the band has 13 members who are further divided into three sub-groups.

The thirteen members – S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino – are all divided into the genres of hip-hop, vocal, and performance based on their expertise. While S. Coups leads the hip-pop troupe and SEVENTEEN as a whole, Woozi and Hoshi head the vocal and performance groups respectively.

Coming to the name SEVENTEEN, the number is the total of all 13 members, the three sub-groups they break into as well as the one team they form when they all come together. (13+3+1). Interestingly, it’s also the average age of all the members of the group when they first got together. We bet many of you didn’t know that!

Moreover, out of the 13 members, two are Chinese and two are American. While Jun and The8 are from Shenzhen and Liaoning respectively, Vernon and Joshua shifted bases from New York and LA. The rest are South Koreans.

2. SEVENTEEN has (mostly) been a self-producing group since its debut

It’s very rare for K-pop groups to be heavily involved in producing music from scratch, compiling albums, orchestrating performances and more. But did you know SEVENTEEN has been creating their material mostly on their own? Of course, not the entire work’s done by the boys as they’ve credited various producers and choreographers who work closely with them.

An article by MTV stated that Woozi has crafted much of the group’s sound since their debut, with the artist mentioning how making your own music feels “more profound.”

In a conversation with Refinery29, Woozi mentioned, “At the end of the day, regardless of what is going on, our music is what we sing and what we show our audience.” He added that the music has to be ‘sincere’, revealing the band’s ‘genuine nature’ and every album they curate conveys a story/ message that they want to convey the most. “I think that is why Carats like our music,” he said.

3. The band’s fandom name ‘Carat’ is inspired by their song ‘Shining Diamond’

SEVENTEEN’s fandom ‘Carat’ officially came into existence in 2016. The name was picked via fan votes and announced on Valentine’s Day that year. Discussing how the name came into being, Vernon told Vanity Fair, “Back to 2015, before our debut, we performed this song called ‘Shining Diamonds.’ The fan name ‘carat’ started off from that song… So, our fans are diamonds, carats.”

Like many other popular bands like BLACKPINK and BTS, SEVENTEEN also has its official lightstick, called the ‘carat bong’. It features the fandom’s official colours – Rose Quartz and Serenity. You can also change the colours via an app.

4. SEVENTEEN celebrates all its anniversaries with philanthropy work

The band’s all about giving back to society, another reason why we absolutely love them! Since their 2015 debut, the boys have celebrated their anniversaries by donating to charitable causes including housing support for children in need, promoting adoption, assisting children who have been victims of abuse, helping kids and teenagers in Africa and Asia to get education and more.

They even launched a global campaign for the UNESCO Korean National Commission in 2022 to support a sustainable ‘future of education’. Through the campaign, they promoted the importance of education and encouraged young folks to participate in various educational activities. To add to the campaign, SEVENTEEN even donated a part of profits from their Be the Sun world tour.

5. Three of the members have actually debuted under a sub-group BSS

While SEVENTEEN does have three performance units, three of its members actually went on to debut as a sub-unit called BSS. Comprising Seungkwan, Hoshi and DK, the group BooSeokSoon (BSS) makes and records music separately from the rest of the group. Following its 2018 debut with Just Do It, the BSS went on a long hiatus of five years, releasing their first single album, Second Wind, in 2023. Selling more than 470,000 copies on the first day of its release, Second Wind broke the first-week sales record for an album by a K-pop group sub-unit.

6. SEVENTEEN enjoys massive popularity in Japan

SEVENTEEN is probably the only K-pop band to hold that much influence across Japanese audiences and their record-breaking sales in the country prove so. They recently became the first foreign artists there to consecutively release two albums, both of which counted over 500,000 in first-week sales. The albums, Always Yours and FML were also the top two most-sold albums by a foreign artist in Japan so far in 2023.

From fan meetings and sold-out shows to releasing albums in Japanese, starring in Japanese shows and even clinching music awards in Japan – the band has done it all.

Here are some fun facts about all the SEVENTEEN members

1. S.Coups

The artist shoulders the maximum responsibility in the group. Not only does he lead the band as a whole, but also heads its hip-hop sub-unit. S. Coups is also the group’s main rapper and sub-vocalist. He debuted as a trainee at Pledis Entertainment and was initially supposed to debut with NU’EST, but fate had other plans.

According to Koreaboo, Coups is a blackbelt in Taekwondo, aspires to be an actor and hopes to be with someone who “can cook well and who eats a lot”.

2. Jeonghan

The band’s lead vocalist Jeonghan has captivated all Carats with his soothing voice. If you’ve been following SEVENTEEN for a while, you’ll know Jeonghan is the mischievous one, always building a fun mood with his hilarious antics. Jeonghan prefers to date someone older, adding that his ideal type would be “someone who loves SEVENTEEN and buys their albums.”

3. Joshua

LA-born Joshua moved to South Korea in his teenage years to accomplish his dream of becoming an idol. Being proficient in both Korean and English languages, Joshua unofficially takes up the role of the band’s translator and spokesperson. The skilled guitarist is a big anime fan, knows five languages and wants to be with someone who’s kind.

4. Jun

Jun entered the entertainment industry way before debuting with SEVENTEEN as a child actor. Apart from helming positions of the group’s lead dancer and sub-vocalist, Jun is a trained martial artist and a skilled pianist. Coming to his ideal type, Jun wants someone “who looks pure.”

5. Hoshi

Leader of the Performance sub-group, Hoshi is the group’s main choreographer who stuns everyone with his complex dance moves and explosive energy. Hoshi is credited for choreographing most of SEVENTEEN’s dance routines. The taekwondo black belt is a big fan of SHINee. As for his ideal type, Hoshi prefers someone “who is fragrant and likes him”.

6. Wonwoo

The shy and reserved Wonwoo performs as the group’s lead rapper and sub-vocalist, often delivering impactful opening and closing verses in the band’s songs. In SEVENTEEN’S documentary series, Hit The Road, Wonwoo revealed that he always feared not being able to fit well among the group because of his “very introverted” personality. “But in SEVENTEEN, I didn’t get any of that feeling,” headed.

7. Woozi

Woozi probably has the most songwriting credits in SEVENTEEN. Apart from helping compose the band’s tracks, Woozi has helped many other Korean stars in the writing process. Before becoming an idol trainee, Woozi was already an expert in classical music. The composer and producer says he desires a girl who’s “bright and friendly.”

8. DK

DK aka Dokyeom is the ‘happy virus’ of the gang who’s always exuding cheerful vibes. Outside of the group’s activities, DK is famous for dropping some cool song covers while strumming a guitar. Furthermore, he has taken on the role of King Arthur in the 2019 musical Xcalibur, which marked his first theatrical outing. He desires a “girl with long dark hair, and aegyo (endearing charm).”

9. Mingyu

The gorgeous Mingyu is the main rapper, visual, and face of SEVENTEEN. Apart from his musical talents, Mingyu is a gifted painter, whose creations have also been showcased at an exhibit celebrating the band’s third anniversary. The six-feet-something artist prefers a girl who’s “tall, kind-hearted and easygoing.”

10. The8

The terrific dancer has flaunted some really crazy flips and jumps in various on-stage performances – all thanks to his expertise in Wushu and breakdancing. He’s also a huge fashionista at heart, desiring a girl who’s “cute and kind.”

Like Mingyu, The8 is also a gifted artist whose canvas paintings have been regularly featured on SEVENTEEN’s social media handles. The8 has even created the cover art for two of his Mandarin singles – Dreams Come True and Falling Down.

11. Seungkwan

He’s the lead vocalist of the group, whose live performances are a treat to watch! Seungkwan is the group’s ‘variety king’ owing to his hilarious antics within the group as well as multiple appearances on talk shows outside of the group. The artist’s ideal type? “An easy-going girl with big eyes and is like a friend to him”.

12. Vernon

The majority of the fans have pointed out how Vernon has an uncanny resemblance to a young Leonardo DiCaprio and we couldn’t agree more! The handsome SEVENTEEN member, who was born in New York, moved to Korea at a very young age. He enjoys multiple songwriting and composing credits within SEVENTEEN. Vernon is another very shy member of the group, who hopes to be with someone he can build a heart-to-heart connection with.

13. Dino

Rounding up the members’ list is Dino, SEVENTEEN’s most impeccable performer, whose inspiration is none other than the king of pop, Michael Jackson. He has choreographed many of the group’s dance numbers, including the hit track Flower. He wants his partner to be a “pretty girl who does aegyo.”

Who’s your favourite SEVENTEEN member?

