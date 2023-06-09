G-Dragon departure from YG Entertainment sends stock prices tumbling

G-Dragon, the only member of Big Bang who remained in YG Entertainment, has ended his exclusive contract with the company after 17 years. Big Bang’s history with YG Entertainment officially comes to an end.

After YG Entertainment’s announcement, company’s stocks have plunged significantly, of $130 million USD (170 billion won) in market cap value. Even though G-Dragon was not actively releasing new music, he was still viewed from the public as one of YG’s entertainment’s vital artist.

G-Dragon’s fans have speculated G-Dragon’s end of contract with YG Entertainment prior to the announcement as he was not involved in YG Entertainment’s business report for the first quarter of 2023.

Big Bang, the icons of 2nd generation K-pop, is well known for their songs like “Fantastic Baby,” “Loser,” “Bang Bang Bang.” Taeyang, is the only member who has recently released new music since Big Bang’s latest release in 2022 Still Life. He is now under “The Black Label” a family label of YG Entertainment and has released his “Down to Earth” album which included songs VIBE featuring Jimin of BTS and Shoong! featuring Lisa from BLACKPINK.

Fans are still patiently waiting for G-Dragons’ new music, as he shared on his YouTube channel on January 1st that he plans to release a new solo album in 2023. He has not yet released any details whether he plans to stay independent or move to a new company.

(Images: Foc Kan/WireImage)