Han So-hee’s net worth: Career and expensive things the ‘Nevertheless’ actor owns

From moving to Seoul with less than USD 300 to enjoying overnight fame with a single commercial and eventually becoming one of the most sought-after stars in the Korean entertainment industry, Han So-hee has made quite the mark over the years — her staggering net worth being a testimony to the same. So, how does the South Korean celebrity spend her wealth and what are some of the most expensive things she owns? Here’s a closer look at Han’s fortune.

One of Forbes Korea’s most influential and highest-paid celebrities in 2022, Han So-hee has been a part of multiple promising movies and dramas to come out of Korea in the last few years. These include hits like Money Flower (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), After The Rain (2018), Abyss (2019), Nevertheless (2021), My Name (2021), Heavy Snow (2023) and Gyeongseong Creature (2023).

Sharing her thoughts on acting, Han said in a 2023 interview with K-media outlet KBIZoom, “I want to express the works given to me and the characters and situations I have to express in them more resolutely and carefully. Also, it won’t be easy, but I want to be an actress who knows how to enjoy the pressure that comes from the process.”

All the details about Han So-hee’s net worth, career and other earnings

Han So-hee’s net worth

As of 2024, Han So-hee boasts a net worth of around USD 10-15 million, according to various K-media sources.

While it is difficult to quote an exact figure, it goes without saying that Han’s opulent wealth comes massively from her acting projects, commercials and noteworthy brand endorsements.

Career and filmography

Be it one of the highest-rated K-dramas of all time The World of the Married (2020) or the critically acclaimed hit Heavy Snow (2023), Han So-hee’s dramas and movies have always been a treat for Korean entertainment lovers. According to Nielsen Korea, the former, a Mo Wan-il directorial, broke its own record by surpassing the 15th episode rating of 24.44 per cent with a solid 28.371 per cent finale rating. Meanwhile, the latter, which marks Han’s big screen debut, was officially chosen to be part of the Korean Competition section at the 2023 Jeonju International Film Festival. Directed by Groggy Summer fame Yoon Su-ik, the queer indie drama is a moving tale of two young girls, accepting their true feelings for each other in a prejudiced Korean society.

Han started her journey in the Korean entertainment industry by featuring in SHINee’s “Tell Me What To Do” music video in 2016. She then made her acting debut as a minor character in SBS’s 2017 fantasy romance Reunited Worlds. Following this, Han landed several leading roles in TV shows like Money Flower (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018) and After The Rain (2018).

In 2019, Han got great audience reviews for her special appearance in the tvN hit Abyss, alongside popular South Korean actors Ahn Hyo-seop and Park Bo-young. Her big break came in 2020, with JTBC’s hit Korean drama The World of the Married opposite veteran stars Kim Hee-ae and Park Hae-joon. Her evocative performance as young mistress Yeo Da-kyung earned her a nomination for Best New Actress – Television at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Han So-hee’s popularity continued to soar with the 2021 JTBC romance Nevertheless. Co-starring the then-rumoured beau Song Kang, the webtoon-based K-drama entered the top 10 list of popular shows on Netflix in Korea.

Han further showcased her versatility as a woman avenging her father’s murder in the Netflix original noir crime thriller My Name. The show not only earned her the nomination for Best Actress – Television at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards but also became The 10 Most-Viewed Korean Series On Netflix that year, states Forbes. According to sources, the actor earned around USD 20,000 per episode for her K-drama appearances in 2021.

The following year, Han became a part of several other success stories. Han appeared in the Disney+ web series Soundtrack#1 alongside Park Hyung-sik in March 2022. Featuring the popular OST “Love beyond words” by K-pop idol Kyuhyun of Super Junior, the romantic comedy ranked #1 among the most-watched series on Disney Plus in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and Singapore, during the first week of its release.

This was followed by her appearance as Princess Kayena in the live-action adaptation of the Kakao webtoon The Villainess is a Marionette, opposite ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo. According to multiple K-media outlets, the My Name actor earns more than USD 250,000 per drama.

Of late, the Nevertheless actor is basking in the success of her music video appearance for BTS Jungkook’s hit 2023 single “Seven.” The record, which amassed a whopping 39 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours, has surpassed 100 million views, as of July 2023. Additionally, her stint alongside Park Seo-joon in the historical fantasy K-drama Gyeongseong Creature, garnered over 3 million views and 24 million viewing hours, just three days after its release on 22 December 2023, reports Netflix.

Han So-hee’s upcoming projects include Gyeongseong Creature season 2, which is reportedly under production and is set to release in 2024.

Luxury brand endorsements

In addition to her prolific acting career, Han So-hee has some renowned luxury brand endorsements on her portfolio that massively contribute to her net worth. She has been the face of various luxury brands, including the Korean cosmetics brand Banila Co., French sportswear brand Eider, Hong Kong retailer Giordano International, Swiss luxury watch brand Omega SA, French luxury jewellery house Boucheron, Korean-owned sportswear brand Fila, French personal care brand L’Oréal and Singaporean fashion label Charles & Keith.

In 2021, British cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury Beauty announced Han as its first Korean model. The following year, the Heavy Snow actor became the first Korean celebrity to join the Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga as its brand ambassador alongside global stars Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber. As the face of the high-end brand, Han participates in its numerous campaigns and promotional events. The actor was also seen modelling for Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer collaboration campaign with Adidas in 2023.

The actor, who has also been a long-time representative of the French multinational luxury fashion house Dior, became the ASPAC ambassador for its La Collection Privée and the face of Dior Beauty in 2023. Following this, the Abyss actress was seen making a show-stopping appearance at the Lady Dior Celebration Exhibition held at Seongsu-dong, Seoul, in September 2023. Furthermore, Han also featured in the brand’s holiday campaign based on the Dior Rouge Lipstick 999 Velvet Finish.

Han, who has over 16.2 million Instagram followers as of January 2024, reportedly earns a total of USD 15,000 per commercial shoot.

Expensive things owned by Han So-hee: Properties, luxury bags and pets

According to the K-media outlet Koreaboo, Han So-hee bought a USD 1.64 million villa located in Achiwul Village, Guri-si Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, all in cash in February 2022. Her residence is reportedly situated near Korean power couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s USD 4 million penthouse and comes with a large living room, kitchen, a mini cafe, and a minimalistic bedroom. With this lofty purchase, the actor has also become neighbours with JYP Entertainment’s founder Park Jin-young.

Additionally, Achiwul Village is also mostly popular as the “Artist’s Village”, well-known for being home to famous Korean painters, writers, and hanbok designers.

Furthermore, Han is a keeper of all things expensive and loves investing her wealth in multiple luxury cars. Han reportedly owns a chic Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Sedan — a vehicle synonymous with luxury and class.

The Korean star is also often seen sporting various luxury fashion pieces, including a USD 6,000 worth Lady Dior bag, a USD 4,300 worth Fendi Peekaboo ISEEU East West Bag and a USD 2,200 worth Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project Graffiti Medium Tote Bag.

Han is also a proud pet parent of two expensive felines, Hammer and Marshie. While she often updates her Instagram with pictures of her cats, the celebrity pets are often spotted accompanying Han in her schedules.

Personal life

Born on 18 November 1994 in Ulsan, South Korea, Lee So-hee, aka Han So-hee, was a studious kid during her childhood and majored in arts at the Ulsan High School of Arts. During her final year of high school, Han left Ulsan and moved to Seoul to stay with her grandmother, where she worked part-time jobs in multiple barbecue restaurants, bars and cosmetics stores before being scouted as an advertisement model.

Han So-hee’s personal life has always been under the limelight and on the relationship front, the South Korean actress was rumoured to be dating her Nevertheless co-star Song Kang, K-pop band ASTRO’s member Cha Eun-woo and popular South Korean model Chae Jong-seok.

