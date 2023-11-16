‘Hopeless’ star Hong Xa-bin on his first lead role and working with Song Joong-ki

Hong Xa-bin cannot be any more different than his character, Yeon-kyu from the movie, Hopeless. Perhaps the only visible trait they share is their silence. But if Yeon-kyu’s eyes showed despair, you can only find kindness in Hong Xa-bin’s. There was an awkward exchange when I met Hong Xa-bin for the interview and shyness hung in the air. But slowly, when I broke the ice and congratulated him for his recent Rising Star Award at the East Asia Film Festival in London, his demeanour relaxed. Maybe he’s not used to the spotlight just yet, but the rising star is going places.

The rookie actor was in Hong Kong for the screening of the movie, Hopeless at the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival. He played the lead role of Yeon-kyu, a high school student who lives in an abusive household. When he’s asked to leave the restaurant he works at, he meets Chi-geon, the right-hand man of a gang boss and his life changes. This marks Hong’s first-ever lead role. One that’ll put him on the map after doing 2,000 auditions prior.

Hopeless was first screened at the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard section, the debut of director Kim Chang-hoon. It made headlines when it was reported that Hong’ Xa-bins co-star, Song Joong-ki chose not to receive pay for his appearance. While viewers familiar with Song already know of his acting prowess, it’s really its lead star, Hong Xa-bin’s cathartic performance that carried the film through. Right from the moment he appeared on screen, with a rock in his hand, eyes filled with emotions, you know, you’re in for a ride.

Fresh off the movie’s screening in Hong Kong, Lifestyle Asia sat down with Hong Xa-bin for an interview. The Hopeless star opened up about the challenges of playing Yeon-kyu, working with Song Joong-ki, and his acting journey so far.

Hong Xa-bin shares his experience of working with senior actors

Hopeless is your first lead role. What was your reaction when received the role?

In the beginning, I felt a lot of pressure to play the role. But eventually, I received a lot of help from senior actors so, I was able to enjoy the process. I also tried my best to feel relaxed as I didn’t want to bring any discomfort towards my co-stars. In the end, I was able to put down my anxieties and just have fun.

What about the character of Yeon-kyu attracted you the most?

I think this type of role suits any actor my age. I felt that with Yeon-kyu, I would be able to express the character differently and try to present him in a better way. As a young actor, I also saw it as a landmark role as it provided a great step to start my career in the industry.

What was the experience like working with Song Joong-ki, Kim Hyung-seo (BIBI), and other senior co-stars?

It’s such an honour. It’s a very precious experience to work with veteran and senior actors. With almost every scene, a senior actor would help me stand out, which for a commercial film, is not easy to do. However, my seniors were very open to doing that so, I’m thankful.

I noticed you had to ride the motorcycle a lot in the movie. Was it something you had to learn or prepare for beforehand?

In South Korea, you have two kinds of motorbicycle licenses. There’s one that has more restrictions while the other doesn’t. There are also different kinds of motorbikes and there are those that are easier to use. I already learned how to ride a motorcycle for a previous film I worked on. But for the license that required more skill, I had to take an exam. But in general, driving is a little scary for me so I prefer not to do it if I can. (laughs)

What inspired you to become an actor in the first place?

When I was thinking about where to apply for university, Hanyang University was the only school that I chose for an acting major. It was simply out of curiosity but somehow, I got accepted unexpectedly. In the beginning, I just wanted to try it but after seeing my classmates and friends do well, I felt a little competitive and also wanted to do well. After a few years, acting became more interesting for me. So rather than compete with others, I just enjoyed it and I found that it’s something I actually like to do.

Hong Xa-bin breaks down his character from ‘Hopeless’

Yeon-kyu’s relationship with Chi-geon, Song Joong-ki’s character in the movie, is one of the highlights. Can you describe this relationship?

Since Yeon-kyu was young, there wasn’t really any adult that he could rely on. He had no one to look up to and definitely no senior to look after him. So, when Chi-geon asked him, “Did you eat yet?” it was really a big deal for him. In Korean, we use that phrase almost like a greeting rather than a question. So, he’s finally able to find someone who cares about him and that relationship eventually becomes like a brotherly bond or even a teacher-mentor relationship.

Yeon-kyu’s reality is very hopeless from the beginning. But his life went down the path of violence when he joined the organisation. Do you think he made the right choice?

This is actually something that I’ve discussed a lot with the director. But for me, even if he didn’t join this particular organisation, he’ll eventually fall into this way of life. And the fictional city of Myeong-gun is a very depressing and dark place. So, no matter what, it seems like Yeon-kyu will go down this path of violence.

Speaking of violence, do you think Yeon-kyu is a bad or good character?

I still think he’s a kind character. Firstly, I really tried to humanise Yeon-kyu in the best way possible given that he’s the protagonist. But at the same time, you’re able to see the small moments when he shows his good side. But he’s just not so great at expressing them. Even in the earlier scenes, he warned the father not to order black bean noodles anymore because the owner put his cigarette ash in there. He shows kindness but just not in the most obvious way.

Why should people watch Hopeless?

It’s a tough film. But we also made something really great here. The themes in the film are an art form but it might not satisfy a lot of people. Still, even if only one person can feel satisfied or have a great experience, that’s already meaningful enough.

Watch the trailer for Hopeless below.

All images credit: Plus M Entertainment