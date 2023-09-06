Aaron Kwok: 10 interesting facts about the Hong Kong icon you probably didn’t know

An impeccable singer, dancer as well as an actor – Aaron Kwok is a jack (and master) of all trades who has been entertaining Hongkongers for almost four decades now! The actor hasn’t only cemented an iconic status in Hong Kong but has legions of fans across Asia and beyond and rightly so. Whether it’s his acting chops in Saviour of the Soul, Future Cops, Port of Call, his early Mandopop albums starting with Loving You Never Stop or his Michael Jackson-inspired onstage moves – Kwok is an all-around star. If it was for Aaron Kwok’s father, the actor would be handling his family’s jewellery business. But thankfully, one of his brothers took the reigns and paved the way for Kwok to work towards his artistic passion that would eventually lead to stardom.

It all started with a TV commercial for the Honda motorcycle DJ-1RR in 1990, which gained him immense popularity with Taiwanese women and the rest is history! Today, Aaron Kwok is a well-known Cantopop star, a dance God, a celebrated actor and a doting family man who continues to inspire us! To familiarise you with Aaron Kwok’s legacy, here are ten facts about the icon you have to know. Keep reading!

10 lesser-known facts about Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok

1. Aaron Kwok started off as a background dancer

Like many of his contemporaries, Aaron too had humble beginnings. While many of you know him as the magnanimous actor and singer leading the parade, Kwok was initially a background dancer who performed in music videos and variety shows. In his late teens, Kwok enrolled in a dancer training course at TVB, where his talent immediately gained traction.

After working as a background dancer, he also played minor roles in multiple TVB dramas before landing the Honda motorcycle that shifted the tides for him.

2. He’s a Guinness World record holder

It was at Hong Kong’s Asia World Arena in 2008, when Aaron created a new Guinness World Record. During his ‘Aaron Kwok De Show Reel Extension Live’ in February 2008, the artist performed on the largest indoor revolving platform – a 450-degree revolving stage measuring 10m x 9.44m, entering the Guinness Book of World Records. Not only did he set the record for performing on the largest indoor revolving stage, but also created the category.

3. Aaron Kwok is one of the ‘Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop’

Kwok’s singing career reached new heights in the 1990s following the release of his Mandopop albums including the popular song Loving You Forever. He followed it up with exceptional Cantopop offerings in Hong Kong and was soon named one of the ‘Four Heavenly Kings’ alongside Andy Lau Tak-wah, Jacky Cheung Hok-yau and Leon Lai Ming.

Apart from becoming one of Hong Kong’s prominent pop stars, Kwok also cemented his popularity internationally. Did you know that he collaborated with global singing icons like Janet Jackson and Ricky Martin for a promotional single and commercial for Pepsi? A full music video featuring Kwok was also released in the Asian markets.

4. He’s a collector of sports cars and loves motor racing

One look at Kwok’s supercar collection and you’ll be blown with envy! From Ferraris and Lamborghinis to McLarens, Porsches as well as the eye-catching Pagani Zonda 760 ‘King’ – the star has everything a sports car aficionado can dream of. However, not only does Aaron invest in lavish automobiles, but he’s also a racer who has flaunted his driving skills in competitions across the globe. Interestingly, he also went on to establish his own racing team, FS Sports, in 2017. The actor also won the 2009 Clio Cup China series at the 11th Beijing Auto Show. If Fast and Furious was a way of life, Kwok’s definitely living it!

5. Aaron worked as a cleaner during school days

The star didn’t grow up rich, with his parents facing a lot of pressure to raise him and his siblings. In an interview with Today, Kwok shared that in order to ease his family’s financial burden, he started working as a cleaner during the summer holidays. He told the outlet, “There was a classmate whose family owned a cleaning company. During our summer vacations, there were a lot of vacancies for cleaners, so he looked to us, his classmates, for help.”

6. The actor is married to Chinese model Moka Fang

Moka Fang rose to massive fame following the announcement of her relationship with Kwok in 2015. The Cantopop star, who revealed their romance via his Weibo account, married Fang in 2017. They are now parents to two daughters, Chantelle Kwok, and Charlotte Kwok.

Both Fang and Kwok often share heartwarming glimpses of the family on social media, and you can see the latter beautifully embracing his daddy duties. While Kwok is very tight-lipped about his personal affairs, he did briefly mention his family during a film promotion interview in 2018. According to South China Morning Post, he stated, “I don’t think about race cars or supercars anymore. I drive family cars around now.”

7. Aaron Kwok is big on philanthropy

Using his riches for social good, Kwok has been involved in several charitable activities over the decades. The actor has served as an ambassador for UNICEF, mobilising support and resources for the organisation through various celebrity and partner events. Not only this, but Kwok also held an online charity concert in 2020 to support the pandemic-hit local entertainment industry. In the concert, which raised more than HKD 1 million, Kwok urged viewers to donate to the Hong Kong Dance Performing Artistes Association and support the struggling dancers and filmmakers.

To further his philanthropic ventures, the artist even founded the Aaron Kwok International Charity Foundation in 2002.

8. He’s the brand ambassador of top-tier labels like Longines and HSBC

Aaron Kwok’s star power has landed him major endorsement deals over the years. Some of these notable brands include the Swiss luxury watchmaker Longines as well as HSBC. The singer, who has been associated with Longines since 2005, has time and again flaunted exquisite pieces from the brand that any luxury watch collector would fancy in their collection. In 2020, Kwok became the brand ambassador of HSBC Jade in Hong Kong as the brand aimed to tap into the high-net-worth individuals in the region.

9. The fashion icon who’s always setting trends with his hairstyles

Aaron Kwok never goes out of style! The actor is one of the most sought-after fashion icons in showbiz who has popularised several hairstyles ranging from the iconic ‘centre-split’ hairstyle of the 1990s to the five-five split and the four-six split. Fashion has played a crucial role in his career and Kwok still lives up to the ‘trendsetter’ status in his late fifties.

10. Recipient of many prestigious awards and honours

A regular Hong Kong Film Awards nominee, Aaron Kwok finally bagged his first trophy in 2016 for his role in the crime thriller movie, Port of Call. For the unversed, Kwok took on the role of a veteran police detective in the Philip Yung directorial based on a riveting real murder case that transpired in Hong Kong in 2008.

Apart from that, Kwok has bagged multiple Golden Horse Awards for Best Leading Actor, thanks to his roles in Divergence as well as After This Our Exile. He’s also only the second actor in the history of the Golden Horse Awards to have bagged the Best Actor accolade for two consecutive years, falling behind Jackie Chan.

How many of these facts about Aaron Kwok did you know?

(Hero and feature image credit: aaronkwokxx/ Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is Aaron Kwok married to?

Aaron Kwok tied the knot with Chinese model Moka Fang in 2017. The duo shares two daughters.

How did Aaron Kwok meet his wife?

The artist and his wife were reportedly introduced by mutual friends over dinner.