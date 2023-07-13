Mirror’s Jer Lau: 8 interesting facts about the rising Cantopop star

If we have to name one band dominating Hong Kong’s music scene today, it must be Mirror! The 12-member boy band has taken over the city with their incredible Cantopop music, largely responsible for reviving the genre in the 21st century. If you’ve ever visited Hong Kong, chances are you’ve spotted the band’s face decorated (almost) everywhere from billboards to buses and whatnot. With their catchy songs, Mirror provides a musical balm to all Hongkongers stuck in the pandemonium of every day, with their concerts bringing together the city in the most beautiful way. While Anson Lo and Keung To enjoy massive popularity, other Mirror members also steadily rise to fame.

One such member who has cemented his credibility as a musician and a promising actor is Jer Lau. While Jer Lau’s association with Mirror brought him many laurels, the artist catapulted to massive fame following his 2021 single A Madman’s Diary. Lau’s journey to musical stardom has been quite a rollercoaster ride! Jer Lau has come a long way, from starting as a busker for several years to headlining his first-ever solo concert in Hong Kong with overwhelming fanfare. Are you intrigued to know more about him? We’ve curated a list of eight interesting facts about Hong Kong’s rising Cantopop star.

Interesting facts about Mirror’s Jer Lau you probably didn’t know

1. Jer Lau worked as an entertainment reporter before joining Mirror

While the Mirror band member was always interested in pursuing a musical career, he started by working as a journalist with a newspaper. According to U lifestyle, Lau revealed in an interview that to provide a stable income for his family, he had to put a hold on chasing his musical dreams. He worked at the newspaper publication for almost three years and was responsible for interviews, narration, post-production, and other media work.

In another appearance on Chen Zhiyun’s talk show, Jer revealed that he even visited the band Super Moment during his reporting job, narrating how the fan in him felt after seeing the idols up close. However, destiny had other plans! He quit his job in 2018 to participate in Good Night Show – King Maker, the reality show that led to the formation of Mirror. While Lau initially didn’t make the cut and finished in the top 20, his talent eventually landed him a place in the band.

2. He made his film debut alongside Keung To in Mama’s Affair

After impressing fans with their singing prowess, Mirror’s Keung To and Jer Lau forayed into acting with the 2022 Hong Kong family drama Mama’s Affair. The film, which tasted immense critical and commercial success, also starred Teresa Mo, essaying the role of a former artist manager who discovers a new star in the young waiter Fong Ching (Keung To). Their twisted dynamic complicates the relationship between the manager and her teenage son Jonathan (played by Jer Lau). The movie chronicles Mo’s struggles as she tries to balance her family and career. Mama’s Affair earned Jer Lau the ‘Best New Performer’ nomination at the 2023 Hong Kong Film Awards.

3. The singer successfully staged his first-ever solo concert in Hong Kong

Five years after the band’s debut, Mirror members finally treated their fans with solo concerts. Called In My Sight, the series of solo concerts kicked off with Jer Lau’s power-packed four-day show, Across the Universe. Fans gathered to witness the artist perform his chart-breaking tracks and flaunt his dancing skills. Jer Lau even guests like veteran singer Panther Chan and his longtime idol Yoga Lin to share the stage with him. His onstage charisma electrified the city of Hong Kong!

4. The fashion icon has his own clothing brand

Apart from music, Jer Lau always leaves fans gushing over his unique style. The artist makes heads turn with his sartorial choices, always sprucing up his outfits with invention and experimentation. This led the singer to create his clothing line, Jungle Lofi.

The brand draws inspiration from vintage and French workwear, with its unique collection featuring curved patchwork that represents the universe, nature and cycles. Amazingly, the Jungle Lofi offers gender-neutral and relaxed fits, suitable for everyone. Trust this brand to take care of all your wardrobe needs, from comfortable loungewear to elegant vintage pieces.

5. Lau’s most famous song, A Madman’s Diary, is a tribute to rock legends Queen

The singer’s fourth solo outing, A Madman’s Diary, is undoubtedly the most popular in his discography. By infusing progressive rock into the Cantonese song, he brought an unconventional twist to the genre, which audiences immensely enjoyed. Did you know the song was released in tribute to the iconic British rock band Queen? In an interview with AM730 (via South China Morning Post), Lau revealed that Queen and their most celebrated song Bohemian Rhapsody led him to create A Madman’s Diary.

Apart from winning numerous awards, the song also clinched a spot in the celebrated ‘Top 10 Songs’ list at the 2021 Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation.

6. Mirror’s lead singer has represented several luxury brands

Jer Lau’s massive impact and influence on the masses has lured several luxury brands like Ferragamo, Charlotte Tilbury, Valentino, Saint Laurent Loewe and more into collaborating with him. His Instagram is filled with campaigns and promotional posts with these brands, with these deals surely earning him impressive sums. Lau’s also the top pick when it comes to promoting Hong Kong’s domestic brands.

7. Jer Lau appeared on the famous Japanese YouTube channel, The First Take

Hongkongers entered a frenzy when Mirror’s Jer Lau and Jeremy Lee appeared on The First Take. The Japanese YouTube channel follows a unique concept wherein artists are invited to perform songs in just one take. With no auto-tune or extra vocal effects, the performance reflects the singers’ raw vocal talents. The First Take has also hosted famous musicians like Avril Lavigne, Harry Styles and more.

Take a look at the Mirror boy band members as they effortlessly croon Lau’s Stellar Moments of Humankind.

8. He has collected many notable accolades as a soloist

As a band, Mirror always wins big at prestigious award ceremonies. However, Jer Lau has also captured critics’ attention as a soloist. The artist has to his name multiple JOOX Top Music Awards, Chill Club Awards as well as Metro Radio Music Awards. With his singing career in full bloom, Jer Lau will surely add multiple trophies to his collection!

(Hero and feature image credit: jeremylaous/ Instagram)