Zhang Ziyi: 10 interesting facts about the Chinese superstar you probably didn’t know!

Zhang Ziyi is at the forefront of the Chinese entertainment scene, having to her credit some impeccable movies that made her a household name. Whether it’s her acting chops in Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, her award-winning directorial stint in My Country, My Parents or her impressive portfolio of brand endorsements, Zhang Ziyi has aced every facet of showbiz and cemented her position as one of the most bankable Chinese stars.

She featured multiple times in the Top 5 of the Forbes China Celebrity 100 lists, collected prestigious awards and bagged Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her projects. Ziyi is truly a force to reckon with!

While many of you know her as the magnanimous superstar, Ziyi has a bunch of other unique talents, and her journey is filled with milestones many of you might not be aware of. Here are 10 interesting facts about Zhang Ziyi that’ll familiarise you with the Chinese megastar like never before.

1. Zhang Ziyi was among one of the ‘Four Dan Actresses’ of China

The Chinese media named her as one of the ‘Four Dan Actresses’ alongside Zhou Xun, Zhao Wei and Xu Jinglei. The recognition was given to the most bankable and successful actresses in China, who dominated the entertainment scene with varying degrees of success.

Ever since her debut in the television film Touching Starlight at the age of 16, Zhang has only climbed upwards. Her first big break came in 1999 with director Zhang Yimou’s 1999 rom-com The Road Home, for which she also won an award at the Berlin International Film Festival. Some of her best works include Memoirs of a Geisha, The Grandmaster as well as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

2. Zhang tasted success in Hollywood too!

Zhang forayed into Hollywood in 2001 with the superhit action-comedy Rush Hour 2 alongside Jackie Chan. She took on the role of antagonist Hu Li, a Triad assassin and enforcer. Despite not being proficient in English, the actor aced her part and gave a memorable performance.

Her second Hollywood outing came in 2005 with Memoirs of a Geisha, which was a blockbuster hit in the West. Zhang played the lead role alongside an ensemble cast including Ken Watanabe, Gong Li as well as Michelle Yeoh. The Horsemen and Godzilla: King of the Monsters further made her a well-known face globally.

3. She’s one of China’s youngest dance champions

Zhang started studying dance when she was just eight years old, following which she enrolled in the Beijing Dance Academy three years later. The star’s passion towards the craft led her to a glorious victory early on in her career as she won the National Youth Dance Championship at 15. Offers started coming her way shortly after, and soon she was making appearances in Hong Kong TV commercials.

4. The actor strongly advocates for social causes

Zhang Ziyi uses her influence in all the right ways, contributing towards the betterment of society at every step. She was named the Special Olympics Global Ambassador back in 2011, wherein she advocated for the rights of people with disabilities and promoted the message of inclusion and acceptance.

Zhang also worked closely with the Children of China Pediatrics Foundation (CCPF) as its global ambassador. The American organisation takes care of children with disabilities at Chinese orphanages by providing medical treatment, while also training and educating their providers and caregivers.

5. Zhang Ziyi is married to Chinese rock musician Wang Feng

Zhang Ziyi tied the knot with musician Wang Feng in a dreamy ceremony in 2015 surrounded by their close friends and family members. The duo reportedly had an intimate ceremony in Hong Kong after Zhang got pregnant with their first child. They share two kids together, a daughter and a son.

Their relationship initially met with disapproval from Zhang’s parents, who were unsure about Feng as he was married twice before and had two children from those relationships. However, he won them over eventually and the rest is history.

6. She’s an award-winning director

Zhang added another feather to her cap with her directorial stint in 2021. She was one of the four directors who helmed the Chinese anthology drama film, My Country, My Parents alongside Wu Jing, Xu Zheng, and Shen Teng. The project, which commemorated the 72nd year of the People’s Republic of China, chronicled four stories of different genres and periods starting from the Second Sino-Japanese War in 1942 to a futuristic world in 2050. For her exceptional work, Zhang got the Best Director accolade at the 2022 Macau International Movie Festival.

7. The actor has represented top-tier luxury brands

Zhang has represented a slew of notable luxury frontrunners in her career. She was the first Chinese woman to be named Emporio Armani’s ambassador, a role she served from 2009 to 2010. The actor further collaborated with Mercedes-Benz, Garnier, and Precious Platinum as their regional brand ambassador and took global reigns for brands like Maybelline, Visa, TAG Heuer, Omega SA and more.

Swiss luxury brand Chopard named Zhang as their global brand ambassador at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. She’s also the face of Shiseido, Buccellati and Clé de Peau Beauté.

8. Zhang dealt with multiple defamation cases

Zhang has faced immense scrutiny over the years, dealing with several maligning claims that created a furore. Back in 2012, a Chinese website falsely reported that she was inappropriately involved with a Chinese official in exchange for USD 100 million. The following year, Zhang won the defamation case. The website eventually agreed to pay for damages and also issued a front-page apology. She also won libel cases over similar false reports in other publications.

9. She obtained Hong Kong residency in 2007

The Beijing-born star became a Hong Kong resident in 2007 under the city’s Quality Migrant Admission Scheme. This made her the third mainland entertainer after Lang Lang and Li Yundi to attain residentship. The programme established in 2006 aimed to attract more mainlanders with special talents and skills to become Hong Kong’s permanent residents. Successful applicants enjoyed various advantages including cheaper taxes and lesser travel restrictions.

Zhang has starred in a string of Hong Kong films, collaborating with celebrated names like Wong Kar-wai and Tony Leung.

10. Her endless list of awards and honours

Do you know Zhang collected 12 different Best Actress awards for her role in The Grandmaster, becoming the most awarded Chinese actress for a single film? The actor is the recipient of multiple Macau International Movie Festival awards, Chinese Film Media Awards, Hundred Flowers Awards and much more. She also bagged Golden Globe, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for her role in Memoirs of a Geisha.

Furthermore, she made it to the TIME’s World’s 100 Most Influential People list in 2005 and was hailed as ‘China’s Gift to Hollywood’. Zhang has many other prestigious awards and recognitions to her name for her contribution to Chinese cinema.

