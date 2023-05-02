‘Dungeons & Dragons’ actor Jason Wong talks about self-discovery, movies and success

Raised in west London, British-Asian actor Jason Wong was persistent in his goal to become an actor since early childhood. Wong enjoyed playing various characters in school plays as a nine-year-old until he turned 16 and went on to secure an acting degree from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Soon, Wong would grace the silver screen as Howler in an episode of the 2010 show Spirit Warriors to never look back.

Wong’s path to stardom was not easy, but he never thought about quitting. As a child, he has seen hardships with his mother struggling to raise two children after losing her husband to cancer. Although Wong is now a prominent face in Hollywood, the star never shies away from expressing his gratitude to his mother who, he says, keeps him “level-headed and grounded”.

After appearing in Spirit Warriors, Wong got some high-profile roles in television and films. The 2018 ITV series Strangers saw him act alongside legendary names like Anthony Wong and John Simm in Hong Kong and made him popular as Kai. Wong also has to his credit Hollywood blockbusters like Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. In the action fantasy that was released in March 2023, he joins the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant as Dralas.

Describing his character as “a ferocious undead warrior that you wouldn’t want to encounter”, Wong revealed to Lifestyle Asia that his Dungeons & Dragons role gave him an opportunity to engage in an epic battle with Bridgerton star Regé-Jean’s character.

Another big development in his career was Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant. The action thriller garnered critical appreciation and a three-day total of USD 6.28 million after its release on 21 April, as per Deadline.

Now, after essaying various roles for over a decade, Wong is one of the most promising talents in Hollywood. From bagging roles on sheer talent to making action his fiefdom, he has only been evolving.

Catch him in our latest Q&A series as he gets candid about movies, childhood, life as an artist and the journey ahead.

In conversation with Jason Wong

Can you share a bit about your acting journey — how did it start?

It started when I was nine years old. I was in primary school, where I enjoyed playing different characters in school plays. It didn’t fully develop until I was sixteen when I was taught by my drama teacher Mark Pattendan, who also coached Jude Law, Jonny Lee Miller and Idris Elba when they were the same age. I was then encouraged to apply to drama school — it was either that or head to Sandhurst to join the British Army. I ended up getting a full scholarship to attend the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama for three years and received my degree.

From being loved as Kai in the 2018 ITV series Strangers to now working with amazing directors like Guy Ritchie, you have had a great journey so far in your career, and fans love you. Tell us how you deal with the popularity and keep yourself grounded.

My mother — she keeps me level-headed and grounded. She is my biggest supporter and hero. One minute I’ll be at a Hollywood set, in the next, she’ll be like, “J, take the rubbish out and vacuum the floor for me.”

My Mum raised two boys when we lost our father to cancer, and it wasn’t easy. And growing up in London [wasn’t easy, either; it is] a challenging environment for any parent to raise a family. But I will always be humble in my journey, knowing that it can all disappear very quickly. It doesn’t take a lot to be kind, polite and humble.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was one of the most-awaited movies of the year. Tell us something about your character in the movie.

The character I play is named Dralas. He’s a ferocious undead warrior that you wouldn’t want to encounter, bringing death and suffering wherever he goes. He’s the Thayan assassin who is ordered by the Red Wizards to hunt down Edgin (Chris Pine) and his crew. But his path crosses with an old foe Xenk, played by Regé-Jean, with whom I end up having an epic battle.

We trained super hard every day for three weeks for our big screen fight. I had sore fingers and bruises, and a lot of blood was shed. I can safely say that I performed 95 per cent of the action and stunts you would see on camera. It was an awesome experience!

We have heard that the movie is inspired by the hugely popular fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. In fact, both the directors (John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein) mentioned in a recent ComicCon interview that they loved playing the game as kids. So, what’s your experience with the game — have you ever played D&D?

I haven’t had the chance to learn how to play the game. However, I have lots of friends who play it. Once I get a moment off from filming, I’d definitely want to give it a go. Other than this film, the only other experience I have had with the game was while watching the other Dungeons & Dragons adaptation with Jeremy Irons.

Share with us the moment when you got to know that you had bagged the role. How did you feel?

I was shoving my face with chow kuey teow when I found out I was doing it — I was so happy! I have always been a massive fan of Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez; so, I was excited to be working with them.

My second thought was: “Do I get elf ears?” I love the fantasy genre; so, I’ve always wanted to be an Asian elf. I tried to get elf ears but couldn’t get them to happen for Dralas this time.

Now that you played Dralas in the D&D movie, has it made you try out the game somehow?

I would love to — but only if I can play myself.

You were working with Chris Pine and other amazing cast members in D&D. What was the on-set experience like?

I got to hang out with Chris. He’s a legend and a true professional on set; I’ve always admired his work. Michelle brings the music and the energy; she’s fun scooting around on set.

Regé is pure class and a London lad like me. We spent a lot of time rehearsing together. I didn’t get to spend much time with Hugh, but he’s always fun to be around — people will be surprised to hear that he’s hilarious!

Coming to your next big release this year, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant — we saw the reviews, and they are all positive. Tell us about your experience while working on the action-thriller.

It’s always fun to work in the creative environment of a Guy Ritchie set. There’s a lot of improvisation, and the lines never stay the same. Guy’s a maestro; so, if something doesn’t work or sound right, it will change. And you have to trust him and the team to make the right decisions.

Also, the cast is led by the icon that is Jake Gyllenhaal. So, I knew I was in good hands. They’re so experienced, and I trust their creative input, but that also meant there was no room to be complacent. When Guy and his team shoot an action scene, it’s always keeping the audience in mind — they want the audience to have a great time and enjoy the journey. And that is exactly what The Covenant offers.

In one of your latest Instagram posts, you wrote that you met your heroes Jake Gyllenhaal and Jonny Lee Miller while filming The Covenant. Is it true that one should never meet their heroes or was your experience different?

No, I can only say positive things about my experiences with my heroes, all of whom I’ve met through Guy Ritchie’s films. However, I get very nervous during my first interactions with them and end up saying things I later regret.

When I met Matthew McConaughey, he greeted me with a hug. And while still hugging him, I mentioned that he smelt good and then lingered for far too long. That was awkward.

Then, I recently saw Jake at one of his film premieres and ended up hugging him twice because I was nervous. I thought he was going to say “bye” again. So, I went in for the second one. Completely read that wrong! All of a sudden he went, “A second hug?” I went, “Yeah, I got love for ya,” then scampered away like a weirdo. Another awkward moment!

As for Jonny, we do Jiu-jitsu together; so we wouldn’t be able to get more weird hugging on the floor together even if we tried! Maybe I should just wave to say hello to my heroes in the future.

I would suggest definitely meeting them if you get the opportunity. Just try to avoid saying embarrassing things as I do.

2023 looks like a busy year for you. Can you tell us more about your upcoming projects?

Can’t give too much away, but I’ll be on a show on HBO Max with a largely Asian leading cast. It was a great privilege to work with so many of my idols and mates on set. Furthermore, the concept of the series is based on an idea that was initially developed by one of my absolute heroes.

Later this year, I also have Alex Rider season 3, where I play the lead antagonist. The show will be available on Freevee and Amazon Prime.

[I’m] very appreciative and lucky to have lots coming up and that I get to explore different genres at the same time.

What would you have done differently if you could go back in time?

I’d have said to myself, relax and be less stressed on set. You belong at the table. You’ve earned your spot.

There were times I thought I had imposter syndrome — that I always had to appease everyone with my energy and time. I have made energy management levels my priority now while at work and in my personal life.

A piece of advice for all the budding actors?

Don’t quit. Don’t make acting your [path to find] happiness. Have a side hustle that you’re equally passionate about. As Eddie Marsan once said to me, “Leave pockets of excellence around.”

On a lighter note, can you share your grooming routine with our readers? Do you have any must-use products and favourite perfumes?

My mum is a beauty therapist. So, I definitely have a routine [which comprises] cleanser, toner, night face cream and eye cream, lip balm night mask and a pre-shaving balm from Dermalogica.

I always have makeup on when filming, as the lights wash you out. I always use an SPF 50 from Dermalogica, a cleanser from Swissline, a face cream from Estée Lauder, an eye cream from Dermalogica, fjör face serum and Hermès d’Orange is my go-to cologne. Crème de la Mer lip balm is my go-to as well; Aesop hand cream is always in my daily carry, and Aesop body balm is what I use post-shower.

(Main and featured image credit: Jason Wong/Instagram)