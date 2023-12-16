Ji Chang-wook’s net worth: What contributes to the ‘Welcome to Samdal-ri’ star’s fortune

From pursuing acting against his family’s wishes to being part of some of the biggest projects to come out of the Korean entertainment world, actor Ji Chang-wook has built a remarkable career. With noteworthy Korean dramas like Welcome to Samdal-ri to his credit, Ji Chang-wook is one of the most bankable actors in South Korea — his ever-increasing net worth is a testament to the same. Ever wondered how the superstar spends his wealth, and what are some of the most expensive things he owns? Let’s take a close look at Ji’s fortune.

One of Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars in 2022, Ji has been consistently delivering some of the best movies and TV shows in the last few years. Standouts from his portfolio include You Stole My Heart (2008), Bachelor’s Vegetable Store (2011), Healer (2014), Melting Me Softly (2019), Lovestruck in the City (2020) and The Worst of Evil (2023).

All the details about Ji Chang-wook: Net worth, career and other earnings

Ji Chang-wook’s net worth

According to news outlet India Today, Ji Chang-wook enjoyed a net worth of USD 12 million in 2021 owing to his fashion and skin care endorsement deals, as well as top earnings from Korean movies.

As of 2023, Ji’s net worth stands at around USD 70 million, according to various K-media sources.

While it is difficult to quote an exact figure, it goes without saying that Ji earns quite handsomely from all his acting projects and brand collaborations.

Career and filmography

Be it the 2010 romantic comedy Smile Again, the critically acclaimed 2021 movie Hard Hit or the 2023 hit, The Worst of Evil, movies and TV shows starring Ji Chang-wook have always entertained K-drama lovers. Directed by Kim Chang-ju, Hard Hit with its engaging plot and edge-of-the-seat entertainment minted over USD 6,905,830 at the box office (via Korean Film Council).

Ji started his journey as a musical theatre actor and made his on-screen debut in the 2006 film Days. After a minor role in the movie, Ji again made an appearance in the 2008 K-drama You Stole My Heart. Following this, Ji landed several prominent roles in TV shows like My Too Perfect Sons (2009), Hero (2009), Warrior Baek Dong-soo (2011), Empress Ki (2013) and the Chinese drama The Whirlwind Girl season 2 (2015).

His big break came in 2010, with Kim Myung-wook and Mo Wan-il’s hit K-drama Smile Again, which is about the ups and downs of a Korean-American short-track speed skater. The show topped the local ratings chart for 15 consecutive weeks and earned Ji the Best Actor in a Daily Drama title at the 2011 KBS Drama Awards.

Ji’s popularity continued to soar with Healer (2014) and tvN’s action thriller The K2 (2016), with both shows making him a household name. While movies like Fabricated City (2017) earned Ji Chang-wook international fame with The Hollywood Reporter praising his acting skills, Ji soon became one of the highest-paid South Korean actors with shows like Suspicious Partner (2017) and Backstreet Rookie (2020). The actor reportedly makes more than USD 67,000 per episode for his roles in television dramas.

Ji Chang-wook further showcased his versatility with the 2017 romantic comedy The Bros where he excelled in his cameo as Young Choon-bae. Meanwhile, his portrayal of the former national taekwondo champion Kwon Yoo in Fabricated City the same year earned him the Most Popular Actor nomination at the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards. The movie collected around USD 18,307,490 at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Korean actor bagged his first Netflix hit with The Sound of Magic in 2022. A remake based on the 2018 webtoon of the same name by Ha Il Kwon, The Sound of Magic was ranked seventh globally in the Netflix Non-English TV shows category, just one day after its release.

Of late, Ji has also been focusing on unconventional roles. The Healer star recently starred in the 2023 Disney Plus gangster crime drama The Worst Of Evil — a nailbiting tale of an undercover police officer vanquishing a vicious gang. Recalling his decision to take up the K-drama, Ji Chang-wook told allkpop that he liked the script because “action acting[sic.] is extremely challenging, but the charm and sense of achievement that comes after conquering it is incredibly rewarding.”

Additionally, Ji is also winning praise for his performance as weatherman Cho Yong-pil in the December 2023 Netflix romance series Welcome to Samdal-ri. The debut episode of the JTBC K-drama garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.2 per cent, surpassing the premiere ratings of its predecessor Strong Girl Namsoon.

Ji Chang-wook will be seen essaying the role of a match-fixer in his next project. In November 2023, Korean media outlet OSEN shared that according to Ji Chang-wook’s agency, Spring Company, the actor will be starring in a crime drama Bulk.

Luxury brand endorsements

Ji Chang-wook has not just conquered the South Korean entertainment industry but also the global fashion world. He has been the face of multiple luxury brands, including Italian fashion house Armani, American watch and lifestyle company Fossil, British clothing brand Bench, Chinese cosmetic line ZUZU, Filipino actor Heart Evangelista’s beauty and wellness brand Vita Sense, Chinese beauty brand Yamii, Japanese personal care brand Shokubutsu and Chinese male apparel brand AMH.

In January 2020, The K2 actor became the American brand Calvin Klein’s first Korean global model, followed by Itaewon Class fame Park Seo-joon in 2021.

In March 2023, Ji was named Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Rado’s newest global ambassador. He joined the ranks of global celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Jin Chen and Ashleigh Barty in representing the Swiss brand. As Rado’s face, Ji models the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton watches, which made its debut in the Captain Cook collection under the motto, “The Art of Skeletonisation”.

With over 26.2 million followers as of December 2023, Ji is one of the most popular Korean actors on Instagram. The South Korean celebrity also has his own YouTube channel. He is successfully handling his channel, which, on 17 May 2023, celebrated 1 million subscribers by releasing a gold button unboxing video. All these social media earnings contribute to the net worth of Ji Chang-wook.

Expensive things owned by Ji Chang-wook: Motorcycles and dog breed

While most celebrities have a hobby of collecting expensive cars, Ji Chang-wook, who loves going on bike rides, naturally owns quite a few expensive motorcycles.

The actor is often seen taking trips around Jeju Island on his stylish Moto Guzzi. This Italian motorcycle is noted for its air-cooled 90° V-twin engines and has a starting price of USD 10,999 to USD 15,999.

Ji also makes sure to share his bike expedition vlogs on his official YouTube channel. In one of them, Ji and his friends were seen heading for a trip to the South Sea in Korea, with The Worst of Evil actor riding his favourite BMW bike. The price of the motorcycle starts at around USD 16,999.

Not to mention, Ji once airlifted a vintage motorcycle of which there were only two in Korea, for a special photo shoot with 1st Look for their September 2019 issue.

Furthermore, the Korean star is the owner of a Ducati MH900e limited-edition retro sport model. Classified as a ‘sport’ bike, the model originally retailed for about USD 16,000.

Ji Chang-wook was also a proud pet parent and had an expensive Bedlington Terrier named Ggoma. While the low-shedding furry celebrity pet is no more, the actor fondly remembers Ggoma and often mentions him in his interviews. In a 2019 interview, Ji shared that the “things that make me happy are my family, friends and my dog, Ggoma.”

Personal life

Born on 5 July 1987, Ji Chang-wook thought actors looked cool and dreamed of becoming one since his teenage days in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.

The Smile Again star began his mandatory military service in South Korea on 14 August 2017. Ji was assigned to the Army’s 5th Artillery Brigade at Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, as a Platoon Leader, where he was further promoted to the position of Sergeant. Ji was discharged on 27 April 2019.

Ji Chang-wook is rumoured to be dating his Suspicious Partner co-star Nam Ji-hyun.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the name of the drama starring Ji Chang-wook?

Some of the best K-dramas starring Ji Chang-wook are You Stole My Heart (2008), Bachelor’s Vegetable Store (2011), Healer (2014), Melting Me Softly (2019), Lovestruck in the City (2020) and The Worst of Evil (2023).

– Is Ji Chang-wook a martial artist?

No, Ji Chang-wook is not a martial artist. However, he underwent special training in martial arts for his role as an elite bodyguard in the K-drama The K2.

– Who does Ji Chang-wook have the best chemistry with?

According to numerous K-drama fans, Ji Chang-wook has the best chemistry with his Suspicious Partner co-star and rumoured girlfriend Nam Ji-hyun.

– What movies was Ji Chang-wook part of?

Movies starring Ji Chang-wook include Sleeping Beauty (2008), Fabricated City (2017) and Hard Hit (2021)

– Who is the highest-paid Korean actor?

Some of the highest-paid Korean actors are Ji Chang-wook, Hyun Bin, Bae Suzy, Son Ye-jin, Kim Soo-hyun, Park Seo-joon, Lee Min-ho, Song Joong-ki and Lee Jong-suk.