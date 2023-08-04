12 interesting things about BLACKPINK’s Jisoo every true fan must know

The maknae in her family, but unnie in BLACKPINK, Kim Ji-soo is one of the most successful K-pop idols of this century. Popularly known by her stage name Jisoo, the BLACKPINK singer wears many hats. From ruling the music and fashion industry to sweeping accolades for her acting chops — the K-pop idol has successfully left a mark on the global entertainment industry.

With multiple awards to her credit, Jisoo has had one of the most successful careers since her BLACKPINK debut in 2016. She is the first female K-pop soloist in history to have over 1 million pre-orders for her first solo album Me (2023).

The BLACKPINK member also made history with her first top 10 entry on the Digital Song Sales chart as a solo artist with her debut solo single “Flower.” According to the music and entertainment data provider Luminate, the pop track sold 5,700 copies in the first week after its release on 31 March 2023.

Termed “the mood maker of the group” by fellow bandmate Jennie, Jisoo is of late grabbing headlines for her relationship with Hallyu star Ahn Bo-hyun. Get to know the K-pop star here.

Interesting facts about Jisoo of BLACKPINK

A Capricorn born in the Year of the Dog

Jisoo was born on 3 January 1995. The vocalist is an Aries and according to the Chinese zodiac; she was born in the Year of the Dog.

The dog occupies the 11th position in the Chinese zodiac and people belonging to this year are deemed loyal, honest, amiable, kind, cautious and prudent.

Jisoo was born in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea

Born in Gunpo of Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Jisoo is the last of the three children of parents Kim Ha-joon and Kim Ji-yoo.

Her education started at the School of Performing Arts in Seoul, after which she enrolled at the Korea National University of Arts, where she obtained a degree in music.

Life before her BLACKPINK debut

Before her BLACKPINK debut, the K-pop idol was seen putting her acting skills to use in multiple music videos.

Some of her pre-debut music videos, which featured her as the main lead include Different by Hi Suhyun and Spoiler by Epik High.

Debut and position in BLACKPINK

After auditioning for YG Entertainment back in 2010, Jisoo became a trainee under the music company the following year. Eventually, she was considered the third member of BLACKPINK’s debut line-up.

In January 2013, YG Entertainment confirmed Jisoo as an official member of the girl group which went ahead to officially debut in August 2016.

She is the lead vocalist and visual of the girl group.

Jisoo of BLACKPINK is multilingual

In addition to her native Korean, Jisoo can speak English, Chinese and Japanese. In multiple interviews and live streams, the singer is seen flaunting her skill.

However, learning new languages wasn’t easy for Jisoo.

In one of her Vlives on the online platform Naver, Jisoo shared about the difficulty in learning Chinese and Japanese at the same time. The singer said, “When I started learning (Chinese) while I was learning Japanese, the two languages got mixed up in my brain so it was very hard.”

Jisoo can play multiple instruments

During BLACKPINK’s first variety show appearance on Weekly Idol in 2016, the group’s unnie revealed that she is good at playing the guitar and piano and had taken lessons for both musical instruments in the past. The singer is also good at playing the Korean traditional drum since middle school.

Her love for Disney princesses

While speaking about her love for Disney princesses, the “Pink Venom” singer said that she has watched Rapunzel more than 50 times and that her favourite Disney princess is Jasmine.

Her love for acting

Jisoo has often spoken about her interest in acting. She was also a member of her school’s acting club.

In a 2018 Vogue interview, Jisoo shared that in terms of acting, she always looked up to South Korean star Son Ye-jin and American actor Natalie Portman.

The K-pop idol made her acting debut in 2021 with JTBC’s hit K-drama series Snowdrop, where she played the role of the female protagonist Eun Yeong-ro.

Jisoo is obsessed with her pet dog

Jisoo is the owner of a cute white Maltese dog named Dalgom. The singer raised the pet since Dalgom was a pup. She is often seen spoiling her paw-some canine with luxury gifts.

Not just this. Olivier Bialobos, Dior’s chief communication officer, once sent a handwritten card for Dalgom. The global ambassador later revealed that her furbaby was also gifted a pink and cream Dior bag with his name embroidered on it.

Jisoo’s innovative nicknames for her BLACKPINK members

Any true Jisoo stan knows about her habit of coming up with innovative nicknames.

She often calls Jennie ‘Jendeukie’ which is a combination of Jennie and the word Jjindeuk, which means clingy in English. She has also nicknamed Rosé as ‘Pasta’ and Lisa as ‘Nallalisa’.

Did you know Jisoo of Blackpink is a bibliophile?

The artist is often spotted carrying a book and even recommends interesting titles to her fans. In Search Of Lost Time by Marcel Proust, Me Before You by Jojo Moyes and The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald are to name a few.

Jisoo of BLACKPINK is also a proud LGBTQIA+ supporter and is often seen recommending books centred around the community to BLINKs.

Jisoo is dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun

In one of its big dating reveals, South Korean media outlet Dispatch confirmed Jisoo’s relationship with My Name actor Ahn Bo-hyun.

Releasing a series of exclusive photos of the new K-town couple on 3 August 2023, the media outlet reported that Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun have been spotted multiple times in the past enjoying each other’s company at the BLACKPINK singer’s residence. According to reports, the duo share common interests in singing, acting and fashion.

Following this, Ahn’s agency FN Entertainment verified the reports and congratulated the couple. Meanwhile, YG Entertainment shared in a statement that the duo have “positive feelings for each other and are currently taking the time to get to know each other better.”

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy BLACKPINK/Twitter)