A complete timeline of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s tumultuous relationship

Four years of married life and two offsprings later, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner filed for divorce on 5 September 2023. The former star couple issued a statement on Instagram calling the step “a united decision”. However, further developments in the split, including a lawsuit, have roused fans’ intrigue about their tumultuous relationship.

From sliding into DMs to starting a family and attending family functions together, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s relationship timeline started off as quite the fairytale. Both the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones (2011-2019) actor set couple goals with their 2019 wedding ceremonies and their numerous red-carpet moments.

Hence, when news of their marriage being “irretrievably broken” surfaced, fans were taken aback.

Retracing Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s relationship timeline

October 2016 — He slides into her DMs

Even though they ran in the same circles, Sophie Turner wasn’t grooving to the Jonas Brothers’ beats before the two got together. In 2020, she confessed to ELLE, “My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans… We hated them.” However, it all changed when Joe slid into her social media messages in 2016.

In a May 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Turner said, “We had a lot of mutual friends. And they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time.” “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue,” she added.

Soon, he invited her to join him on the Jonas Brothers’ UK tour and there were instant sparks when they first met at a British pub, reportedly.

December 2016 — Sources confirm Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are dating

Since their October meeting, the two stars were spotted spending Halloween and Thanksgiving together. Ahead of the Christmas holidays, sources close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE they were exclusively dating. The publication quoted a source saying, “They’re dating exclusively. He was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her.”

January 2017— It’s Instagram official

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

The New Year became extra special for the duo as Turner made the relationship Instagram official. The photo has Jonas smoking a cigar on a boat against a backdrop of azure waters. She captioned it, “Miami Daze.”

July 2017— Turner is “very happy” in a “very private relationship”

At the beginning of the month, the actor told the Sunday Times, “I’m in a relationship, but it’s a very private relationship.”

While they hadn’t made it red carpet official yet, there was a stir in the air. When she sat for an interview with Marie Claire UK in mid-July, Turner said she was “very happy” in the relationship but quipped, “You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl… It’s frustrating [that] it’s the most mundane things that make the news – how boring! There are really no other headlines?”

October 2017 — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged

A year into the Jonas-Turner romance, there were quite a few milestones. In September, the couple adopted a pet Husky Porky Basquiat and the next month, they got engaged.

Each posted the same image on Instagram — Sophie’s hand resting on her fiance’s and flaunting the gorgeous pear-cut engagement ring. While he captioned, “She said yes”, she wrote, “I said yes.”

October 2018 — The two turn heads on the red carpet

The “Waffle House” crooner and the Joan (2023) star finally made it red carpet official at the 2018 Paris Fashion Week. They appeared hand-in-hand in matching grey and black outfits as they attended the Louis Vuitton show. While the entry turned heads, their PDA continued inside the event as well. Later, she posted a mushy image of Jonas planting a peck.

December 2018 — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding

Proving how deeply they feel for their families, the two lovebirds travelled to India for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding. In one function she donned a gold lehenga while he wore a sherwani. The wedding became a much-talked-about event with star-studded receptions.

March 2019 — Sophie stars in Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” music video

The Dark Phoenix (2019) actor accompanied the other Jonas brothers and their spouses on the “Sucker” (2019) music video. It marked the group’s return to the Billboard Hot 100 chart as the song reached the apex position.

May and June 2019 — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner say ‘I do’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)



The same year, the couple got hitched at a last-minute secret Las Vegas wedding. They were surrounded by friends and family while Diplo live-streamed it on his Instagram.

The following month, the couple headed to France where they had a gala wedding ceremony. It was held at the Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, with only the couple’s closest family and friends attending it.

July 2020 — They welcome their first child

While they remained tight-lipped about the pregnancy, the actor was spotted with a baby bump in June. On 22 July, Turner and Jonas welcomed their first bundle of joy — a daughter named Willa.

June 2021 — Some more wedding photographs emerge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

On the occasion of their second wedding anniversary, the couple finally revealed photos from their French weekend wedding and fans couldn’t get enough of it. The monochromatic images showed the lavish affair and their gleaming faces while they walked down the aisle as husband and wife.

July 2022 — The second baby arrives

After a jaw-dropping MET Gala appearance where Turner flaunted her baby bump, the couple announced the arrival of their second child. Sources exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE, “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

January 2023 — Sophie Turner supports Joe Jonas at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

At the beginning of 20203, the Another Me (2013) actor proudly sat in the front row in a fiery red outfit as her husband received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As each sibling spoke, Joe took the opportunity to mention his wife and said, “Sophie, what up homie? You’re my partner in crime. You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you.” He also mentioned his kids back at home and said, “To my little ones at home, Daddy loves you to the moon and back.”

August 2023 — Sophie supports Joe at a Yankee Stadium concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

On 13 August, Sophie Turner turned up at the audience as she supported her husband and his brothers at a concert at Yankee Stadium. She took to Instagram to share a series of images of her friendship bracelets and a photo of her kissing his hand.

3 September 2023 — News of the couple seeking divorce lawyers breaks

Shortly after rumours about their alleged split began taking flight, TMZ reported that the couple had been facing a lot of problems over the past six months and was considering consulting a divorce lawyer.

The outlet also said that over the past three months, it was Jonas who was taking care of the kids “pretty much all of the time”, as he and the band toured the US.

5 September 2023 — Jonas files for dissolution of their marriage

The divorce was filed in Miami. Court documents obtained by media houses reveal, “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

The following day the two share Instagram posts announcing the news officially.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

21 September 2023 — Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for preventing her from taking their daughters to England

Turner filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband to let her take their kids to England. She sued him for withholding their passports despite their planning to raise the young girls, aged 3 and 1, in England. According to AP, Turner said in her petitions that the girls “are both fully involved and integrated in all aspects of daily and cultural life in England.”

According to PEOPLE, Jonas responded to Turner’s claims as misleading. The publication said the “Only Human” singer agreed to co-parent the kids and is supportive of raising them in both the US and the UK.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What happened between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner?

According to media reports, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were facing rough times over the last six months and despite their best efforts to give their relationship a second chance, couldn’t make things work. Joe Jonas was allegedly taking care of the children most of the time himself. He filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on 5 September as their “marriage was irretrievably broken”.

-Why is Sophie Turner suing Joe Jonas?

Sophie Turner is suing Joe Jonas as he allegedly withheld their children’s passports and did not let her take them to England permanently.

-How old was Sophie Turner when she dated Joe Jonas?

In March 2019, Sophie Turner spoke to Rolling Stone and opened up about her relationship with Joe Jonas. While she was 23 at the time, Jonas was 30. Turner said, “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age.”

-Why did Joe Jonas divorce Sophie Turner?

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on 5 September as their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” They were facing a lot of issues and had irreconcilable differences.