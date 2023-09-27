LE SSERAFIM: Lesser-known facts about the K-pop quintet you have to know!

LE SSERAFIM has become a global phenomenon in just a year since their debut, shedding off their ‘rookie’ status with record-breaking hits and awards. They’re one of the most fearless K-pop girl bands, and it’s not only because the group’s name is an anagram for ‘I’m fearless’. LE SSERAFIM entered K-pop as one of the biggest openers in the history of the Korean music industry, debuting with a fresh concept and music style that many K-pop enthusiasts couldn’t get over. The quintet of Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae are making waves in K-pop, one release at a time, and we couldn’t be more excited to witness their musical offerings.

While LE SSERAFIM is still a K-pop novelty, the members have been in showbiz for quite some time! While Chaewon and Sakura were already well-known K-pop artists as a part of the girl group Iz*One, Kazuha was a professional ballerina who won several ballet competitions internationally. The coming together of these immensely talented individuals has been nothing short of phenomenal and if you closely follow K-pop, you have to familiarise yourself with the group. Here are some lesser-known facts about LE SSERAFIM that you ought to know!

Lesser known facts about K-pop prodigies LE SSERAFIM

1. First girl group to debut under BTS’ label, HYBE

HYBE Corporation, one of the biggest labels which is home to artists like BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT and NewJeans, launched LE SSERAFIM as its first group group under its subsidiary company, Source Music. The band debuted as a six-member group. However, the sixth member, Kim Garam, was shown the door due to bullying allegations. Kim became the subject of a huge controversy after being accused of bullying other students at her middle school, following which HYBE started investigating the matter and her contract was eventually terminated. Following Kim’s departure, LE SSERAFIM debuted as a five-member group with their second EP, ‘Antifragile’.

2. LE SSERAFIM’s first studio album is the highest-selling K-pop girl group album

The band broke major K-pop records with the release of its first full-length album, ‘Unforgiven’, in May 2023. According to the Hanteo Chart, Unforgiven sold a whopping 1,024,034 copies on the day of its release, minting a record for the highest first-day sales by any female artist in Hanteo history. Only one album by a female artist has sold over 1 million on its release day – BLACKPINK‘s BORN PINK.

LE SSERAFIM now has the fifth-highest first-day sales overall, falling behind SEVENTEEN, BTS, TXT, and Stray Kids.

3. Chaewon and Sakura were well-known K-pop idols before LE SSERAFIM’s debut

LE SSERAFIM’s leader Kim Chaewon and Sakura were a part of the Japanese-South Korean girl group, Iz*One, formed through the reality competition series Produce 48. Even Huh Yunjin participated in the show, but finished in the 26th place and was eliminated.

The 12-member group, which tasted immense success during its active years (2018-2021), officially disbanded as negotiations didn’t work through. A year later, Chaewon and Sakura were launched as the first members of LE SSERAFIM. Other artists were revealed a few weeks later.

4. Japanese member Kazuha was a professional ballerina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LE SSERAFIM (@le_sserafim)

A professional ballerina, Kazuha was personally scouted by Big Hit Music founder Bang Si-hyuk after passing an audition. Given her inclusion on such short notice, the Japanese artist had to learn Korean as well as train intensively in just three months. Kazuha is an alumnus of the UK’s Royal Ballet School and has also attended the Dutch National Ballet Academy.

5. Huh Yunjin is also a successful soloist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUH YUNJIN (@jenaissante)

Apart from having numerous songwriting credits with LE SSERAFIM, Huh Yunjin is the only member who has cemented her career as a soloist. She has four independent singles to her credit. Yunjin’s first single, ‘Raise Y_our Glass’, came out in August 2022 to mark the 100th day of her debut with LE SSERAFIM. It was followed by ‘I ≠ Doll’ in 2023.

Yunjin’s third self-composed song, ‘Love You Twice’, whose Korean title translates to “Until It Blooms”, is a reference to the Korean name of LE SSERAFIM’s fandom, Fearnot. Her latest and fourth single, ‘Blessing in Disguise’, came out in August 2023. The song chronicles Huh’s journey to Korea – her excitement, regrets and fears as she started her journey in K-pop.

6. LE SSERAFIM bagged their first trophy just eight days after debut

Just eight days after debuting with ‘Fearless’, LE SSERAFIM earned their first music show win on SBS MTV’s The Show. The group has received several other notable awards in their debut year, including multiple Asia Artist Awards, Circle Chart Music Awards and more. Their recent victories include a Golden Disc Award, MAMA Awards, Seoul Music Awards and Melon Music Awards.

7. Featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 2023 list alongside NewJeans

LE SSERAFIM clinched a spot in Forbes’ esteemed 30 Under 30 list‘ for 2023 in Asia, alongside NewJeans. The list, which also included Hong Kong singer Michael “MC” Cheung Tin-fu, spotlights those who have made a significant impact in their respective fields, from entertainment and sports to science and activism and more. With all their achievements, the band has established their status as ‘monster rookies’.

(Hero and feature image credit: le_sserafim/ Instagram)