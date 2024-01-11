10 lesser-known facts about Sammi Cheng, Hong Kong’s beloved Cantopop queen

A Cantopop diva boasting a glorious career of over three decades, Sammi Cheng is one of the most talked about Hong Kong entertainers. With her hypnotic voice, flawless acting and impeccable style, Cheng has been at the top of her game and it’s safe to say that her popularity stands at par with icons like Anita Mui Yim-fong, Sandy Lam Yik-lin and Faye Wong. From entering showbiz at 16 with nothing but a pocket full of dreams, Cheng became a pioneering figure who transformed Hong Kong’s entertainment space and how. 80 albums, 10 live concert albums, over 130 singles, 40 films, 7 television dramas and many projects later, Sammi Cheng remains a force to reckon with in her 50s. While you’ve only seen the glitz and glamour surrounding the star, there’s much more than what meets the eye. Here are ten interesting facts about Sammi Cheng you ought to know.

The award-winning, box office-smashing singer-actress hasn’t had it easy. From battling depression and having a turbulent, infidelity-stricken marriage to facing incessant social media trolling and many professional obstacles – Sammi’s journey has seen a fair share of challenges. Nonetheless, she continues to showcase remarkable resilience and determination, serving as an inspiration to many artists. Let’s take a look at her journey.

10 facts about Sammi Cheng you probably didn’t know

She entered the industry through a singing competition

In 1988, a 16-year-old girl Sammi Cheng participated in the New Talent Singing Competition in Hong Kong. Despite coming third in the contest, she was offered a recording contract purely looking at her potential. The artist, who was still in school during that time, managed her studies and burgeoning career quite well. Sammi went on to release three full-length studio albums prior to leaving school, bagging a major singing award in 1990. However, her ticket to stardom came with the duet, Do You Really Have Me in Your Heart?, alongside her now husband Andy Hui Chi-on.

Sammi is best known for starring in Hong Kong rom-coms of the early 2000s

Shortly after cementing her status as a powerful singer, Sammi ventured into acting with the TVB series A Life of His Own in 1991. Later, she made her film debut with Best of the Best in 1992. The early 2000s was when Sammi was at the peak of her acting career, delivering back-to-back box office hits in the romantic comedy genre. Some of these include Needing You co-starring Andy Lau, as well as the Richie Jen co-starrer Summer Holiday. The success of these movies was followed by projects like Wu Yen, Love on a Diet, Marry a Rich Man, My Left Eye Sees Ghosts and many more. Sammi bagged several nominations during this time, including those for the Hong Kong Film Awards and the 62nd Venice International Film Festival.

She battled depression, took a hiatus from the entertainment industry

At the peak of her career, as she was filming the 2005 film Everlasting Regret, Sammi Cheng reached her breaking point. The actress reportedly suffered from depression due to overwhelming stress, eventually taking a 1,000-day hiatus from showbiz. Reflecting back on her struggle with depression, Cheng mentioned in an interview (via South China Morning Post) that the disorder led her to isolation, wherein she confronted unresolved internal issues. “I had many unresolved internal issues, many negative emotions that I could not get rid of,” she said.

According to Christianity Today, there was a point where Sammi ‘didn’t look in the mirror for a month’ and could go ‘seven days without showering’. She felt like living in a ‘wooden box’, an isolated place where one couldn’t breathe and smell what the outside world was like.

The actress endured a rocky relationship with her husband Andy Hui

Sammi and Andy had a close bond ever since they started out in showbiz. A romance that spanned more than a decade eventually culminated in marriage and the duo was hailed as the ideal couple by many. Even before exchanging vows, the duo had a very on-and-off relationship, with fans continuously hearing reports about their breakup and patch-ups.

Once married in 2013, everyone thought that their romance finally got its fairytale ending. However, things only went downhill after that. Amid several media reports talking about Andy Hui’s infidelity, his cheating was finally captured on camera and released to the world. The footage of Hui being intimate with actress Jacqueline Wong in a car caused a massive uproar. He even held a press conference and publically apologised for his actions, promising to reflect on his mistakes. A few days after Hui’s apology, Sammi publicly forgave him. Not only this, she even took to Instagram and posted a long quote from the Bible, excerpts from which read, “Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance”. The duo has stayed together since Sammi forgave the act of betrayal.

She has a dedicated fitness and wellness regime

Sammi is effortlessly defying age and exuding youthfulness in her 50s. The secret? Her dedication to holistic well-being. If you don’t believe us, take a look at her post-workout selfies on Instagram. The actor is known to go for long morning runs, undergoes gua sha treatment to get rid of gruelling fatigue and has now learnt how to better manage her emotions. All of which alleviate her overall wellness. However, when it comes to diet, the star finds it difficult to reject her favourite foods. According to The Straits Times, she exercises every day to make up for her indulgent meals.

The actor is extremely family-oriented

Whether it’s braving the hardships of marriage or being a solid rock to her parents – Sammi Cheng loves and cherishes her family. After her dad’s stroke in 2017, Cheng decided to move into an apartment to be closer to her parents. She further took a hiatus from acting after her dad passed away in November 2022.

Sammi once shared a trail of photos with her mother, lauding her positive outlook towards life. Calling her mother her ‘role model’, Sammi wrote, “I sincerely admire my mum’s positive outlook (when it comes to life). Even though her body’s condition is declining with each day, she’s still motivated and actively searching for ways to have fun. My mum’s my role model, forever.” Mentioning that your ageing parents need you by their side ‘mentally and physically’, she stressed that everyone should love and cherish them while they’re still alive.

She actively engages in philanthropic efforts

The Cantopop Queen strongly believes in giving it back to society. She actively engages in various charitable initiatives – from disaster relief and education to animal welfare, cancer foundations and more. Many a time, Sammi has donated proceeds from her concerts to charitable institutes and uses her popularity to influence fans to do the same.

She’s a style maven who loves to experiment with her looks

If you’ve been following the artist, you know that she changes her look and image for every album. Whether it’s her stunning on-stage outfits, her ever-evolving hairstyles or her exquisite fashion accessories – Sammi has gained widespread attention and appreciation for her impeccable sense of style. She’s one of the top ten fashionable celebrities in Hong Kong, who has been picked by luxury brands for ambassadorship roles. Her Instagram is filled with collaborative posts with Bulgari, Marc Jacobs, Ferragamo, Stella McCartney and more.

Sammi became an evangelical Christian and was baptised in 2007

After her three year long hiatus from showbiz, Sammi became an evangelical Christian and was baptised in 2007. This path of restricting her life helped her walk out of depression. According to Christianity Today, her baptism testimony read, “God used close to 1,000 days to let me thoroughly reflect on my past. I have seen clearly the reality of success and money.” She said these material things cannot fulfil her life. The actor stressed that life should have a higher value and she has found her ‘direction and orientation in God’s Word’.

She has bagged 10 Hong Kong Film Awards best actress nominations

Sammi got 10 Hong Kong Film Award Best Actress nominations over the years. She finally won the award for the first time in 2023, thanks to her role in Lost Love. The movie also helped her bag the best actress title at the Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards, Hong Kong Directors’ Guild Award as well as the Hong Kong Online Film Critics Highlight Award.

