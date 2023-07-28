Bretman Rock to Patrick Starrr: 9 male makeup influencers to check out in 2023

The ascent of male makeup influencers has been a remarkable phenomenon in recent years. Traditionally dominated by women, the beauty and makeup industry has witnessed a drastic shift as men have gained prominence in the field. These male makeup influencers have brought fresh perspectives and exceptional artistry to the forefront while also fighting stereotypes and redefining gender norms.

In recent years, makeup influencers have pretty much been the backbone of the beauty industry and content creation. Cue the good old 10-minute YouTube tutorials or all of that drama involving Tati Westbrook, James Charles and Jeffree Star (honestly, you had to be there). With the rise of short-form content (videos under one minute), a whole new generation of makeup influencers is now taking over platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

These influencers have become powerful voices in the beauty industry, leveraging their online presence to showcase their expertise and creativity. With their engaging content and charismatic personalities, they have captivated millions of followers, created exciting new trends and are playing an important role in shaping consumer behaviour. Male makeup influencers have also managed to redefine traditional beauty standards, promoting inclusivity, diversity and self-expression. Through tutorials, product reviews and signature styles, they have established a genuine connection with their audience and their impact on the industry is undeniable.

So, in case you are interested in following makeup influencers for men, we’ve shortlisted a few names – some popular, some up-and-coming – that you should check out.

9 male makeup influencers to follow on social media

Jeffree Star

While Jeffree Star is no stranger to controversies, he is undoubtedly one of the most popular makeup influencers in the beauty world. Known for his bold and fearless approach to self-expression, the influencer has redefined the boundaries of makeup. He also owns a beauty brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, and has launched a variety of products including liquid lipsticks, highlighter palettes, lip scrubs, eyeshadow palettes and accessories such as mirrors and make-up bags. Star is known for constantly pushing the envelope with his boundary-breaking looks and daring colour combinations, and it’s safe to say that his impact on the beauty industry is undeniable.

Instagram followers: 14 million

James Charles

James Charles began his YouTube journey in 2015 when he first started posting makeup tutorials. He quickly became a viral sensation and was noticed for being the youngest male makeup influencer at the time. Thanks to his vibrant personality, the influencer managed to attract a large following and later started collaborating with renowned brands like Morphe. Charles has also collaborated with a plethora of celebrities including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Lil Nas X, Kesha, Madison Beer, Doja Cat, JoJo Siwa, Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae.

Through his engaging tutorials, he has empowered male audiences and helped them feel comfortable about wearing makeup

Instagram followers: 21.4 million

Bretman Rock

Filipino American beauty influencer Bretman Rock skyrocketed to success after his contouring videos went viral in 2015. Known for his unique makeup videos and sense of humour, Bretman’s bold and fearless approach to makeup has empowered people around the world. Through his tutorials, product reviews and collaborations with popular brands, he has become a trusted authority on male makeup. An icon of inclusivity, his infectious energy and unapologetic way of being himself have transformed him into a trailblazing force who has left an indelible mark on the beauty community.

Instagram followers: 18.7 million

Patrick Starrr

Patrick Starrr is a Filipino American makeup artist who cemented his status as a renowned makeup influencer with his extraordinary skills and larger-than-life personality. Through his captivating tutorials and glamorous transformations, he has inspired people of all backgrounds to embrace their true selves. The artist’s commitment to inclusivity and representation can also be seen through his collaborations.

Instagram followers: 4.3 million

Gabriel Zamora

With a talent for creating stunning looks that range from glamorous to avant-garde, Gabriel Zamora has garnered a loyal following of makeup enthusiasts from around the world. However, Gabriel’s expertise extends beyond makeup application as he frequently shares valuable tips with his followers to help them experiment and express themselves through cosmetics. His content usually comprises reviews of beauty products, makeup and skincare routines and unboxing videos.

Instagram followers: 725,000

Manny Gutierrez

Manny Gutierrez aka Manny MUA is another prominent male makeup influencer who has become an icon in the beauty community courtesy of his talent. He has built a global audience by showcasing his diverse range of makeup skills that cover everything from everyday glam to bold and unconventional looks. Through his tutorials and product reviews, he has become a trusted source for makeup enthusiasts worldwide. In 2017, he made history by becoming the inaugural male brand ambassador for Maybelline’s ‘Big Shot’ mascara campaign. Not to mention, in 2018, he established his own cosmetics company named Lunar Beauty.

Instagram followers: 4.1 million

Edward Avila

Edward Avila is a prominent male makeup influencer known for his expertise in Korean beauty trends. With a deep understanding of K-beauty products and techniques, he has gained a dedicated following of beauty enthusiasts seeking his advice and recommendations. Besides makeup tutorials, he also does K-beauty product reviews that offer valuable insights into the world of Korean cosmetics. Avila’s influence continues to grow as he shares his knowledge and love for K-beauty while also inspiring others to embrace their unique style.

Instagram followers: 363,000

Leo J

Leo J is another Korean makeup influencer known for his transformation videos and Korean product reviews. With a keen eye for detail, he has also created unique video tutorials that showcase his exceptional talent. It’s no surprise then that he has managed to bag collaborations with brands such as Belif, YSL and 3CE. His love for makeup is vividly seen through his product recommendations and daily tutorials that also provide his followers with valuable insight.

Instagram followers: 373,000

Robert Welsh

British makeup influencer Robert Welsh is popular for his exceptional artistry and educational content. Having been a professional makeup artist for over 17 years, his expertise shines through in his YouTube and Instagram videos where he shares valuable tips and techniques to help his followers achieve flawless looks.

His calm and soothing demeanour creates a welcoming atmosphere, making his videos a go-to resource for both beginners and experienced makeup enthusiasts. The makeup artist’s focus on inclusivity and diversity also sets him apart as he emphasises the importance of representation and offers insights into makeup for all skin tones.

Instagram followers: 321,000

