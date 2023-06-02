McDonald’s and New Jeans release new menu and limited-edition packaging

The tasty new collaboration is coming to Hong Kong on 24 October.

New Jeans has taken the world by storm since their debut, with brands clamouring to work with them. After collaborating with McDonald’s in South Korea in March, the two are teaming up once again — and this time, they’re going international.

10 different cities in Asia are getting a taste of New Jeans. While the details have yet to be released, what’s confirmed is that there will be a new menu and limited-edition packaging. In addition to Hong Kong, the campaign is rolling out in South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, among others.

A quick scroll through the McDonald’s South Korea Instagram shows a new chicken burger with spicy cheese sauce and an accompanying Chicken Dance performed by New Jeans. Fans can submit their own versions of the dance and stand to win McDonald’s vouchers plus a “New Jeans special gift”.

Keep an eye on McDonald’s official Instagram for more information.