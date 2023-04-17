Michelle Yeoh: The Oscar winner’s top brand endorsements and campaigns

Michelle Yeoh is reigning the global entertainment scene with her recent feats, becoming a beacon of inspiration for every woman wanting to achieve big. The Oscar winner’s power and influence know no bounds, drawing the biggest luxury brands to her doorstep. From her exceptional stint in Everything Everywhere All at Once to her antagonist avatar in Crazy Rich Asians, Michelle has proved her mettle across genres. Her popularity has also immensely aided the luxury frontrunners associated with her.

She has fronted campaigns for the skincare brand La Mer as well as represented the exquisite watchmaker Richard Mille, conquering the luxury brand space and how. Even her red-carpet outings are a treat for all luxury fashion aficionados. Whether it’s donning the gorgeous Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior ensemble for the Oscars or flaunting Moussaieff’s jewellery on various red carpets, Michelle’s grandeur is unmatchable.

“Don’t let anybody tell you you’re past your prime”, Michelle Yeoh‘s memorable Oscar speech rightly echoes that’s she a force to reckon with. As the Asian trailblazer continues to solidify her luxury portfolio, let’s take you through her most significant luxury brand endorsements and campaigns. Keep reading!

Everything about Michelle Yeoh’s brand collaborations

La Mer

Michelle became the latest A-lister to collaborate with La Mer, joining the likes of Ana de Armas and Patrick Ta. The skincare brand hailed the star’s ‘timeless radiance and beauty’, further shedding light on her personal journey and rituals that have made her the iconic woman she is today.

In a statement, La Mer’s Global Brand President Sandra Main mentioned that Michelle has “defied conventional notions of time and age” with her inspirational career.

Michelle Yeoh fans will get an intimate look at her journey via a series of social-first films coming as a part of the collaboration. Their debut social media campaign was also quite interesting. Yeoh can be seen trying out the brand’s recently launched ‘Moisturizing Soft Cream’ while being in her element as she flaunts her ballet as well as martial art moves.

Richard Mille

Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille has made impressive sales from their collaboration with Michelle Yeoh over the years. Known for its luxury and sophistication, Richard Mille has created amazing timepieces with Yeoh, that sold out in no time.

The duo first came together in 2011 to create the RM 051 Phoenix Tourbillon. Owing to Michelle’s Malaysian roots, this edition drew inspiration from Asia and therefore had a phoenix as a symbol. The phoenix is bathed in diamonds, while the watch’s baseplate is made of the healing gemstone black Onyx. RM 051 was a limited edition of only 18 pieces, which is also Yeoh’s lucky number.

Image credit: My Watch’s website

The collaboration continued with the ‘RM 51-01 Tiger and Dragon’ watch. The limited edition was centred on the symbolic themes of the Tiger and the Dragon, drawing from their influence on Asian culture. Made from red gold, both figures are intricately carved and incised by hand. To increase the realism of these animals, an intense process of hand-finished micro painting was done. What’s more, the watch boasts a power reserve of 48 hours. There’s also a special torque-limiting crown to safeguard the watch from possible overwinding.

Image credit: Richard Mille’s website

Michelle constantly flaunts the brand’s iconic pieces, including the RM 51-02 ‘Tourbillon Diamond Twister’ watch. The limited-edition collection only has 30 pieces and comes at a whopping price of around USD 1,000,000.

She even sported a Richard Mille piece at the Oscars 2023, taking the brand to newer heights. Complementing her gorgeous all-white look, Michelle went with a custom white sapphire Richard Mille RM07-02. She also proved her undying loyalty to the brand at the Met Gala 2022 with the RM07-01 piece.

Image credit: michelleyeoh_official/ Instagram

Hong Kong’s potential tourism ambassador

Hong Kong is reportedly eyeing to harness Michelle Yeoh’s global stardom to lure back tourists into the city. According to a report by South China Morning Post, Yeoh is one of the multiple celebrities Hong Kong is approaching over tourism ambassador roles.

Yeoh, who rose to prominence in Hong Kong before arriving in Hollywood, even credited the city for her success in the Oscar acceptance speech. The tourism board hopes to pursue the Malaysian star to join their quest for promoting the city after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Hong Kong will reportedly spend an additional HKD 800 million (around USD 102 million) for boosting tourism in 2023.

Guerlain

The almost 200-year-old French cosmetics company Guerlain partnered with Michelle Yeoh in 2011. The actress became the brand’s entry point into the vast Asian market. She represented their range of Orchidée Impériale skincare, whose sales shot up with her star power.

We recommend you get your hands on Michelle Yeoh’s brand picks if you haven’t already!

(Hero and feature image credit: michelleyeoh_official/ Instagram)