The most extravagant celebrity weddings ever, from Amal and George Clooney to Victoria and David Beckham

When a celebrity marries another celebrity, the celebration is usually humongous. Here are the prices of the most expensive celebrity weddings, of which most of them you probably know about.

In the age of social media, PR strategies, and unlimited budgets, celebrity weddings have gone on to permeate social consciousness and usurp exclusive mindshare among a generation obsessed with Reels and Insta-photodumps. A spectacle in all formats, these star-studded nuptials employ luxurious, off-limit venues, jaw-dropping designer ensembles, and pricey arrangements as a means to actualise the fairytale wedding dream we’ve all harboured for decades.

This frenzied interest in celebrities’ big days is neither unique nor novel. For the average folk, celebrities live fantastic lives that demand constant viewership. These high-profile events — parties, weddings, birthdays — have become ways to feed the imagination that borders on obsession. Especially in the age of social media domination. Each detail is amplified to a degree of no escape.

The most expensive celebrity weddings

Celebrity weddings have it all — the glitz, the glamour, and the jaw-dropping price tags. While many of the couples featured on our list have parted ways, their nuptials continue to be hold the record for the most expensive in the world. From chartered flights, 5-star accommodation options, and customised couture on the menu, we look at the matrimonial productions that justified their astronomical costs.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, 2014

Approx cost: USD 2.8 Million

When it comes to over-the-top celebrity weddings, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s nuptials take the cake. Their 2014 wedding spanned two countries, with a rehearsal dinner at the Palace of Versailles in Paris and the ceremony and reception held at a castle-like fortress in Florence, Italy. The couple spared no expense, engraving the seating cards directly into a 224-foot marble table. For the 200 hand-picked guests, private jets were employed to ferry them across the two destinations— bringing with it a cost of USD 56,500. The highlight of the wedding was undoubtedly Kim’s USD 500,000 Givenchy Haute Couture gown designed by Riccardo Tisci, and ethereal in its construction with elegant lace sleeves, a mermaid silhouette, and a cathedral-length veil.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, 2012

Approx cost: USD 6.5 Million

In 2012, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia, Italy. The 63-room, 28-villa luxury hotel is reminiscent of a mini-village, and was beefed up with security, so guests didn’t have to be nervous about the paparazzi. Apart from the luxurious backdrop, the wedding itself was estimated to have cost around USD 6.5 million. Biel ditched the traditional white palate and walked down the aisle in a soft pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown, while Timberlake serenaded her with an original song dressed in a tux designed by Tom Ford. The star-studded guest list at the week-long celebration included Jimmy Fallon, Andy Samberg, Timbaland, and Beverley Mitchell, just to name a few. “It was a really special evening,” Justin shared with People.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, 2017

Approx cost: USD 3.5 million

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian decided their wedding had to inspire a generation. Out came the most fairytale Disney-themed wedding we’d least expect a celebrity to have. The couple said “I do” at the Contemporary Arts Centre in New Orleans, transforming the venue into a magical wonderland besotted with colourful floral arrangements and atmospheric lighting. Williams opted for a stunning Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen ball gown for her first outfit change of the night. The couple choreographed their first dance to the theme song from Beauty and the Beast and surprised guests with a carnival-like carousel inside the venue. The reception and the first dance saw Serena swap her McQueen for two distinct Versace numbers. If the preparations weren’t elaborate enough, the wedding saw Hollywood elites like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and sporting legends like Caroline Wozniacki, Patrick Mouratoglou in New Orleans for the affair.

George and Amal Clooney, 2014

Approx cost: USD 4.6 Million

When George Clooney decided to swap his bachelor status for a married man, he did so in style. His wedding to barrister Amal Alamuddin in 2014 lasted an entire week and saw guests swiftly check into Venice’s Cipriani hotel suites. Naturally, the price tag did not come cheap with USD 4.6 million estimated by E! News. The couple’s hand-selected 100 guests cruised through the romantic Venetian canals and indulged in endless rounds of the best champagne, vodka, and tequila. While the supporting rituals followed a more free-flowing, breezy vibe, the couple ensured their wedding ceremony was as traditional as it gets. According to reports, the Clooneys paid USD 300,000 for tables and set-up, UD 250,000 for Munaretto flowers, and USD 30,000 for a 5-course reception dinner. For walking down the aisle, Alamuddin picked an off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta lace gown with French lace, hand-embroidery, pearls, and diamanté accents worth a staggering USD 380,000.

Victoria Adams and David Beckham, 1999

Approx cost: USD 1+ Million

In 1999, Victoria Adams, famously known as Posh Spice, and hot-shot British footballer David Beckham were the It couple everyone was secretly obsessed with. Their collective tryst with superstardom catapulted their wedding at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, to a monumental event in pop culture. Meticulous in their planning, the couple exchanged vows with 250 guests in the front row. Luxurious details included a sit-down dinner, children’s amusements, an 18-piece orchestra and fireworks display to commemorate the union.

Posh, already a fixture on the world’s most stylish lists, wore an elegant Vera Wang gown with a 20-foot train reportedly costing USD 100,000 at the time. The groom matched in a monotone white suit and cravat for the main ceremony. Naturally, there was an outfit change during the night, with the duo coming out in matching purple Antonio Berardi looks to cut the cake. The reception featured red-velvet thrones for the bride and groom, as well as a cake topped with nude figures of the couple. With more than 400 serving staff and a guest list of 250, the Beckhams certainly knew how to throw a party.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, 2018

Approx cost: USD 2.5 Million

When two self-made superstars like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra decide to get hitched, you can be assured, their wedding is likely to feature on the world’s most expensive. Blending Indian traditions with Western glamour, the couple’s city-hopping ceremonies kept the world (and social media) riveted back in 2018. The couple’s whirlwind nuptials featured a traditional Indian wedding and a Christian ceremony, held at the stunning Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. When it came to prices, the pre-wedding celebrations alone cost an estimated USD 61,000 while their actual wedding venue, the Umaid Bhawan Palace came with a bill of USD 60,000 a night, according to the Times of India.

While the Indian rituals were performed in custom Sabyasachi, all members of the party were outfitted in custom Ralph Lauren for the Western counterpart. Chopra’s hand-beaded gown was the canvas for 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins and delicate embroidery, complete with a dramatic 75-foot-long veil that unfailingly caught the internet’s attention. E! News estimated that the entire wedding cost around USD 800,000 as other estimates from Refinery29 put it at around USD 584,000. Private flights, an elaborate fireworks display, and a cricket match amongst for the two sides was also arranged for the celebrity couple.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, 2000

Approx cost: USD 1+ Million

If there was one Hollywood wedding every celebrity-obsessed fan wanted in on, it was inevitably Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s in 2000. Such was the kind of public interest that the couple allegedly spent USD 100,000 on security alone. This would include not just restricting the airspace of their stunning five-acre, multimillion-dollar Malibu estate, rented from television executive Marcy Carsey, but also holding the reception dinner inside a massive white tent to ensure privacy from any helicopters buzzing overhead. Confidentiality contracts were signed by guests and local police chiefs were on patrol, just in case any voyeurs decided to make an entry.

The couple exchanged to the backdrop of a gospel choir, four bands, fireworks, and an estimated 50,000 flowers adorning the venue. Jennifer and Brad dropped a cool USD 75,000 on the floral arrangements alone. For her big day, the Friends actress slipped into a floor-length, low-backed, white satin and silk gown by designer Lawrence Steele, pairing it with ivory suede heels by Manolo Blahnik and a delicate veil attached to a pearl and Swarovski crystal crown. Brad took his vows in a four-button black tuxedo designed by Hedi Slimane while his groomsmen were in tuxes by Prada. Despite the grandeur, their fairy tale didn’t have a happy ending, with the couple divorcing in 2005.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, 2006

Approx cost: USD 3 Million

When Katie Holmes said, “I used to think I was going to marry Tom Cruise,” in 2004 to Seventeen, little did she know she would be making her inner child, very very happy in just about two years time. Cruise and Holmes’ wedding in 2006 wasn’t your average celebrity wedding — it was proof that if you dreamed hard enough to marry your childhood crush then maybe…just maybe you might end up getting your wishes fulfilled. Bringing to life their fairytale wedding, the couple chose the historic Odescalchi Castle outside Rome — dating back to the 15th century and providing the ideal backdrop for their traditional Scientology ceremony.

Holmes sported two dresses during the special night, both designed by wedding attendee, friend and couture god, Giorgio Armani. For the ceremony, the Ray Donovan actress donned an off-the-shoulder silk and lace design adorned with Swarovski crystals. The crystals alone took 350 hours to place, as People reported at the time. She later switched into a one-shoulder off-white silk organza number embellished with more Swarovski crystals because let’s be honest, she could. The star-studded guest list of 150 feasted on risotto, sea bass, and artichokes while downing nearly 300 bottles of red Barbesco wine and champagne- totaling somewhere near USD 18,000. The night ended with an over-the-top firework display, but guests continued to dance the night away, courtesy of tunes from DJ Mark Ronson. The estimated cost of the wedding was a staggering USD 3 million, reported People.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, 2015

Approx cost: USD 4 million

The Modern Family actress might have divorced her Magic Mike husband after seven years of marital bliss, but their nuptials will forever be etched within the annals of the world’s most expensive celebrity weddings. Around 400 guests were picked by the couple and transported to the Florida’s Breakers Palm Beach Hotel, which costs USD 600 per night. Vergara wore three separate ensembles— the headlining Zuhair Murad gown utilising six pounds of pearls, 11 pounds of sequins, and requiring over 1600 hours to handcraft. If the couture creation stole headlines, Vergara’s Lorraine Schwartz jewels were the undefeated champion of costs with a rough price tag of USD 7 million.

Apart from the main ceremony, a pool-side party with relaxing cabanas and non-stop cocktails was also arranged for by the couple. When it came to the much-needed mid-wedding rejuvination, uests were offered some much needed hydration in the form of IVs. Talk about going all the way!

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grange, 2023

Approx cost: USD 4 Million

When generational wealth meets more generational wealth, it is no surprise that the union would break the bank. Which is what Sofia Richie and Elliot Grange had in mind with their 2023 nuptials. Sofia, the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie and a influencer-celebrity in her own right, upheld her stylistic preferences when tying the knot with Elliot, son of Lucian Grange, the Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group. She ensured the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France was booked, immaterial of its USD 1.5 million weekend rate. The couple kept their guests well entertained with private performances by Stephen Sanchez and Good Charlotte. A private fireworks display, costing north of USD 20,000 was arranged to commemorate the event, while a yacht charter ferried guests to the idyllic location. Sofia’s pristine lace wedding dress was helmed by the creative genius over at Chanel while her reception look was also sourced from the French Maison. If Richie is the embodiment of quiet luxury, her wedding definitely established her loud spending habits.

Frequently Answered Questions:

– What is the most famous wedding in history?

Prince Charles and Diana Spencer’s 1981 ceremony is one of the most watched and remembered weddings in history

– Which is the richest wedding in India?

Industrialists Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in 2018 is considered the richest wedding in India, costing around USD 86 million reportedly.

– Which is the costliest marriage in the world?

Prince Charles and Diana Spencer’s 1981 ceremony is considered one of the most expensive weddings in world history, allegedly costing around USD 110 million.

– Who had the most expensive wedding ever?

Emirati royal Sheikha Hind Bint bin Maktoum’s wedding to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 1979 is considered one of the most expensive weddings ever. The original cost of USD 45 million amounts to USD 137 million when adjusted to today’s inflation rates.