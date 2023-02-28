NewJeans’ net worth: Everything we know about their earnings and brand associations

While BLACKPINK and BTS have long ruled the K-pop space, several new bands have gained massive fandom in recent times. One of them is NewJeans, a five-member girl group which debuted in July 2022. In less than a year since their launch, NewJeans have clinched top spots in music charts, performed at notable award ceremonies and bagged multiple accolades, leading to an increase in their brand value and net worth.

Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein got introduced to the world with their debut single Attention, impressing the masses with their concept, music and more. Owing to their massive popularity, the idols have clinched fancy deals with top luxury brands and appeared on several billboards and advertisements.

Doesn’t all this make you wonder what the net worth of the South Korean girl band could be? Keep reading!

What is NewJeans’ net worth?

While there’s no recent official report citing their exact earnings, it’s pertinent to note that NewJeans represent many brands in South Korea and internationally. One such brand is South Korea’s prominent fashion house Musinsa. The girls are often seen at their stylish best campaigning for the brand.

NewJeans is the band everyone wants to capitalise on now. Shinhan Bank also recently appointed the K-pop group as its brand ambassador. Pinkfong, the YouTube channel which curated the viral Baby Shark song, has also picked the band. They’ve dropped their first collaboration, the Ninimo Song, and fans can’t wait for their upcoming compositions.

In addition, the group featured in SK Telecom’s iPhone 14 commercial. They’re also the face of MEGASTUDY, one of South Korea’s most sought-after college preparation services companies. However, the group’s diverse portfolio doesn’t end here! One of NewJeans’ significant achievements came recently when they were named the Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul, joining the likes of Lee Seok-hoon, comedian Kim Yong-myung, and actor Noh Joo-hyun.

Concluding their brand deals is their recent collaboration with McDonald’s Korea. After their successful stint with BTS, the fast-food giant has teased a new ‘crispy’ meal with NewJeans. NewJeans x McDonald’s Korea will drop on March 2 in South Korea, and we’re already ‘Lovin It’. Of course, all these partnerships and the band’s musical ventures have significantly increased their net worth.

NewJeans members: Brand endorsements and other associations

Apart from NewJeans’ combined ventures, each individual member has bagged profitable deals with luxury brands. Let’s take a look:

Minji

Chanel recently appointed NewJeans’ Minji as its brand ambassador. The 18-year-old will represent the French luxury house in three categories: fashion, watches, and beauty. In the first glimpses of their collaboration, Minji sported Chanel’s stunning jacket and hat, while their exclusive beauty products accentuated her look.

Not just this, Minji has reportedly contributed to the lyrics of NewJeans’ recent single, Ditto, earning royalty for the same. In addition to her activities with the band, her brand associations led to a net worth of 1.5 million USD, as per K-pop Starz.

Danielle

Before officially debuting with NewJeans, Danielle appeared in various TV shows and advertisements as a child. These include programs like Rainbow Kindergarten and Shinhwa Broadcast.

The artist was recently named Burberry’s global ambassador and glimpses from their grand campaign left fans gushing over her. Danielle looked gorgeous in Burberry’s latest spring/summer collection, carrying the brand’s black tote.

The K-pop sensation has also contributed as a lyricist for NewJeans’ singles. K-pop Starz cited sources claiming that Danielle’s net worth is 500k USD as of January 2023.

Hanni

Hanni is at the top of her game right now! Armani Beauty recently appointed her as its official global ambassador. She has joined the leagues of international stars like Cate Blanchett, Sydney Sweeney, Tessa Thompson, and Barbara Palvin as the brand’s beauty ambassadors.

In their debut campaign images, Hanni effortlessly flaunted the brand’s ‘My Armani to Go Cushion Foundation’ and the ‘Lip Maestro Lip Lacquer’ which are priced at HKD 785 and HKD 340, respectively.

The NewJeans member’s first big collaboration came with Gucci in 2022. She also recently attended her first fashion event for the brand as an ambassador at Milan Fashion Week 2023. The idol looked chic in a white two-piece suit with a contrasting black shoulder bag.

These major brand collaborations in addition to the star’s outings with NewJeans have added millions to her net worth.

Hyein

The youngest member of the girl group, Hyein has been lauded by fans for her on-stage presence as well as confidence. Before NewJeans, Hyein was a part of the kid group USSO.GIRL. She parted ways with the band in 2017 to pursue her solo career and appeared in shows like Boni Hani as well as The Girl’s Double Life.

However, Hyein’s stardom grew manifold after joining NewJeans. Louis Vuitton chose her as its brand ambassador in December 2022. At the age of 14, Hyein is the youngest ambassador of the brand.

According to K-pop Cradle, the idol’s net worth is estimated to be about 1.5 million USD.

Haerin

Kang Haerin started out as a trainee at the age of 13 before joining NewJeans. Haerin hasn’t collaborated with a brand yet, however, speculations about her association with Dior have been making rounds. Most of her earnings come from NewJeans’ stints.

The members are also benefitting from the band’s first-ever album OMG, which has topped the charts ever since its release in January 2023.

