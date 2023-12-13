Remembering Andre Braugher, forever our Captain Holt

Andre Braugher, who died today at 61, started off as an actor with serious roles. But it’s his portrayal of Captain Holt that everyone will fondly remember.

It’s almost impossible not to see a picture of Andre Braugher and immediately think of Captain Raymond Holt, the stoic but loving leader of the 99th Precinct in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His love for his dog, Cheddar; the way he slowly warmed to the antics of Peralta and the squad; and his deadpan delivery of lines especially when roasting Madeline Wunch—the things that make Holt memorable are endless.

So, it was a bit of a gut-punch when while I was scrolling on my phone on my commute to work this morning, the news broke that Andre Braugher had died at 61. I was still recovering from the loss of Matthew Perry last October, and now we’ve lost yet another icon of comedy TV before the year has ended. But while Matty was a well-known comedic veteran who’s wit none can match, Andre wasn’t really considered a comedian until he became Captain of the Nine-Nine.

How Andre Braugher went from dramatic actor to the dry-humoured captain of the Nine-Nine

Andre Braugher graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Stanford University and a graduate degree from Julliard. Yes, that Julliard. Early on, the man was clearly destined to take on serious dramatic roles. Soon enough, he was cast in the TV series Homicide: Life on the Streets, playing the role of no-nonsense detective Frank Pembleton, a far cry from Raymond Holt. As for movies, he roles in dramas like City of Angels, starring alongside Nicolas Cage as one of his fellow angels.

In the years that followed, Andre continued to take on roles that cemented his reputation as a dramatic actor. He won an Emmy for his portrayal of Frank Pembleton, would play Henry V in the 1996 Shakespeare in the Park production, and was nominated for an Emmy twice for his role in Men of a Certain Age. His only foray into the world of comedy at this time was a recurring role in BoJack Horseman.

It was 2013 when Brooklyn Nine-Nine was unleashed onto the world, with a cast of players that were well-known for their comedic talents. Joe Lo Truglio, who played Boyle, had a resumé that included numerous Judd Apatow films and American Dad. Terry Crews was well-known for playing Latrell in White Chicks. And Andy Samberg was hot off Saturday Night Live.

And then there was Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt, the straitlaced and dry Captain of the Nine-Nine. But what was quickly apparent was that he could hold his own with his hilarious co-stars. Andre would famously say that improv was not his thing and that he would just stick to the script. After all, you couldn’t go wrong with such hilarious scripts like that. But in one panel, Andy Samberg was quick to point out that he did come up with unexpected lines that broke the entire cast and crew. In fact, his iconic “Hot damn!” line in a Season 2 cold opener was all him.

There are, of course, so many other iconic Captain Holt lines and moments that I won’t name here one by one because there’s a great compilation on YouTube for that anyway. It’s interesting how Andre’s career seems to be a parallel of Adam Sandler but starting and heading in different directions: Sandler’s dramatic performances have garnered praise as of late while Andre is known to many, especially to millennials and Gen Z, as Holt.

Andre returned to dramatic roles after Nine-Nine ended in 2021, but it’s almost certain that at least for my generation and those younger than me, he will be remembered as Raymond Holt—and that’s not a bad thing. The way Holt embraced such a lovable group of goofballs into his heart and home makes us feel like Santiago who wanted nothing more but to be taken under his wing.

But as much as we love the stoic captain, we weren’t expecting to take a look back at him fondly because of these circumstances. We wanted to binge the show over and over again but with the comfort that Andre was still here, doing what he does best and still going around acting. We didn’t want this to be an exercise in reminiscing, certainly not this soon.

Thank you, Andre, for such a colourful career with fantastic performances and the laughs we’ll continue to revisit again and again when we binge Nine-Nine for the umpteenth time. Meep mworp, zeep.