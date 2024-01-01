A look at the richest WWE wrestlers of all time: The Rock, John Cena and more

WWE is arguably one of the most popular shows ever, and not just in the world of sports. With over seven years of wrestling legacy associated with it, today WWE is a global pop culture phenomenon. As such, one prominent question arises in the minds of all its followers — who are the richest WWE wrestlers of all time?

Known for its brutal and intense, edge-of-the-seat action, the brand has had several iterations before its current one, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The American professional wrestling promotion company (the largest in the world) has also branched out into other fields like football, films and a vast multitude of business ventures.

However, it is important to break a myth about the WWE before we dive further. Unlike other professional wrestling promotion events, the shows in WWE are not legitimate contests but entertainment-based performance theatre featuring storyline-driven, scripted and partially choreographed matches. However, the moves performed by the wrestlers bear the risk of fatal injuries.

So why do people watch such scripted narratives? At its core, WWE is an entertainment platform, and the audience consumes its content in the same vein. Names of the top wrestlers in WWE have become an integral part of pop culture. The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, The Rock, The Great Khali and Big Show are a few individuals we all have heard of. The popularity of these performers has also landed them considerable wealth over the years, to the extent that they rank among the richest sports personalities in the world.

On that note, here is a look at the top 10 richest WWE wrestlers in the world based on their respective net worth.

Vince McMahon

Net worth: USD 2.6 billion

Often considered to be the pioneering figure of WWE, Vince McMahon began his career in the then-World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) in the 1970s as a commentator. He eventually bought the company from his father, Vincent J. McMahon, in 1982 and transformed the show to the extent that it started enjoying its monopoly in the world of professional wrestling promotion.

In 1997, the character of ‘Mr. McMahon’ came to being. He began participating in the events as a tyrannical character (many consider Mr. McMahon to be the greatest villain in WWE’s history). McMahon won the WWE Championship once, besides winning the Royal Rumble crown in 1999.

McMahon previously served as the chairman, CEO and controlling shareholder of the WWE for four decades. At present, he is the Executive Chairman of the TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE. According to Forbes, McMahon is the richest WWE wrestler of all time.

The Rock

Net worth: USD 800 million

One of the most popular wrestlers in the WWE, Dwayne Johnson, better known by his ring name ‘The Rock’, has been a flag-bearer of the promotion company in the 1990s and the early 2000s. He was integral to the WWE’s overall growth in popularity, which is reflected in its massive fan base today.

Before venturing into professional wrestling, Johnson played American football in his college days. He is a 10-time WWE World Champion, a two-time Intercontinental champion, a five-time Tag Team champion, and the winner of the Royal Rumble in 2000.

After he retired from wrestling, Johnson started pursuing a career in acting and soon became one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. According to reports, his films have grossed over USD 3.5 billion in North America and over USD 10.5 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing and highest-paid actors.

Triple H

Net worth: USD 250 million

Paul Michael Levesque, popularly known by his ring name ‘Triple H’, is a former American wrestler who now serves as the chief content officer and head of creative for WWE. Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional fighters of all time, he has won 14 WWE World Championships, two WWE European Championships, five WWE Intercontinental Championships, two World Tag Team Championship reigns and one Unified WWE Tag Team Championship reign.

Besides his stint in WWE, Triple H is also known for his works in films. His filmography includes Blade: Trinity, Relative Strangers, The Chaperone, Inside Out and Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, among others. Ranking among the richest WWE wrestlers of all time, his net worth is a combination of his salary from his time in the ring and his earnings from other ventures.

Stephanie McMahon

Net worth: USD 250 million

A part of the McMahon family tree, Stephanie McMahon is the daughter of the legendary Vince McMahon. She has been associated with the WWE as a businesswoman since 1989 and as a wrestler from 1998 to 2018.

Stephanie McMahon started making regular appearances in the WWE as a part of a storyline alongside The Undertaker in 1999. The highlight of her wrestling career, however, became her relationship with Triple H, whom she married afterwards (both on-screen and in real life). She has also been crowned the WWE Women’s Champion once.

McMahon has appeared in several WWE video games, which include WWF WrestleMania 2000, WWF Smackdown!, WWF No Mercy, WWE Raw 2, WWE WrestleMania X8, WWE ’13, WWE 2K14, WWE 2K16, WWE 2K17, WWE 2K18, WWE 2K19, WWE 2K20 and WWE 2K22, among others.

John Cena

Net worth: USD 80 million

Arguably the greatest professional wrestler of all time, John Felix Anthony Cena (popularly known as John Cena) is also an actor and rapper. His debut album, You Can’t See Me, features his trademark entrance theme My Time Is Now among other songs.

A joint-record 16-time world champion, Cena is a 13-time WWE World Champion and a three-time World Heavyweight Champion. In addition, he has won the WWE United States Championship five times, the WWE Tag Team Championship twice, the Royal Rumble twice and the ‘Money in the Bank’ once. He has also headlined WrestleMania, WWE’s flagship event, five times.

Beyond his wrestling and music career, Cena has featured in several films, including The Marine, Trainwreck, Bumblebee, F9, Fast X and The Suicide Squad (he also reprised his role as the Peacemaker in the eponymous television series). His net worth makes John Cena one of the richest WWE wrestlers of all time.

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

Net worth: USD 40 million

One of the most influential professional wrestlers of all time, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin was instrumental in making WWE a successful venture in the Altitude Era (an industry boom period in the late 1990s and the early 2000s).

Austin was best known for his feud with the company chairman Mr. McMahon. He won the then-WWF World Championship six times, the WWF Intercontinental Championship twice, the Million Dollar Championship once and the WWF Tag Team Championship four times. In addition, Austin is a record three-time Royal Rumble winner.

A legend of the sport, Austin was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. He has hosted the podcast The Steve Austin Show since 2013, and the video podcast Broken Skull Sessions since 2019 (it is available for streaming on the WWE network). Naturally, he is one of the wealthiest WWE wrestlers of all time.

Hulk Hogan

Net worth: USD 35 million

A yesteryear wrestler, Terry Gene Bollea is better known by his ring name Hulk Hogan. Considered the most recognised wrestling star worldwide, he is also the most popular wrestling star of the 1980s. The American wrestler helped draw the masses to professional wrestling by virtue of his influential persona in the ’80s. He also headlined a record eight editions of WrestleMania.

Hulk Hogan is a five-time WWF World Champion, and his 1,474-day reign is recognised as the third-longest in the championship’s history. He is also the first wrestler to win consecutive Royal Rumble matches (in 1990 and 1991). His match with Andre The Giant on WWF’s The Main Event on 5 February 1988 holds the American television viewership record for wrestling to date with a 15.2 Nielsen rating and 33 million viewers.

Stacy Keibler

Net worth: USD 30 million

Yet another member of the Altitude Era, Stacy Keibler was a popular face in the WWE back in the early 2000s. She was nicknamed ‘Super Stacy’ and is best known for partaking in the Invasion storyline (which ran from March to November 2001).

Besides her exploits in the wrestling ring, Keibler is also a well-known dancer. She was a contestant on the show Dancing with the Stars (season two) in 2006 where she finished third. The former wrestler also appeared on other ABC shows such as What About Brian, George Lopez and October Road. In addition, she made an appearance in the 100th episode of the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother and on the USA Network show Psych.

Brock Lesnar

Net worth: USD 20 million

Brock Lesnar is unquestionably one of the most popular athletes in contemporary times. Before WWE, he was a part of the UFC for nine years (from 2008 to 2017). The American wrestler, to date, remains the only individual to have won all the primary heavyweight championships in the WWE, UFC, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

A popular figure in combat sports, Lesnar has also played professional American football in the past. He has appeared in a few films as well, such as True Giants (2014), Foxcatcher (2014) and Countdown (2019).

One of the modern-day greats, Lesnar has been featured in the WWE video games regularly since 2011. In addition, he has been a part of the Madden NFL 06 game (in 2005) and a few UFC video games.

Chris Jericho

Net worth: USD 18 million

Summing up the list of the top 10 richest WWE wrestlers of all time is Christopher Keith Irvine, popularly known as Chris Jericho. Followers of professional wrestling identify him for his over-the-top rock star persona and his ability to reinvent his character throughout his career.

Jericho became the first undisputed WWF Champion in 2001, and the final holder of the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) World Heavyweight Championship. He unified the two titles by defeating ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and The Rock on the same night (in December 2001). In addition, he won the World Heavyweight Championship three times.

The American-Canadian wrestler won the WWE Intercontinental Championship a record nine times. He also won the 2008 Superstar of the Year Slammy Award, and along with Big Show as Jeri-Show, won the 2009 Tag Team of the Year Slammy Award. In the process, he became the first (and to date, the only) winner of both honours.

