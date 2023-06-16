Rihanna featured in Pharrell Williams’ first Louis Vuitton campaign

Pharrell Williams has just teased his first Louis Vuitton campaign as creative director for Louis Vuitton. He shared the image of over Instagram which featured a pregnant Rihanna on a billboard with him standing in front of it.

Pharrell Williams was announced as Louis Vuitton’s new menswear creative director in February after the untimely death of Vigil Abloh.

When the announcement happened, Louis Vuitton chairman and chief executive officer Pietro Beccari said, “The way in which he [Williams] breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit and entrepreneurship.”

Pharrell’s billboard photo was shared to his 14.6 million followers with the caption “LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring-Summer 2024.”

The gigantic billboard that went up on Musée d’Orsay in Paris features Rihanna and her iconic pregnant bump. Rihanna, the famous pop star who is currently expecting her second child with the rapper A$AP Rocky has been a leader in breaking the traditional set of rules when it comes to maternity wear.

Rihanna is seen wearing a black leather jacket that is mostly unbuttoned to show off her baby bump. The jacket seemingly features Louis Vuitton’s famous Damier pattern but with a pixelated effect. She poses like a boss, carrying a coffee in her hand and three new Louis Vuitton monogram bags in the vibrant colors of red, yellow, and green.

This sneak peek of the collection adds even more excitement to Pharrell Williams’ official LV debut on June 20, the opening day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The Louis Vuitton menswear showcase is expected to run until June 25.

(Image: Pharrell William’s via Instagram)