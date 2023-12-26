Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are engaged! Here’s their relationship timeline

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made headlines yet again with the news of their engagement, which comes days after it was revealed that the couple is expecting their first child.

According to PEOPLE, who confirmed the engagement news via their exclusive sources, Waterhouse had sparked conjectures a couple of days back when she was seen sporting a diamond ring.

The Twilight alum and the singer-actor have been romantically linked since 2018. However, they have kept most of their personal life out of the limelight, albeit red carpet appearances like the 2023 MET Gala and Dior 2023 Fall menswear fashion show, giving fans a glimpse of them being together.

As the two celebrities prepare for a new chapter, take a look at their relationship history.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s relationship timeline

July 2018: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were spotted together

It all began in July 2018, when the actors were seen holding hands and enjoying some quality time on the streets of London. Various reports stated that they had met through common friends.

Although an August US Weekly report said that they have been “dating for months,” neither of them confirmed anything.

11 January 2019: They celebrate Waterhouse’s birthday together

In late 2018, breakup rumours emerged which Waterhouse and Pattinson squashed by celebrating the former’s birthday together at Casa Cruz restaurant in London. Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and Liv Tyler were also reportedly present.

April 2019: Pattinson publicly opens up about Waterhouse

After months of keeping their relationship under wraps, Pattinson finally spoke about his equation with Waterhouse. When asked, he responded to The Sunday Times, saying, “Do I have to [talk about her]?”

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends better,” Pattinson added.

“I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

13 May 2019: Suki Waterhouse celebrates Robert Pattinson’s birthday

Waterhouse rang in The Batman star’s birthday at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. They were also spotted hanging out with actor Tom Sturridge before leaving together.

September 2019: They are photographed cuddling together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sofia malamute (@sofiamalamute)

On 5 September, photographer Sofia Malamute posted an image of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse cuddling together and captioned it “Ibiza 2019.” Considering Waterhouse follows Malamute on Instagram, the former probably consented to this.

January 2020: Engagement rumours fly as Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse attend the Dior menswear show

When Pattinson and Waterhouse attended the Dior dinner party in Paris, it ignited engagement rumours as the Love, Rosie actor wore a gold ring on her left ring finger. However, there were no confirmations.

May 2020: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse live together in London during his The Batman shoots

GQ added fuel to the fire by stating, “He’s in London with his girlfriend, in the apartment the Batman folks rented for him.” This was the time when the film production was halted due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Later, they were seen buying groceries and enjoying some cosy moments in London.

April 2021: Suki Waterhouse reveals a framed memory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse)

While this photo might seem like any other regular image that Waterhouse might post, hawk-eyed fans were quick to note one of the framed photographs in the background. One of them seemingly shows an intimate moment where Pattinson and Waterhouse are sharing a kiss.

July 2021: Suki Waterhouse slams Gossip Girl reboot for taking a dig at her relationship with Robert Pattinson

In episode 3 of the show, Luna (Zión Moreno), one of the minions of Constance Billard’s new queen bee attempts to transform Zoya’s (Whitney Peak) public image and references Suki and Robert’s relationship.

“When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he’s R-Patz and you’re Suki Nobody,” Luna tells Zoya in the scene.

According to PEOPLE, Waterhouse tweeted: “Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy,” tagging the show and writer Lila Feinberg.

She added, “Seeing critiques of patriarchy and sexism, then I get name checked as somebody’s ‘nobody’ girlfriend. Make it make sense!” The post was later deleted.

February 2022: He speaks about Waterhouse’s endearing reaction to The Batman

It was one of those rare occasions when Pattinson spoke about his relationship with Waterhouse publicly.

Speaking to GQ for their March cover, Pattinson gushed about a time his “girlfriend” was being obsessively chatty about the DC comics with a repairman while he faced the other way. Later, he came on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said he watched the movie with Waterhouse and “kind of changed the entire thing.”

“I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies. And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!’”

December 2022: The grand red-carpet debut

Although the rest of the year was quite low key, Pattinson celebrated his birthday in May with his lady love. Later in the year, they were spotted in New York.

However, all attention was on them when the couple made their red carpet debut at the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt. The Daisy Jones & The Six (2023) actress wore a semi-sheer floor-length dress, while the Pattinson stunned in a cream suit.

Waterhouse shared an image on Instagram and wrote, “Will never forgot this show, under the stars and in front of the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.”

February 2023: Waterhouse talks about their five-year-long relationship

According to Elle, the two lovebirds bought a home together in Hollywood for USD 5.3 million.

Later in the month, Waterhouse sat for an interview with The Sunday Times and opened up about her relationship with Robert Pattinson.

“I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she said, adding, “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him.”

Waterhouse also revealed that they never go more than two months without seeing.

1 May 2023: The MET Gala appearance

Another high-end red carpet event saw the duo at their fashionable best. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made quite a splash when they attended the 2023 MET Gala hand-in-hand to honour Karl Lagarfeld’s legacy.

While she wore a floral sheer dress, he looked dapper in a custom blue suit with a pleated skirt detailing.

November 2023: Baby on its way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse)

Waterhouse confirmed the news of her pregnancy while on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said while cradling her belly clad in a purple mini dress and shimmery gold boots. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

December 2023: They are engaged

PEOPLE confirmed the pair are engaged after five years of dating.

(Hero and Feature image credit: Angela Weiss/ AFP)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Are Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson a couple?

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been dating for five years and got engaged in December 2023, reports PEOPLE.

-How did Suki Waterhouse meet Robert?

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were first seen together in 2018 after they met through mutual friends.

-Who is Robert Pattinson in love with?

Robert Pattinson has been dating Suki Waterhouse since 2018, and they got engaged in December 2023.

-Does Robert Pattinson have a child?

In November 2023, Suki Waterhouse announced Robert Pattinson and she are expecting their first child.