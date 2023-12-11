Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco relationship timeline and all the ex-boyfriends she has dated

She might be captivating her fans with “Single Soon”, but on the personal front, Selena Gomez confirmed she is dating record producer Benny Blanco. The singer and songwriter has known Blanco for a long time, and the two have collaborated on several occasions to produce hit tracks. We look at Selena Gomez’s relationship timeline with current confirmed boyfriend Blanco and all of her past relationships she’s ever had.

On 4 December, Instagram account @popfactions posted about Gomez’s rumoured relationship with Blanco and even shared screenshots showing the two following each other on social media, along with Gomez’s mother following him. Days later, on 7 December, the “Undercover” singer commented “Facts” and confirmed her relationship.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship timeline

Showing her affection and standing by her man, Gomez defended Blanco against harsh Instagram comments. When one user wrote, “He is so unhandsome” on a @popfaction post about Gomez and Blanco, she promptly replied, “Feel bad for you”. In another instance, she threw shade at her exes and commented, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with.”

Later, Selena also posted two monochromatic photos on her Instagram story. While one seemed like Selena cosying up to Blanco, the other showed her flaunting a ‘B’ ring.

Before 2019: According to Elle, Benny Blanco had known Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber since 2009, a year before the singers started dating for the first time. In 2015, he worked with her on the hit album Revival and produced tracks such as “Same Old Love” and “Kill ’Em With Kindness.” Two years later, Blanco worked on Cashmere Cat’s “Trust Nobody”, which featured vocals by Gomez and Tory Lanez.

March 2019: Blanco and Gomez appear together in her song “I Can’t Get Enough”. The former dressed in a large teddy bear outfit and danced with the singer.

October 2020: Two years after Selena and Justin Bieber broke up, Blanco was promoting his collaborative song with Bieber, “Lonely”, on the Zach Sang Show. In the interview, Blanco seemingly shaded Gomez and said, “Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists,” and continued “Like you know, they’re like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line.’ And he’s like, Justin’s like, ‘Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff.”

July 2023: Benny Blanco attended Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday bash and even appeared in a photograph with her.

August 2023: “Single Soon”, co-produced by Blanco, arrived in 2023, and at the end of the month, she spoke about being “a little high-maintenance” on a SiriusXM Hits 1 LA interview. Listing the ideal qualities in her man, the “The Heart Wants What It Wants” singer said, “I mean you gotta be cool, man… You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

October 2023: Blanco attended Gomez’s Rare Beauty’s first Rare Impact Fund Benefit on 4 October.

November 2023: Blanco released his first cookbook, and Gomez, who couldn’t contain her excitement, wrote, “Finally”. She liked the post and even shared it on her Instagram story, sparking dating rumours.

December 2023: Gomez’s likes and comments on @popfactions’ posts confirm that she and Banco are dating. In fact, in one instance, she even commented, “It’s been six months”.

Selena Gomez’s relationship history

2009-2014 and 2017-2018: Justin Bieber

There begins one of Selena Gomez’s longest-yet-tumultuous relationships. Both well-known young music sensations at that time, Selena and Justin Bieber became the It couple. It began when Bieber serenaded “One Less Lonely Girl” for Gomez on 31 December 2009, during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. However, amid dating and red-carpet appearances, they hit a rough patch and took a break in April 2014 when Gomez found pictures of Kylie Jenner on his phone at Coachella.

The beauty entrepreneur and “Sorry” crooner got back together a few months later but again called it quits in October.

In 2016, the two grabbed attention as Bieber shared images of them getting close.

Although short-lived, the two rekindled the sparks in 2017 but kept it lowkey before completely ending things in March 2018. Bieber started seeing Hailey Baldwin in June, proposed to her in July and married her in September.

2015: Zedd

The year opened with the Wizards of Waverly Place (20017-2012) alum working with music producer Zedd, real name Anton Zaslavski. They were spotted at several events together, and by January’s end, dating speculations were rife.

Gomez also posted a group photo while she was filming The Fundamentals of Caregiving (2016), where Zedd wrapped his hands around her. In February, their collaborative track “I Want You To Know” was released.

However, things fizzled out by March and in a March 2017 interview with Billboard, Zedd said, “Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends’ phones. I was pissed. I kind of knew what I was getting myself into,” adding, “She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life.”

March 2016: Charlie Puth

One of Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriends is Charlie Puth. Though they remained tight-lipped about it, in 2018, the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” crooner told Billboard that their romance was “very short-lived.” “I don’t kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there’s something else going on behind the scenes. And that’s what was happening,” he said.

“Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into,” he added.

2017: The Weeknd

According to PEOPLE, the duo met for the first time at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Following that, Selena Gomez shifted away from keeping her private life under wraps and went all out with her relationship with rapper The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, in 2017.

Besides posting Instagram photos together, they graced events and high-profile red carpets like the 2017 Met Gala. That year, she also had a secret kidney transplant, and after 10 months of being in a relationaship, they broke up in October due to busy schedules and distance.

Dating rumours and links

Apart from Selena Gomez’s popular ex-boyfriends, the singer has been linked with several other stars. In 2008, there were speculations about Nick Jonas, whom Miley Cyrus also liked. In 2009, Gomez was linked with Taylor Lautner. They met in Canada when she was filming for Ramona and Beezus (2010) while he was working on Twilight: New Moon (2009). In 2014, while on a break from Bieber, Gomez was briefly linked with Orlando Bloom, and in early 2023, there were talks about The Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart as well. Later, in March, there were conjectures regarding former One Direction member Zayn Malik before Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Who is Selena Gomez dating currently?

On 7 December 2023, Selena Gomez confirmed dating record producer Benny Blanco.

-How long did Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber date?

Justin Bieber is among Selena Gomez’s famous ex-boyfriends. They dated between December 2009 and April 2014. After a break, they got back briefly between June and October 2014. However, they were again seeing each other in October 2017 but ended the relationship in March 2018.