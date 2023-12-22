A look at the net worth of Korea’s endorsement queen and drama darling Shin Min-ah

From consistently topping popularity lists to helming wildly successful romantic dramas — one of South Korea’s most respected actresses has been there, done that. To add to this, her charisma, stellar screen presence, and exquisite taste in fashion have landed her a string of commercial deals with the biggest, most luxurious brands. No surprises that she’s amassed quite the fortune — underlined by property investments and charitable endeavours. Here’s a look at Shin Min Ah’s net worth.

At just 14, Yang Min-a had her first taste of the media world when she modelled for the teen magazine KiKi after winning a competition. The rest, as the adage goes, is history — with her going on to adopt the stage name Shin Min Ah, featuring in music videos for popular singers, and starring in a series of hit dramas and movies. Perhaps the most significant of these milestones was the romantic comedy Hometown Cha Cha Cha, which saw her play the role of a city-girl dentist who moves to a small town to start her own practice. In it, the lead character had a certain fondness for Roger Vivier pumps with a flower-shaped crystal applique.

The actress later admitted that she only wears footwear of the brand in real life as well — subtly establishing her luxurious taste in fashion. This, combined with her ever-growing popularity have brought several brands — local and international — to her doorstep. Along the way, she earned a reputation for being South Korea’s commercial queen — furthering her popularity with each new endorsement. This has allowed her to invest in properties, buy a home in one of Seoul’s most glitzy neighbourhoods, and generously engage in philanthropy. Here’s a look at Shin Min Ah’s net worth.

Shin Min Ah’s Net Worth

Although there are no official 2023 records of her net worth, several media sources point to figures between USD 4-8 million. This is believed to be courtesy of her work in films and dramas as well as commercial deals.

Fees per episode

A 2015 report by Soompi stated that Shin Min Ah was one of the industry’s best-paid actresses — taking home about USD 23,165 per episode. This figure is likely to have shot up by a lot over the past few years, especially after the wild commercial success of the 2021 Korean drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Besides, the actress has also starred in hit shows like My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Arang and the Magistrate, Oh My Venus, and Our Blues. She’s also won a string of awards for her performances, including the Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries at the 2022 APAN Star Awards, Outstanding Korean Actress Award at the 11th Seoul International Drama Awards and Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries at the 2015 KBS Drama Awards.

Endorsements

Considering her growing popularity, reputation as a stellar actress, taste for luxury, and charismatic screen presence — not to mention her start with modelling — it’s no surprise that Shin Min Ah has always had an endorsement or two in her roster. Popular brands that she’s worked with include Cartier, Givenchy Beauty, LG, Couronne, Roger Vivier, Michaa, Giordano, Chanel, and Calvin Klein Jeans.

In 2021, she was chosen as the global ambassador for Gucci. In an official statement — as quoted by Soompi — the Italian luxury house explained this decision, “Her sophisticated and unequalled style and her belief in the pursuit of diversity and respect for self-expression is similar to Gucci’s philosophy.” A report by South China Morning Post (SCMP) states that she earned a whopping USD 2.8 million in 2013 alone from TV commercials.

Luxury Properties

Like many celebrities, Shin Min Ah has poured her wealth into real estate. In 2018, Soompi reported that the actress had bought a building near the popular Yongsan district in Seoul — between Samgakji station and Yongsan Garrison. The 342 sq.ft structure cost her about USD 5.1 million and was believed to hold a lot of profit potential if developed well.

This aside, the actress is believed to live in UN Village, Hannam district — one of South Korea’s most affluent neighbourhoods. This space is known for luxury villas and homes on hills with views of the river and mountains. Other celebrities who live here include BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Song Hye Kyo, PSY, Big Bang’s T.O.P and G-Dragon,, Park Ye Jun, Lee Hyori, Lee Young Ae, and Ha Ji-Won. Prices of homes here begin at USD 2.65 million.

Philanthropy

Several reports state that the actress regularly donates to several causes, having poured millions into building Korea’s first multicultural school in Ansan and supporting Seoul National University Children’s Hospital. A news report stated she’d put in 360 million won (USD 277, 915 approx) in 2022 alone. No surprises that she’s dubbed a ‘donation angel’ by media outlets.

