Son Ye-jin’s net worth: Here’s what contributes to the ‘Crash Landing on You’ star’s massive fortune

From making her debut as a voice actor to “crash landing” into our hearts in 2019 as heiress Yoon Se-ri, South Korean actor Son Ye-jin has graced our screens since her debut in 2000. With incredible acting chops and over 50 awards under her belt, Son Ye-jin is one of the most bankable stars of the Hallyu wave — her ever-growing net worth is a testament to this. So, how does she spend her wealth, and what are some of the most expensive things she owns? Here’s a closer look at her fortune.

Son Ye-jin, who has been included in Forbes Korea’s Power Celebrity 40 for four consecutive years, from 2019 to 2022, has delivered some of the best movies and TV shows in the last few years. Standouts from her portfolio include Delicious Proposal (2001), The Great Ambition (2002), Crazy First Love (2003), Alone in Love (2006), Something in the Rain (2018), The Negotiation (2018), Crash Landing on You (2019) and Thirty-Nine (2022).

All the details about Son Ye-jin: Net worth, career and other earnings

Son Ye-jin’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Son Ye-jin’s net worth is around USD 20 million, thanks to her beauty endorsement deals and earnings from top movies.

Additionally, Son Ye-jin and her husband Hyun Bin, who is also a renowned Korean actor, have a combined net worth of around USD 41 million, reports South China Morning Post. Hyun Bin’s fortune stands at USD 21 million.

Career and filmography

Be it the 2005 romance April Snow, the critically acclaimed 2018 movie The Negotiation or the 2019 hit Crash Landing On You, Son Ye-jin’s movies and TV shows have always been a treat for K-drama lovers. With Director Lee Jong-seok building an engrossing plot and offering viewers edge-of-the-seat entertainment, The Negotiation minted over USD 576,290 from 81,022 audiences on its opening day (via Korean Film Council). It grossed USD 15,263,744 at the box office.

Son started her journey as a voice actor with Park Ki-hyung’s film Secret Tears in 2000. Following this, she landed several leading roles in TV shows like Delicious Proposal (2001) and The Great Ambition (2002).

Her big break came in 2002, with Im Kwon-taek’s hit Korean drama Chi-hwa-seon, about a nineteenth-century Korean painter who changed the direction of Korean art. The movie enjoyed a special screening at the Cannes Film Festival the same year, with Im taking home the Best Director Award. Chi-hwa-seon grossed USD 6,988,181 at the box office.

Son’s popularity continued to soar with Summer Scent (2003), the third instalment of the Endless Love drama series directed by Yoon Seok-ho. While movies like A Moment to Remember (2004) earned Son Ye-jin the title of “Nation’s First Love”, she became the highest-paid South Korean actress with the movie The Classic (2003). She made around USD 500,000 per movie in the 2000s, reports South China Morning Post (via Korea Portal). Additionally, the actor reportedly made more than USD 38,000 per episode for her role in the 2006 SBS drama Alone in Love.

Son Ye-jin further showcased her versatility with The Art of Seduction where she excelled as con artist Han Ji-won. Meanwhile, her portrayal of a polyandrous woman in My Wife Got Married bagged her the Best Actress Award from the prestigious Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2008. The movie collected around USD 8,789,900 at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Son got her first blockbuster release with The Tower in 2012. A remake of the 1974 Hollywood disaster film The Towering Inferno, The Tower became the first film in 2013 to sell five million tickets in the history of Korean cinema. The movie grossed USD 36,531,605 at the worldwide box office.

Over the years, Son Ye-jin has been part of several success stories. She starred in the 2018 JTBC original Something In the Rain after a five-year hiatus, with the K-drama winning a total of six Blue Dragon Film Awards. This was followed by consecutive screenings of two of her films, Be With You (2018) and The Last Princess (2016) at the 2020 Korean Film Festival.

Be With You surpassed 1 million viewers within seven days of its local release and grossed USD 19,711,640 worldwide. Meanwhile, The Last Princess earned USD 12.4 million in the first five days of release, with the sale of 1.7 million tickets. The period drama minted over USD 4,135,255 at the worldwide box office.

However, it was in 2019 that Son landed her career-defining project Crash Landing on You (2019), co-starring Hyun. The series, which has a 98 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating, earned Lee Jung-hyo the Best Director nomination at the 2020 Baeksang Art Awards. The second-highest-rated cable drama in South Korea, this Son Ye-jin starrer had a nationwide average viewership of 21.7 per cent and over 6.3 million views, according to Nielsen Korea. Meanwhile, Variety named Crash Landing on You one of “The Best International Shows on Netflix” and one of the “Best International TV Series of 2020.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

Of late, Son has also been keen on choosing unconventional roles. The CLOY actor recently starred in the 2022 Netflix original drama Thirty-Nine — a poignant tale of three friends working towards finding happiness in their 40s. Recalling her decision to take up Thirty-Nine, Son Ye-jin had told Soompi in a 2022 interview that she liked the script because it “sufficiently expressed life, existence, death, love, and the joys and sorrows of life.” The finale episode of the JTBC K-drama garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 8.12 per cent, breaking the show’s own record, as reported by Nielsen Korea.

Son Ye-jin will be seen essaying the role of a golfer in her next project. In September 2023, the April Snow actor shared a post about the same on her Instagram account and said, “Finally! We finished the shoot safely. I’m nervous to meet you after a long time, but I have to play golf in front of the camera, the best shot.”

While it is difficult to quote how much she earned from each of her projects, it is safe to say that Son, who has had multiple leading roles to her credit, was paid quite handsomely for the movies and dramas she appeared in.

Luxury brand endorsements of Son Ye-jin

Son Ye-jin has not just conquered the Korean entertainment world but also the global high fashion industry. She has been the face of various luxury brands, including Valentino’s DI.VAs campaign, jewellers Pandora and Piaget, Crocodile’s women apparel, beauty brands Neuramis and Vanav, the Philippines’ wireless communications company Smart Communications and Korean luxury house Bride and You.

In August 2023, Son became the first official ambassador for the luxury golf brand Piretti Golf. A new pictorial for the same features the actor in a long black padded vest matched with stylish shorts with a black and white vegan leather bag. According to the luxury golf brand, “the elegant and sophisticated image of Son Ye-jin” aligns perfectly with the brand’s values.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 피레티 PIRETTI (@piretti_official)

Son, who has over 8 million Instagram followers as of September 2023, reportedly earns a total of USD 367,000 to USD 440,000 annually from her commercials and endorsements, reports Korean media outlet Koreaboo.

Expensive things owned by Son Ye-jin: Real estate, art and dog breed

The renowned Korean star is known for spending most of her wealth on prime real estate investments. According to the South China Morning Post, Son bought a USD 8.2 million property located in the Mapo-gu district in 2015 and sold it three years later for over USD 12 million.

In 2020, the actor bought another lavish property for approximately USD 14.4 million. The well-maintained six-storey property is over 20 years old and is located in the upscale Gangnam district of Seoul, reports Singaporean news outlet Today.

Furthermore, Son is a keeper of all things art. In a 2020 episode of the SBS variety show Master in the House, fans got a closer look at Son Ye-jin’s expensive art and furniture collection from around the world. Some of these include the famous Egg Chair by Danish designer Arne Jacobsen, the Standard sofa by Italian brand Edra, the Twiggy Elle floor lamp from the famous Italian lighting brand Foscarini, a crystal and glass oval table by a Spanish architect, antique cupboards and tables from France and a designer timepiece from the Spanish brand Nomon.

The actress is also a proud pet parent and has an expensive Maltese pup called Kitty. While her Instagram is full of pictures with Kitty, the dog was also spotted at her wedding in March 2022. Kitty is often seen in commercials and accompanying Son on her schedule.

Personal life

Son Ye-jin dreamed of becoming an actor since her teenage days in Daegu, South Korea.

In 2021, she started dating her Crash Landing on You co-star Hyun Bin. The celebrity couple tied the knot on 31 March 2022, at Aston House in the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul. Son, who announced her pregnancy on 27 June 2022, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on 27 November the same year.

Following this, the new mom made sure to keep her newborn away from the limelight. It was only on 25 July 2023 that eager Son Ye-jin fans got a glimpse of the baby when the actor shared an adorable picture of the little one on her Instagram.

(Hero and featured image credit: Son Ye-jin/Instagram)

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How rich is Hyun Bin?

One of Korea’s top-paid actors, Hyun Bin’s fortune stands at USD 21 million, according to a 2023 report by Economic Times.

– Who is the husband of Son Ye-jin?

Son Ye-jin is married to her Crash Landing on You co-star Hyun Bin.

– Who is Son Ye-jin’s first love?

According to sources, Son Ye-jin’s first love is her husband Hyun Bin.

– How old is Son Ye-jin?

As of 2023, Son Ye-jin is 41 years old.