Tom Cruise’s most insane stunts in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise

A knife near his eye, holding his breath for six minutes, and riding a motorcycle off a cliff—these are some of the most dangerous and insane stunts Tom Cruise has ever pulled off in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

You can call him a genius or you can call him insane, but you cannot deny that Tom Cruise puts his life on the line for the sake of the audience’s enjoyment. The man trains in so many different ways just for the sake of his craft and to deliver an authentic performance. The result is a number of films that are truly made to be seen in cinemas, which is something he has always advocated for.

His latest film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I, involves one of his most dangerous stunts yet, but we’re looking back at some of his other dangerous and death-defying acts in the franchise. Whether it’s holding his breath for six minutes to riding a motorcycle into oncoming traffic, Tom Cruise truly is the master of making our anxiety go through the roof.

The craziest Tom Cruise stunts in the Mission: Impossible franchise

Knife Point – Mission: Impossible 2

It should say a lot about Tom Cruise that the bottom of this list is him having a knife a mere inches from his eyeballs. The John Woo–directed sequel, which strays considerably from the tone of the first film, sees Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and antagonist Sean Ambrose fighting with Ambrose nearly stabbing Hunt in the face. Of course, the whole thing could have been filmed in a safe and conventional way, but this is Tom Cruise. That was a real knife, with only a cable holding it back, and Cruise asked his co-star to really try and pull it towards his eye because y’know, realism.

The Rooftop Jump – Mission: Impossible – Fallout

This is probably the easiest and least dangerous stunt on this list, but it deserves a palace here considering it resulted in an injury for Cruise. The stunt was simple: Cruise had to run and leap across a gap between two buildings. He had safety cables so there was no risk of him falling to his death. Everything should have gone smoothly, but as the replay on The Graham Norton Show revealed, Cruise’s ankle landed in a… peculiar way. It was definitely broken but Cruise still finished the shot. In fact, it was the shot used in the film. If you watch carefully, you can see him visibly limp as he goes off frame.

Motorcycle Chase – Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Tom Cruise has trained to do a number of things, and perhaps riding a motorcycle is the tamest on the list. That doesn’t mean this stunt from Fallout isn’t impressive or dangerous though. Ethan Hunt finds himself on the run from the Paris authorities on a motorbike and he speeds around the city. At one point, he even rides into oncoming cars in the roundabout of the Arc de Triomphe. He does all of this by himself, at a really fast speed, with no helmet. Cruise mentioned that at one point, they had a safety rig but it didn’t work, so in true Tom Cruise fashion, he did it without the rig.

Breath Hold – Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Holding your breath underwater isn’t that impressive… unless you do it for six minutes, which is exactly what Tom Cruise did for Rogue Nation. In an interview on the Graham Norton Show, he did admit that it was quite uncomfortable (we can imagine), but he was trained and conditioned so much that there would be times he would actually forget to breathe.

Free Solo Climb – Mission: Impossible 2

The second film of the franchise reintroduced Ethan Hunt in the most Tom Cruise way possible: free soloing thousands of feet off the ground. Director John Woo was actually angry about the whole thing as per Entertainment Weekly, but Tom being Tom, he insisted on doing the whole thing for real. Aside from a “thin safety cable”, Cruise did all the climbing himself, jumping from one part of the cliff to the other and even resting by putting his knees into a rock cleft at one point and just chilling without holding on to anything.

Running Across the Burj Khalifa – Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

If you’re going to go and see one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world, you might as well do it in style. Actually, Tom Cruise saw it in style two different ways. The actor was able to climb up the very top—and I do mean the very top—and snapped a casual photo, but he also filmed a sequence for Ghost Protocol where he was running across the windows of the iconic building. Unlike the second film, Cruise did have proper harnesses this time around, but even with cables, this was still pretty harrowing.

The Helicopter Fall – Mission: Impossible – Fallout

This is yet another stunt that seemed to be simple and much less dangerous than the other stuff Tom Cruise had done, but at one point, the crew thought they had actually lost the actor due to the stunt. The shot invovled Ethan Hunt grabbing onto a rope carrying a net bag attached to a helicopter that was taking off. As it lifted off the ground, Ethan’s grip would falter and he would fall, hit the net, and grab it at the last possible second. Of course, there was a cable attached to Cruise to actually keep him from falling to his death in case he missed grabbing the net—which is exactly what happened during one take. Because he was just a speck in the view of the crew at base camp, they thought they had just seen the demise of Hollywood’s most fearless actor. Thankfully, Cruise was just dangling by the cable, but still a thousand feet above ground and at the mercy of gravity and winds.

Hanging Off a Plane – Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Leave it to Tom Cruise to come up with the insane idea of hanging off a plane that’s taking off. He was strapped on the plane and wasn’t just holding on by the sheer strength of his grip, but the plane did actually take off and Cruise had to literally hang in there until it landed. The plane took off a total of eight times before they got the shot and Cruise even got hit by a pebble. Normally, that’s nothing, but at the rate of speed the plane was going, it could have been very dangerous.

The HALO Jump – Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Tom Cruise is the very actor to have ever done and film a High Altitude Low Opening jump, otherwise known as a HALO jump. Aside from already being a risky manoeuvre in and of itself that only the military ever do, there was also the intricacies of how it was going to be shot. But much like any of his high-risk stunts, the result was well worth the risk.

The Bike Base Jump – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I

For Ethan Hunt’s latest outing, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie pulled off the most insane stunt in the franchise so far: Cruise rides a motorbike off a cliff and transitions into a BASE jump. Again, it seems so simple, but strong winds had to be taken into account and Cruise also had to make sure that he wasn’t going to hit the drone that was trying to capture the shot. In the end, he had to do the jump multiple times to get the shot.

