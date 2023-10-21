A tale of friendships: Taylor Swift and her empowered girl squad

At this point, it’s safe to say that it’s Taylor Swift’s world, and we’re just living in it. She’s not just influencing the charts but also making waves in friendship. As we anticipate the release of 1989 (Taylor’s version) on October 27, 2023, Taylor Swift and her iconic squad of girl friends are once again making headlines, quite like the previous 1989 era. But there’s a noticeable difference — things are looking up this time around.

Taylor Swift and her girl squad have an unbreakable bond, as proven by Swift’s heartwarming gesture of gifting two ultra-expensive VIP concert tickets from her Eras Tour to her BFF Selena Gomez for the Rare Impact Fund. Or you can think of her supportive role in Sophie Turner’s divorce and child custody battle with Joe Jonas. As rumours circulate about her budding romance with NFL player Travis Kelce, she’s even invited his closest friend, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Britney Mahomes out with her friends. Is Britney now officially a member of the team? Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood music video, which featured Kendrick Lamar, introduced us to the majority of her celebrity female friends, but there’s so much more to uncover.

So, let’s dig into the fascinating friendships of Taylor Swift and her squad, unearthing the drama, juicy scoop, the occasional backstabbing, and the Sweet Nothing that make their camaraderie genuinely special.

Taylor Swift and her Girl Squad members

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends since 2008 when they famously dated the Jonas Brothers Joe and Nick. Though the relationships fell apart, their friendship blossomed. These two haven’t only remained friends over the period of 15 years; they’ve become besties, constantly showering each other with love and devotion. They’ve weathered life’s storms together, and their friendship has only grown stronger with time.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez share such a deep bond that they have affectionately referred to each other as sisters. Their unbreakable bond was on full show at the VMA 2023, where they were seen enthusiastically cheering for each other’s victories. But it’s not only awards events and red carpets for Selena; she also attended Taylor’s Eras Tour, with her little sister Gracie. Taylor recently donated two coveted VIP tickets of the Eras Tour to Selena’s Rare Impact Fund for auction on October 5, and they sold for around USD15,000.

Blake Lively

Taylor Swift and the Gossip Girl alum, Blake Lively, initially crossed paths around 2015. What began as a casual acquaintance gradually evolved into a deep and lasting connection over the years. Today, their friendship is so strong that Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and all four of their children are very close with Auntie Tay.

Blake has always provided Swift with her unwavering support. She and her children even attended Taylor’s spectacular Eras Tour, cheering her on from the audience. In recent months, it’s become a common sight to see Lively and Swift out and about in New York City with their beloved squad. Taylor took Blake and Ryan to an NFL game between the Chiefs and the Jets on a particularly entertaining occasion. This wasn’t just any game; they were there to see Travis Kelce, Taylor’s rumoured current beau, in action.

Karlie Kloss

The shifting tides of Hollywood friendships! Let’s go back to 2014-2016 when Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift were thick as thieves. They were inseparable and they even took a road trip to the magnificent Big Sur and graced the cover of Vogue in 2015, honouring their BFF status.

However, when Taylor Swift was noticeably absent from Karlie’s wedding, the rumour mill began churning. People thought that their friendship had fallen apart but Karlie cleared the air in 2019. She assured everyone that they were still in touch, but her demanding schedule had prevented her from attending the wedding.

When Taylor Swift found herself in a heated dispute with the infamous Scooter Braun over the ownership of her masters, she sought out her friends, asking them to stand by her side. This is where things got a little bumpy. Karlie, who was not only Braun’s client but also a close personal friend, did not respond to Taylor’s call for help. Instead, she and her husband departed on what appeared to be a fun getaway with Braun and his entourage. This raised eyebrows and led to speculation that Karlie might have shared sensitive information about Taylor and her career with Braun. Although Karlie was photographed discreetly supporting Taylor on her Eras Tour, she was not in the VIP area. This has left many fans wondering whether the two are still on speaking terms.

Gigi Hadid

Their friendship began in 2014, when Karlie Kloss, a mutual friend and fellow squad member, introduced them at a pre-Oscar bash. They’ve had a close and lasting friendship ever since. Gigi’s presence in Taylor’s “Bad Blood” music video was an early collaboration that only helped to deepen their connection. Taylor has been frequently praised by Gigi, both as a friend and as a brilliant artist. Gigi has been a frequent guest at Taylor’s elite parties, participating in their squad’s laughs and celebrations.

Taylor gifted Gigi and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, a handmade blanket as a thoughtful gift for their newborn baby girl, Khai. Their friendship has remained vibrant and visible, with Gigi frequently seen hanging out with Taylor and their mutual friends in New York City. She has also attended multiple shows on the Eras Tour.

HAIM

HAIM, the British girl band consisting of three sisters – Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim – crossed paths with Taylor Swift in a rather modern way. It all started with mutual admiration on Twitter when they tweeted about their love for each other’s music. This online connection soon translated into real-life bonding when they hung out at a Golden Globes party in January 2015. And the fun didn’t stop there; they jetted off to Hawaii for an unforgettable trip.

When Taylor invited HAIM to open for her on her 1989 tour later that year, their friendship took a professional turn. They most recently worked together on Taylor Swift’s album Evermore, giving their voices to the song “No Body, No Crime.” Another musical collaboration took place on the song “Gasoline”.

In addition to their musical chemistry, HAIM appeared in Taylor’s “Bejeweled” music video as step-sisters. They’ve also served as an opening act on Taylor’s Eras Tour. Their bond extends beyond the stage, as seen by photos of their hangouts during their off days.

Cara Delevingne

📸 | Taylor Swift & Cara Delevingne last night with amount of unwanted guests again. pic.twitter.com/c6FdBo3cvy — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) August 20, 2023

Cara Delevingne and Taylor Swift’s friendship began when Swift performed at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and Delevingne walked down the runway. Soon after, she joined the squad and had a special appearance as one of Taylor’s peers in the “Bad Blood” music video. While their hangouts dwindled, Delevingne affirmed their friendship in 2019 by congratulating Swift on her album “Lover” via an Instagram post.

Swift praised Delevingne in an email for a cover story of Variety in 2020, calling her “extreme, eccentric, hilarious, loving, and deeply loyal.” Swift continued to nurture their friendship when she sent Delevingne a promotional cardigan for her Folklore album, which she wore in an Instagram Story alongside Kaia Gerber. Their friendship extends beyond music, with Delevingne attending the first night of her Eras Tour in Arizona. They were also spotted leaving Jack Antonoff’s wedding together. Delevingne was also a guest star in the series Only Murders in the Building starring Selena Gomez.

Martha Hunt

📷 IG | @MarthaHunt wishing Taylor a happy birthday via Instagram story 🧡 #HappyBirthdayTaylor pic.twitter.com/o3U5v1vkyb — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) December 13, 2019

Taylor Swift and model Martha Hunt most likely met at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Following this incident, the two became friends, frequently seen in Swift’s New York apartment. Swift showed her appreciation by giving Hunt a cardigan from her ‘Folklore’ merchandise collection, which Hunt proudly displayed on Instagram with the message ‘Peter losing Wendy’, a reference to a line from ‘Cardigan’. This gesture demonstrated the strength of their bond.

Swift’s accomplishments and album releases are often celebrated by Hunt in her Instagram postings, proving their continuing relationship and mutual support.

Ellie Goulding

Taylor Swift and Ellie Goulding became friends in 2013, and they were frequently seen together at various events. During Swift’s 1989 tour, Goulding was a key member of her squad and joined her on stage. She even appeared in the star-studded “Bad Blood” music video.

Aside from their public appearances, Ellie Goulding is said to have played an important role in Taylor’s personal life as reports suggest she introduced her to musician Calvin Harris. Swift and Harris famously dated from 2015 to 2016. It’s unclear whether they are still close friends, as they haven’t been publicly seen interacting with one another.

Lorde

#VFOscarParty Portrait: Taylor Swift, Austin Swift and Lorde 📸: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/rDyeARrmmQ — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) February 29, 2016

Lorde’s meteoric rise to fame with her breakthrough track “Royals” not only drew her fans from all over the world, but it also drew the attention of Taylor Swift. Taylor brought Lorde a bouquet of flowers as a token of congratulations and friendship. The two musicians met up at Shake Shack and solidified their bond. Their conversations included beach vacations in sunny Los Angeles and constant texting, establishing them as true friends.

Swift admired Lorde’s views and even said that Lorde was among the first to hear her album 1989 before its official release. Lorde reciprocated her kindness by joining Swift as a guest star during one of her Washington, DC 1989 tour shows, leaving fans blown away by their on-stage chemistry. However, they haven’t been spotted together or commented about each other on social media recently.

Hailee Steinfeld

New/old picture of Selena with Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld, Camila Cabello, Ansel Elgort, Lorde and more pic.twitter.com/f5Gj2T1ts1 — Selena Gomez Worldwide (@WorldwideSelG) February 12, 2019

The multi-talented actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld was a significant member of Taylor Swift’s Squad Era circa 2014. She frequently appeared in Swift’s Instagram pictures, reaffirming their tight bond at the time. Steinfeld also appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video and even graced the stage during one of the 1989 tour’s memorable Squad appearances.

In a 2016 interview with Seventeen magazine, Hailee Steinfeld stated that she didn’t spend as much time with Taylor Swift as people would have imagined during the squad era. Nonetheless, she stated that Taylor Swift is still a friend of hers. But it’s unknown whether the two stayed friends all these years or if they’d simply grown apart and moved on with their lives.

Lily Aldridge

Ran into Taylor Swift and lily Aldridge at Disney pic.twitter.com/frGgKRjvnH — Sierra♡ (@sierrasaenz_) April 2, 2016

Lily Aldridge is another one of Taylor’s supermodel pals who made an appearance in her “Bad Blood” music video. They most likely met at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Taylor and Lily have remained friends through the ups and downs of celebrity friendships. Swift is constantly praised and admired by Aldridge, both as a friend and as an artist. Their friendship was further shown when Lily Aldridge attended one of Taylor’s Eras Tour Nashville gigs, supporting her friend.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello’s switch from Fifth Harmony to a solo career, Taylor Swift always inspired her. It all started when Fifth Harmony opened for Swift during her massive 1989 global tour, which created the groundwork for their friendship.

Even after their initial journey, Taylor and Camila remained close friends. Swift was influential in Camila’s life, providing her with an incredible 18th birthday party with her squad and then inviting her to serve as an opening act on her Reputation tour. Camila Cabello openly praised Swift in 2021, referring to her as her “fabulous godmother.” Swift’s advice always has been invaluable in guiding Camila through her career journey.

Abigail Anderson Berard

The Bridal Party at Abigail's Wedding pic.twitter.com/dihRROwpvl — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) October 5, 2017

Taylor’s bond with her high school buddy Abigail Anderson is a touching story of friendship that persists. Remember when Taylor sang “You sit in class next to a red-head named Abigail/And soon enough you’re best friends”? She was referring to the same Abigail Anderson. Their bond has stood the test of time and remains as strong as ever. Anderson has been a regular at many of Swift’s events. Taylor even brought Abigail to the 2015 Grammy Awards as her date.

Anderson attended Taylor’s second Eras Tour stop in Nashville. During the surprise song set, Taylor dedicated the song “Fifteen” to her friend in a very moving moment, a song clearly influenced by their shared experiences.

Claire Winter Kislinger

Taylor Swift’s friendship with Claire Winter Kislinger, a talented jewellery designer, has lasted over the years. One especially touching link between them can be discovered in the liner notes of Taylor Swift’s album Red. Swift disguised the names Ashley, Dianna, Claire, and Selena for the song “22.” These names were most likely inspired by her close friends, including Ashley Avignone, Dianna Agron, Claire Kislinger, and Selena Gomez, who were the original squad members.

Their friendship is still going strong, with Claire Winter Kislinger showing her support for Taylor Swift in a variety of ways. Swift wore jewellery designed by Claire’s mother, Cathy Waterman, to the 2021 Grammys. Claire Kislinger also praised Taylor’s performance and win with a series of images on her Instagram Story.

Ashley Avignone

Taylor with Martha Hunt and Ashley Avignone at SNL! #TaylorOnSNL pic.twitter.com/CFdoUXbBLL — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) November 12, 2017

Ashley Avignone is a well-known fashion stylist whose clients include Emma Stone, and their paths may have intersected through this professional connection. She is another one of the OG members of Taylor Swift’s squad. She was also in attendance at various Reputation tour locations in 2018.

Aside from her social media posts of affection for Taylor Swift, Ashley Avignone has attended the star’s Fourth of July celebrations in recent years. She’s also been an attendee at one of the Eras Tour’s Nashville gigs.

Lena Dunham

📸 | Lena Dunham is in the audience tonight at The Eras Tour! — Lena and Taylor have been friends for years.#PhillyTSTheErasTour #tstheerastour pic.twitter.com/ZQXgMF1S95 — Taylor Swift Updates (@UpdatingSwiftly) May 14, 2023

Lena Dunham’s admiration for Taylor Swift and their enduring friendship dates back to Swift’s early career. The aspiring actress and writer came to Twitter in 2012 to show her enthusiasm for Swift’s songs. She even remarked, that if Swift’s Red album had been available at the time, she would have written college papers about it. Taylor Swift, who is usually in touch with her fans, responded enthusiastically to Lena’s comments, mentioning her affection for HBO’s Girls. Following this discussion, Dunham allegedly sent Swift a private message in which she expressed her joy at the potential of becoming friends. The online connection quickly turned into a real-life meeting at the 2013 Grammys, which marked the start of their personal friendship.

Their friendship grew further when Lena Dunham starred in Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video in 2015. The friendship has remained strong over the years, with Lena attending Swift’s Reputation tour in 2018 and honouring her birthday by attending the Eras Tour’s second Philadelphia stop. Taylor Swift even fulfilled Dunham’s birthday wish during a surprise song set by performing “Forever and Always”.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/VLftgLgbkB — emma stone daily (@dailyemmastone) August 24, 2020

Taylor Swift’s friendship with Emma Stone dates back to 2008, and their low-key attitude to their bond has allowed it to thrive.

Their friendship made headlines when Emma Stone attended Taylor’s Eras Tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona. And Emma not only praised the music but also thanked Taylor for providing her with concert tickets. Fans think that one of the vault tracks from the re-released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album, “When Emma Falls In Love,” was written about Emma Stone. If true, it explains how their friendship has influenced Taylor Swift’s songs.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter shares photo with Taylor Swift at #GRAMMYs after-party. pic.twitter.com/OOuL8Cl3Yu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 7, 2023

Sabrina, a longtime Swift fan, was overjoyed when the opportunity to open for Swift on her Eras Tour fell into her lap. Their professional relationship not only allowed them to share the stage but also brought them closer as individuals. As friends, the two musicians have formed a solid bond. When they were hanging around at the VMAs, it was clear that they were friends. Taylor Swift took Sabrina Carpenter to an NFL game between the Chiefs and the Jets, with her other squad friends.

Sophie Turner

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner’s connection has made headlines due to the intriguing web of relationships within their social circles. Sophie Turner, widely recognised for her role in Game of Thrones, was married to Joe Jonas, who had a high-profile teenage romance with Taylor Swift. They exchanged compliments via social media and Swift also sent Joe and Sophie’s first newborn baby gifts.

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023, which changed the course of the matter. Their first public appearance together in New York City drew attention, and it appeared like Taylor Swift had opened the doors to Sophie’s New York apartment during the challenging period. While the support may appear genuine, some speculations have arisen, suggesting that this could also be viewed as a strategic move to garner positive media attention and public support for Sophie Turner, with Taylor Swift being portrayed as a symbol of feminism. Furthermore, Joe Jonas has reportedly claimed that Sophie and Taylor were not friends before, which adds fuel to the fire.

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse, best known for her role in Daisy Jones and the Six, has had a long and close association with Taylor Swift since the 2000s. Several public outings and shared experiences have demonstrated their relationship. Suki Waterhouse was photographed with Taylor Swift’s entourage during a Kings of Leon concert in October 2016. Taylor Swift and Suki Waterhouse went on a double date with Joe Alwyn (her then-boyfriend, they parted ways in April 2023) and Robert Pattinson in Hollywood in June 2019. Even recently, Taylor Swift publicly praised Suki Waterhouse’s talents as a singer and celebrated her loyalty as a friend.

Zoë Kravitz

Swift and Zoë Kravitz were first connected in 2016 when People claimed that Kravitz and then-boyfriend Karl Glusman had dinner with Swift, Dakota Johnson, and Cara Delevingne. In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, while they were filming “The Batman” in London. Swift and Kravitz were both caught in the same pandemic pod. The editor of The New York Times Magazine, Jake Silverstein, disclosed that Taylor Swift assisted Zoë Kravitz with a virtual photoshoot. This collaboration included several compliments and encouraging words exchanged on social media and in interviews. Their artistic cooperation deepened when Zoë Kravitz co-wrote and contributed background vocals for Swift’s first “Midnights” Track, “Lavender Haze.”

Their bond developed further, with reports of them hanging out in New Jersey in August 2023 at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s rehearsal dinner. Taylor Swift’s latest escapades in New York City have also included Zoë Kravitz.

Dianna Agron

Dianna Agron, the Glee actress, met Taylor Swift in 2011 during her time on the successful TV show. Several important events occurred throughout their connection, including Dianna Agron’s inclusion in the supposed “22” liner-notes shout-outs, which Taylor Swift used to honour and congratulate her close pals. Swift went even further by assisting Agron in throwing a circus-themed 26th birthday party.

However, there have been no public appearances or interactions between Dianna Agron and Taylor in recent years, both online and offline. As a result, it’s uncertain if they’re still close friends or still a member of Taylor Swift’s squad. There were also rumours that they dated in 2012, which Agron denied in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Sadie Sink

In November 2021, Sadie Sink starred in the short film 10-minute version of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).” Following that, both actors Sadie and Dylan O’Brian became close to Swift. The Stranger Things actress supported Taylor during her Saturday Night Live performance, where she publicly expressed her adoration for the diva. Swift also gave a special shoutout to Sadie Sink when she attended the Eras Tour in LA.

Phoebe Bridgers and Lana Del Rey

While Phoebe Bridgers and Lana Del Rey aren’t Taylor Swift’s closest friends, their mutual admiration for each other’s music has resulted in collaborations and support for their own careers.

Phoebe Bridgers collaborated with Taylor Swift’s rerecorded album Red (Taylor’s Version) by singing the vault track “Nothing New” underscoring their mutual artistic connection.

On the other hand, Lana Del Rey had featured on Swift’s Midnights album, lending her vocals to the track “Snow on the Beach.” She also contributed to the song’s composition. Swift has also expressed her respect for the musicians.

Zendaya and Kendall Jenner

Zendaya and Kendall Jenner also used to be close friends and an intricate part of Taylor Swift squad. But After the infamous Kim-Kanye drama, Kendall very clearly took her family’s side and Zenaday was accused of favouring Kinye over Swift. So, over time, the friendship fizzled out and there might be some “Bad Blood” about it as well.

(Main and featured image: Steve Granitz/Getty Images and taylorswift/Instagram)

