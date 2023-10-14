Inside Taylor Swift’s Garage, from a Pink Chevrolet to a Black Cadillac Escalade

When it comes to cars, Taylor Swift has a wide range of motors that she fancies. Here are some of the most intriguing cars in her garage.

If you scroll through David Beckham’s car collection, you will see that the man’s passion for statement-making cars is anything but the viral ‘working class’ his wife Victoria Beckham talks about. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, is a proud owner of everything from a speedy Ferrari to a humble Nissan Qashqai. Here we take a closer look at Miss Americana‘s prominent car collection throughout the years.

7 Prominent Cars from Taylor Swift’s Garage, from Chevrolet to Cadillac

2007 Chevrolet Silverado

Remember when Taylor Swift was your country-girl-next-door? This pink Chevrolet was given to her on her 18th birthday by Big Machine Records. It was reported to be her first car, and truck, that fit perfectly with her media image. Taylor later donated it with her signature to Victory Junction Gang, a children’s charity, in order to help raise money for those with terminal illnesses.

Audi R8

The Audi R8 gained attention after its appearance on the well-known video game Need For Speed. Whilst it is uncertain whether the Audi R8 belonged to Swift or her boyfriend at the time, Taylor Lautner, the two young stars were spotted riding in a white R8 together.

Price: $197,000

With all the hype that surrounds the Porsche 911, Taylor Swift did not miss her chance to get her hands on the wheel. The superstar was spotted in this car with her partner at the time, Taylor Lautner, and they seemed to enjoy it a lot. The sports car has a 3.7-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine that produces over 500 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

Price: $207,000

This Ferrari 458 Italia is even more red than Taylor Swift’s signature red lipstick. The classic model is one of the most beautiful Ferraris ever made, with the design and engineering concepts similar to those applied in F1 motoring. It is powered by a 4.5-litre V8 engine that produces 562 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque.

Price: $239,350

The G63 AMG enables Swift to hit the hills in style and comfort. The boxy SUV is one of the recent additions to her car collection, likely replacing her older Mercedes-Benz Viano. The 577-horsepower vehicle is on the performance curve of the German automobile brand, and its iconic look makes it also one of the most famous SUVs in the world.

Price: $156,450

For ultra luxe limousine living, the S-Class 650 is the vehicle that Taylor Swift was seen chauffeured around in. Designed to offer the best possible conditions for passengers, the car has heated and vented seats, reclining rear seats, massaging lumbar options, leg rests, and a heated steering wheel, to name but a few.

Price: starting at $200,000

Although Cadillac hasn’t yet been called out in any of her songs, the American singer sure owns an Escalade in her collection. The “big black cars” as mentioned in ‘The Lucky One’ is the Cadillac Escalade, a popular SUV amongst celebrities, for it provides both cargo space and passenger comfort in luxurious style.

Price: $100,595

