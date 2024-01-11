10 things to know about North West, Kim and Kanye’s eldest daughter

In a world where celebrity offspring often steal the spotlight before they even learn to tie their shoelaces, North West emerges as the pint-sized powerhouse who needs no introduction. At the tender age of 10, this mini-fashionista, born to the dynamic albeit divorced duo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has effortlessly captured the hearts of the internet with her undeniable charm, sass, and a unique sense of style. If you’re still an ardent ‘Kimye’ fan, here are some interesting things to know about North West, the former couple’s little diva and one of the most memorable personalities on The Kardashians.

Forget your typical bedtime stories; North West’s childhood tales involve front-row seats at fashion shows and rubbing shoulders with Hollywood royalty. As the offspring of two mega-influencers, Kim and Kanye, North has been navigating the world of fame since before she could pronounce “paparazzi.”

With a closet that could rival a high-end boutique and a personality that steals the show at family gatherings, this 10-year-old sensation is not just keeping up with the Kardashians – she’s setting the bar for the next generation of trendsetters. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a whirlwind tour of the top 10 things you need to know about North West.

10 things to know about North West

Mini Music Maven: Following Dad’s Footsteps

North West isn’t just any 10-year-old – she’s a budding music sensation with a passion for performing that’s straight from the Kanye West playbook. In an exclusive interview, North spilled the beans, confessing, “I like singing. Performing is my favourite.” The highlight? Her show-stopping vocal debut at the Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week, where she belted out the unforgettable lyrics, “What are those, these are clothes.” Move over, pop stars; North’s got the mic and a musical legacy to uphold.

Fashion’s Youngest Icon: North’s Couture Chronicles

If there’s one thing North West has inherited from her ultra-stylish parents, it’s an unparalleled sense of fashion. Despite being the offspring of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North proudly declares herself as her own fashion icon. From strutting her stuff at Paris Fashion Week to donning the Christmas gift she received at the age of six – Michael Jackson’s iconic velvet jacket and “Smooth Criminal” white fedora (featured in the video below) – North is turning heads and setting trends. Forget the runway; this fashionista is paving her own catwalk.

The Future Mogul: North’s Business Aspirations

At a mere 10 years old, North West is already eyeing the throne of the Kardashian-West empire. In an interview, she revealed her ambitions to follow in her parents’ footsteps as a “business owner.” Move over, boardrooms; North is coming for you. The ultimate goal? Owning not just Kanye’s Yeezy but also Kardashian’s Skims. Watch out, business world – North’s entrepreneurial spirit is on the rise, and she’s just getting started.

Multi-Talented Dreamer: North’s Ambitious Career Wishlist

Ask North about her future, and you’ll get a list that reads like a blockbuster movie script. This 10-year-old dynamo has her sights set on multiple career paths – from being a rapper to shooting hoops as a basketball player. But that’s not all; she plans to channel her artistic prowess into selling her own artwork. Oh, and did we mention the grand finale? North dreams of being a business owner, steering the ship of both Yeezy and Skims. Is there anything this little mogul-in-the-making can’t do?

Picasso in the Making: North’s Artistic Ventures

North West isn’t just conquering the world of music and fashion; she’s also making waves in the art scene. With a keen interest in painting, North’s impressive landscape artworks have graced her mother’s social media. Critics might raise eyebrows, but North remains unfazed, attending art classes and pursuing her creative passions. Watch out, galleries – there’s a Picasso on the rise, and she’s painting her way to greatness.

Fashion Police: North’s Critical Eye on Kim’s Wardrobe Choices

If you thought your family had a keen eye for critiquing your wardrobe, think again. Meet North West, the fashion critic extraordinaire, who doesn’t hold back when it comes to her mom’s style. In a jaw-dropping clip from The Kardashians, North takes on the role of judge and jury as Kim Kardashian gets fitted for her iconic custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture pearl-studded Met Gala look in 2023. In the presence of Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry, North drops the snarky one-liner, “Well, it could be better.”

Check out the clip below for the candid fashion face-off where North West lets rip on the dress’ pearls, gaps, and apparent Hawaiian vibe, leaving Daniel questioning if this is his worst nightmare come to life.

North’s Fashion Roast: From the Dollar Store to Cat Costumes

North West doesn’t just critique her mom’s wardrobe; she’s got opinions on the entire celebrity fashion scene. From deeming Kim’s 2021 Balenciaga Met Gala outfit as “suffocating” to suggesting her 2023 Schiaparelli ensemble looked like it came from the Dollar Store, North isn’t one to mince words.

In a livestream critique session with her cousin Penelope Disick, they dissected the 2023 Met Gala, with North throwing shade at Jared Leto’s cat costume. Her unfiltered commentary was dubbed “refreshing,” proving that North is the fashion critic the industry never knew it needed.

Dyslexia Disclosure: North’s Surprise Tea Spill

In a candid TikTok live session, North West dropped a bombshell – she has dyslexia. The revelation caught mom Kim Kardashian off guard, leading to a mix of surprise and humour.

In a moment of raw honesty, North asked, “Should I drop an album?” Kim, torn between affection and the need for privacy, decided to exit the live session, stating, “North, I’m gonna get off this live right now because you just are really saying way too much.”

This unexpected disclosure sheds light on North’s journey and serves as a reminder that even in the glitzy world of celebrities, genuine moments of openness can bring understanding and empathy to the forefront.

Buzzing Ambitions: North’s Love-Hate Relationship with Mosquitoes

North West harbours an unexpected dream that flits between irony and brilliance. Despite her deep-seated hatred for mosquitoes (and who can blame her?), North has a peculiar ambition – she wants to become one.

In a quirky revelation, she shares, “I want to be a mosquito. Because I’m allergic to them, and I can tell them all to leave me alone.” It’s a paradoxical fantasy, blending humour with a touch of revenge against the pesky insects that have bothered her. But in the whimsical world of North West, even mosquitoes aren’t safe from her unique aspirations.

Paparazzi Woes: North’s Candid Camera Confessions

While the world may be enamoured by North West’s every move, the paparazzi’s lens is not her favourite frame. In a candid revelation about her relationship with fame, North expresses her ambivalence toward the relentless pursuit of the paparazzi. When asked if she likes having her picture taken, she bluntly states, “Yes. Only when I want to, because ehhh, I don’t want to sometimes. But not by the paparazzi.”

This 10-year-old sensation, born into the glare of the spotlight, is carving out her boundaries and making it clear that even the most camera-ready celebrity has moments when they prefer to stay out of the paparazzi’s frame.

In the dazzling world of North West, the 10-year-old sensation has proven to be more than just the offspring of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. From her quirky dreams of commanding mosquitoes to her unfiltered fashion critiques and aspirations of mogulhood, North is carving her path in the spotlight. With every step she takes, North West leaves a trail of fascination, proving that in her world, there are no limits – only dreams as extraordinary as the little girl living them.

(Main images: Kevork Djansezian/ Getty Images and Stefanie Keenan/ Getty Images for Daily Front Row; Featured image: Stefanie Keenan/ Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

