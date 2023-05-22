Adidas vs Kanye West: Timeline of the rise and fall of the partnership

On 25 October 2022, Adidas announced the termination of its association with American rapper Kanye West, officially known as Ye, following a series of controversies that the artist landed in. This brought to an end the highly profitable Adidas Yeezy brand of sneakers.

The decision was massive as it meant that the German sportswear brand would be taking an immediate hit of around USD 250 million to its net income because of severing its ties with Ye. By February 2023, estimates by Adidas revealed that unsold Yeezy merchandise would lead to the company posting a loss for the first time since 1992.

But the end of the USD 1.5 billion deal was an even bigger blow to Ye. According to Forbes, it brought Ye’s net worth down from around USD 2 billion to just USD 400 million.

Timeline of the partnership between Kanye West and Adidas

The rise: The inception of the deal

Ye originally launched the Yeezy sneaker line with Nike in 2009 before taking it to Adidas in 2013. The Nike association was so popular that many of the shoes created during that period are among the most coveted Yeezys to date, going for several times their original selling price in the resale market.

One of them, a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype that Ye wore during his 2008 Grammy Awards performance, was auctioned for USD 1.8 million in April 2021, becoming the most expensive sneakers ever sold.

Interestingly, the association ended apparently because Ye was dissatisfied with royalties.

“It was the first shoe to have the same level of impact as an Air Jordan, and I wanted to do more,” Ye told Forbes in 2019, adding, “And at that time Nike refused to give celebrities royalties on their shoes.”

On the other hand, the Adidas line has also produced some of the best-known gems under the Yeezy label, such as the Yeezy Boost 350, Yeezy Boost 750 and Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner sneakers.

Three years into the partnership, Adidas and Ye together launched Adidas + KANYE WEST, which was described by the company as a “YEEZY branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.”

At this point, Adidas announced that all Yeezy products will subsequently be developed and created by a dedicated Adidas team from the company’s Portland headquarters. It was also announced that retail stores will be set up as part of an expansion for Yeezy products as well as those of Adidas.

Ye, at the time, had said that the partnership “illustrates that anyone with a dream can dream without limitations.”

Indeed, Forbes and other mainstream industry magazines heaped praises on the success of the Yeezy sneakers, comparing the brand’s stature to Air Jordan — Nike’s legendary output with the National Basketball Association (NBA) icon Michael Jordan.

Together, Adidas and Ye created the Yeezy fashion show, which had multiple seasons starting in 2015.

But how did the departure come about and what essentially led Adidas to shut the lucrative sneaker brand it created with Ye? All fingers point at Ye.

The fall: How Adidas and Kanye West eventually parted ways

Ye calls out Adidas in an Instagram post

Although Ye was always a bit controversial as an artist, he would not put the image of brands or people associated with him in trouble.

Things actually started getting sour between Adidas and Ye in the first half of 2022 when Adidas launched its Adilette 22 sandals.

Ye claimed that the sandals resembled the Yeezy slides which, too, were made by Adidas.

On 13 June, he called out Adidas in a now-deleted Instagram post, saying that the Adilette 22 is a “fake YEEZY made by Adidas themselves.”

Ye directly addressed Adidas’ then CEO Kasper Rørsted and said, “I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more. This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll loose [sic] their contract or be called crazy… These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent.”

The ‘Yeezy Day’ problem

In 2019, Adidas created what it called ‘Yeezy Day’ to celebrate the line of sneakers each year on 2 August. Ye took issue with the celebration and directly reached out to Complex.

The publication reported on 2 August 2022 that the artist posted a lengthy direct message (DM) on its Instagram account, expressing his disapproval of the Adidas-created celebration.

“Adidas made up the Yeezy Day idea without my approval,” he said in the DM, a screenshot of which was shared by Complex.

He accused the German shoemaker of bringing back older styles, picking colours, naming them, and hiring people — all without his approval.

Among several other allegations, Ye said that Adidas “stole my colorways” and his “styles and material approaches.”

Ye went after Adidas’ top executives

In September 2022, Ye called out top executives at Adidas in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“To the creative director of adidas Alasdhair Willis I’ve done songs with your father in law How can you watch adidas do what they’ve done to a fellow creative and not say anything and never even meet with me or call me? Why did I have to do this in public?” he wrote, according to Page Six.

He alleged that he was being left out of product and plan meetings.

His post led to a barrage of memes on Alasdhair Willis, which led Ye to put out another post, asking his fans not to do so.

“Please take down any meme of Alasdhair [Willis]. I believe this is a good guy and he will actually call me and actually help,” he wrote before deleting that post, too.

Ye kept claiming that Adidas was stealing his designs and targeted Adidas SVP Daniel Cherry III as well as executive board members of the company and JP Morgan & Chase through September.

At this point, it seemed as if Ye was genuinely trying to protect his artistic rights. This led some other celebrities to take his side. Among those who posted social media messages supporting Ye were actor Nia Long and music artists T.I., Swizz Beatz and Diddy.

Kanye West hints at ending the Adidas deal

In an interview with Bloomberg in September, Ye also suggested that he wanted to end the deal with Adidas before its official expiry in 2026. At the time of the interview, Ye also had a deal with Gap.

“It’s time for me to go it alone. It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever,” Ye said, adding, “Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

He again aired his grievance with Adidas, in particular.

“No one should be held in that position where people can steal from them and say we’re just paying you to shut up,” he said.

A few days after the interview, Gap and Ye terminated their contract, which was officially set to expire in 2030. The rapper’s lawyer shared a letter with CNBC, alleging that Gap failed to meet its obligations in their agreement.

‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt controversy

Things started going downhill when he wore a ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt during the Yeezy Season 9 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on 3 October 2022.

According to The Guardian, the American non-governmental organisation Anti-Defamation League considers the phrase a hate statement. It is a reframing of the hugely significant ‘Black Lives Matter’ slogan that was coined as a protest against police brutality.

Ye’s wearing of the T-shirt led to an uproar. Famous personalities, including Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and supermodel Gigi Hadid, criticised Ye.

It was after this incident that Adidas placed the Yeezy contract with Ye under review.

“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review,” the company said in a statement three days after the incident.

“We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period,” the statement added.

Soon after, Ye hurled insults at Adidas in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Anti-semitic posts on Instagram and Twitter

Ye’s posts on the two major social media platforms were the trigger that eventually caused brands, such as Adidas, to part ways with him.

It started on 7 October when Ye posted a message on Instagram, which was labelled anti-semitic. It was a text exchange he had with Diddy, in which he appeared to be claiming that the latter was being controlled by Jewish people.

The American Jewish Committee called Ye’s post concerning Diddy anti-semitic. Following this, Instagram not only deleted content on his Instagram account but also suspended it.

Following this incident, Ye took to Twitter and challenged Meta CEO and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“Look at this Mark. How you gone[sic.] kick me off Instagram?” he wrote.

In a subsequent tweet, he posted another anti-semitic message, which was promptly taken down by Twitter and the account was locked.

At around this time, Ye had appeared on a Fox News show hosted by right-winger Tucker Carlson where he accused former US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner of brokering Middle East peace deals for money.

The fall of Ye’s associations

The anti-semitic posts triggered Ye’s immediate de-platforming by various brands and other major names.

Among the many who condemned Ye’s remarks were comedian Sarah Silverman, writer and actor Dan Levy, actor Florence Pugh and actor-producer Reese Witherspoon.

Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, too, took to Twitter to censure his remarks.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” she wrote.

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

As pressure mounted, Adidas pulled the plug on the Yeezy deal and, thus, ending the future of the sneakers.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the brand said in its statement on 25 October.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” it added.

Interestingly, several other names had already cut ties with Ye before Adidas. These included US banking giant JP Morgan Chase, fashion house Balenciaga, fashion magazine Vogue and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and talent agency CAA.

Drinks Champs removed a podcast featuring Ye and production house MRC shelved its completed documentary on Ye.

In the days following Adidas’ decision, Gap removed all Yeezy Gap products from its stores and footwear brand Skechers refused to let Ye into their office in Los Angeles when he arrived “unannounced.”

Who owns Yeezy now and can Ye use the Yeezy name?

The Yeezy-Adidas contract is not publicly available. In its 25 October statement, Adidas said that it is “the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership.”

In an analysis of the brand and its ownership, CNN’s Jon Sarlin reported that although the brand name ‘Yeezy’ might be owned by Ye, Adidas holds intellectual property rights over the designs of the Adidas Yeezy sneakers.

This means that Adidas can still sell whatever stock it has of the unsold Yeezy sneakers, which it announced on 11 May 2023 at its annual shareholder meeting.

“What we are trying to do now over time is to sell parts of this inventory and donate money to the organizations that are helping us and that were also hurt by Kanye’s statements,” said Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden.

Though Yeezy still owns the name, TMZ reported that he filed a trademark application for “YZY SOCK SHOES” through his company Mascotte Holdings Inc. on 12 May 2023.

YZY is a shortened form of Yeezy which Ye reportedly prefers.

According to the report, the request was submitted on 4 May and its identification reads, “Socks; socks with leather soles.”

(Hero and Featured image credits: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)