‘Hunger Games’ anti-hero Tom Blyth’s best movies, net worth, and the tragedy that fuels his acting

It’s Tom Blyth’s world and we’re all just living in it. Taking the world by storm in his most recent role as iconic Capitol baddie Coriolanus Snow of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the 28-year-old British actor has become a TikTok ‘thirst trap’ sensation, seemingly overnight. But there’s more than one reason to fall in love with this dreamy-eyed Juilliard alumnus.

Blyth was born in Birmingham in 1995, the son of British television producer and journalist Gavin Blyth and careers counsellor Charlotte Blyth. At age 11, his parents separated, leaving both Blyth and his younger sister in their mother’s care. Despite the immense weight of upheaval, the young Blyth’s passion for storytelling and the performing arts remained abundantly clear, leading his mother, ever supportive, to sign him up at the Television Workshop in Nottingham. Here, he would arm himself with lessons in the craft, with his tenacity driving his success.

In 2010, he made his first professional big screen debut with a small role in Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood alongside Hollywood greatweights the likes of Russell Crowe and Cate Blanchett. And yet, in that same year of great highs, Blyth, then only 15 years of age, would also come to experience great sorrow — the death of his father, whose tragic end came in the form of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, merely weeks after being diagnosed.

Blyth and his Hunger Games costar Viola Davis broke the ice over their shared experiences at Juilliard school. (Image: Murray Close/Lionsgate)

Blyth would eventually go on to train at Juilliard School in New York City, from which he would graduate in 2020. The prominent performing arts school had been a dream come true for Blyth, who had long wished to hone his acting chops in its esteemed acting programme. Indeed, his time at Juilliard would become a shared thread of affinity between him and Hunger Games co-star Viola Davis, who herself was an alumnus of the program. Speaking to The Wrap, Blyth said, “It was one of the first things we connected on, when we first had a scene together, was that we both graduated from the same school — different classes, obviously.”

Since the release of Suzanne Collins’ The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Blyth has exploded in popularity across social media platforms. And while it’s easy to credit Blyth’s easy-going persona and relatable red-carpet presence for his booming popularity, the simplest explanation is perhaps necessary.

With his charm, incredibly good looks, six-footer frame, chic fashion sense, and stunning hazel eyes, Blyth has become an overnight TikTok sensation, with ‘thirst traps’ flooding the app in abundance following his ascension into the Hunger Games universe.

And, if reports are to be believed, he’s 100 percent aware of his newly-attained status in the hearts of fans. Following fan reactions to his bared arms in the Los Angeles premiere of A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, his co-star Rachel Zegler spent the next day sending him links to these ‘thirst trap’ posts.

Tom Blyth: Net worth and more

Reports differ as to what Tom Blyth’s net worth is, with estimates putting him around the range of USD 1 million. As an actor, Blyth made most of his wealth through television appearances — most notably in Michael Hirst’s Billy The Kid, where he brings his sanguine charm to the role of the titular character, as well as a single-episode appearance in The Gilded Age.

It has been reported that Tom Blyth was paid USD 550,000 for his role as Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is almost certain to have contributed to his growing net worth.

While the net worth of Tom Blyth remains unclear, he made much of his fortune playing the lead in Michael Hirst’s EPIX drama, Billy The Kid. (Image: Billy The Kid/EPIX)

The best movies and shows of Tom Blyth

Before capturing the hearts of Hunger Games fans the world over, Blyth’s resume included a myriad of appearances across television and the big screen. Most notably, he has appeared EPIX series Billy The Kid, a drama series by Vikings forerunner Michael Hirst. The American Old West series, which also features Joey Batey of The Witcher as a guest star, follows the life of 19th century wild west outlaw and gunfighter Billy The Kid. Blyth would go on to pour his heart and soul into the part, most famously riding his horse into a tree during a take.

To bring the life of the beleaguered titular character to screen, the Aquarian native had to reach deep down into the recesses of his grief, which had built up following his father’s untimely passing. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Blyth shared, “It took a couple of years to get over the shock and grief. During that period, I became angry at the world and at myself. I also became introspective.” In school, Blyth learned to channel his grief, using it to fuel his work — a method he employed to bring nuance to a particular scene in which his character loses his mother.

Most notably, Blyth has also starred in one episode of The Gilded Age. He’s also starred in the leading role of Sid in the 2018 coming-of-age film Scott and Sid and has received credit for minor roles in Benediction (2021), Pelican Blood (2010), and Robin Hood (2010).

Fans can expect to catch Blyth back on the big screen in upcoming comedy flick Discussion Materials, where he stars as Bobby Sanders, an ex-pro-hockey-player-turned-junior-banker.

